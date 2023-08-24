🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Area girls tennis team picked up its first win in three years by edging Berwick 3-2 on Wednesday.

Alivia Mazurek and Stephanie Valencia sealed the win with a three-set victory at No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3. The Wolfpack also got wins from Aaralyn Mbaye and the team of Yelery Rodriguez and Elaycia Goode-Rios.

Norah Hester and Addison Post scored singles wins for the Bulldogs.

Crestwood 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Comets picked up their third win in as many days, dropping only two games across four contested matches.

Hannah Ziegler, Cameron Carlos and the doubles team of Paicey Clower and Olivia Pesta all won 6-0, 6-0. Priya Shah and Clover Newell also prevailed in doubles play.

Wyoming Area 4, Hanover Area 1

The Warriors swept singles play, getting wins from Cadance Cable, Emma Kratz and Sarah Willison, with Willison rallying from a first-set loss.

Morgan Slusser and Erica Gilligan added a doubles win for Wyoming Area. The Hawkeyes’ point came from the duo of Allyson Brodie and Azariah Muhammad.

Hazleton Area 5, Pittston Area 0

Katy Harmonosky, Dallas Huff and Mia Harmonosky helped the Cougars sweep singles competition.

The teams of Jenna Harmonosky/Nanci Major and Jillian Genetti/Daryelin Moreno won at doubles.

GOLF

Lake-Lehman 148, Wyoming Seminary 158

Wyoming Seminary 158, Nanticoke Area 242

The Black Knights’ Mike Lugiano shot a 3-under 33 for medalist honors at Huntsville. Teammate Cael Ropietski was also under par with a 35. Jackson Norconk was at 39 and AJ Borchert had a 41 for Lake-Lehman.

Nick Werner (34) and Anna Zaplatova (35) were both under par for the Blue Knights, followed by Ayden Wilkenson (44) and Colin Donovan (45). Lucas Yendrzeiwski led the Trojans with a 47.

Crestwood 156, Tunkhannock 193

Tommy Biscotti shot an even-par 36 to lead the field in the Comets’ win at Blue Ridge Trail. Derek Johnson carded a 38 while Sienna Smith shot a 40 and Brady Johnson was at 42.

The Tigers were led by Mason Berkheimer (43), Devin Airgood (49), Aidan Mislevy (50) and Aidan Montross (51).