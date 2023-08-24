Home Run Derby will be broadcast tonight on ESPN

🔊 Listen to this

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Adjustments at the plate took on a new meaning for Mountain Top Area Little Leaguer Avery Brace on Thursday afternoon.

Brace was one of eight baseball players from around the country who joined eight softball players in qualifying for the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship, which will be broadcast on ESPN Friday at 7 p.m.

With rain in the Williamsport area threatening the Thursday schedule at the Little League Baseball World Series, the competition was moved up three hours.

Media covering the event agreed not to publish any results of the competition until after the airing of the Home Run Derby on ESPN.

Brace watched World Series games Wednesday and stayed in a Williamsport hotel overnight so the change in starting times was not a problem. He said he enjoyed spending time at the hotel with the other competitors he met in Kansas City where he qualified for the championship by finishing third when he needed to be in the top four of the 10-player East Regional.

The competition was held at Volunteer Stadium, the host site of all International Bracket games at the World Series for the first eight days of the 12-day event. By qualifying for his trip to the Home Run Derby, Brace was able to attend games at Lamade and Volunteer Stadiums.

“We watch the Little League World Series on TV every year,” he said.

Friday night, he’ll make his first televised appearance on a World Series-related event.