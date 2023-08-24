🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at PNC Field. The RailRiders walked off the first game 4-3 in extras thanks to Carlos Narvaez. The IronPigs took the second game 6-0 in seven innings.

The RailRiders had four consecutive hits to start game one of the double header. Estevan Florial doubled and Austin Wells singled to reach. An RBI base hit off the bat of Andres Chaparro and then the same from Franchy Cordero made it 2-0.

Lehigh Valley chipped away with a run in the fourth. Weston Wilson walked to reach, made his way to third, and scored on a wild pitch.

The IronPigs tied it up in the next frame. Dustin Peterson was hit by a pitch and Jim Haley advanced him to third. Cal Stevenson’s RBI single sent him home but a double play ended the inning.

In the seventh, the visitors took the lead on run scoring single off the bat of Haley.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was there to tie it up in the bottom half. Jake Lamb knocked a hit and Jamie Westbrook was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game. Brandon Lockridge placed a sacrifice bunt in front of the plate to push them both into scoring position. Jasson Dominguez entered as a pinch hitter, but was intentionally walked to load the bases. Florial drew a walk of his own to tie the game up at three apiece.

Anthony Misiewicz (W, 2-1) kept the IronPigs quiet in extras stranding two runners.

In the bottom of the eighth, the RailRiders went to work. Wells began as the inherited runner on second. Chaparro was walked and Cordero was hit by a pitch to load the bases again. Carlos Narvaez laced a run scoring single up the middle to walk it off 4-3.

Righty Mitch Spence got the start allowing just three runs in seven innings of work. He struck out a career-high 10 batters on 97 pitches.

Nick Nelson pitched six innings allowing three runs on seven hits. Tyler McKay (L, 2-2) tossed two in relief.

In the nightcap, the IronPigs got on the board early thanks to a two-run homer from Jordan Qsar. It traveled 383 feet for a 2-0 advantage.

Lehigh Valley added insurance in the seventh. Kody Clemens walked and Weston Wilson singled for two aboard. Darick Hall smashed a long ball to plate three runs. Then Rafael Marchan laced a run scoring double for a 6-0 lead.

The RailRiders had three hits, but couldn’t plate a run for their seventh shutout loss of the season.

Zach McAllister (L, 1-1) got the bullpen start allowing two runs in an inning and a third. Matt Bowman, Ron Marinaccio, and Matt Krook all had scoreless outings. Wilmer Difo recorded the final out of the seventh in his fourth appearance on the season.

Connor Brogdon opened the game with two scoreless frames. Brett Schulze, Braden Zarbnisky (W, 2-1), and Luis Ortiz all had clean appearances.

The RailRiders and the IronPigs are set to continue their series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. in Moosic. Righty Randy Vasquez is scheduled to make the start.