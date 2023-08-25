🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Conference football season begins tonight with 12 teams in action. Two more take the field Saturday afternoon.

All 14 of them have some questions that will need to be answered. For some, it might take all 10 weeks of the regular season plus the playoffs to do so.

The questions are numerous, but here’s one for each team that needs to be addressed.

Division 1

Berwick

Can the Dawgs find playmakers?

Berwick scored 32 offensive touchdowns in the 2022 regular season. Only one was scored by a player currently on the roster, new starting QB Ethan Lear. Opportunities await for someone to seize and a couple of the candidates showed promise in limited time last year.

Crestwood

Are some players ready for bigger roles?

The Comets won a school-record 13 games last season and in doing so worked a lot of players into the lineup who will be expected to be bigger contributors. The good news is their playing time in 2022 came during meaningful minutes and not just mop-up time.

Dallas

Will the Mountaineers be able to run the ball?

An obvious question when a 2,000-yard rusher like Parker Bolesta graduates. An obvious answer is they will as they always have been capable of doing so under coach Rich Mannello. There most likely won’t be another 2,000-yard rusher, but the running game should be just fine.

Hazleton Area

Who is going to pass, run and catch the ball?

The Cougars graduated an incredibly talented crew of skill players who accounted for 46 of 49 touchdowns scored in the regular season last year. Zander Coleman, a tight end who scored three TDs in 2022, is the only player back who logged significant time on offense.

Williamsport

Will the Millionaires continue playing WVC opponents?

Williamsport will depart the WVC for the Heartland Athletic Conference in 2024, ending a marriage that started in 1994. Travel for junior varsity and junior high was cited as one of the reasons. The Millionaires, though, plan on keeping WVC teams on their new non-conference schedule. So Berwick, Hazleton Area and Wyoming Valley West are expected to fill three spots for the next two-year schedule cycle (2024 and 2025) and probably beyond.

Wilkes-Barre Area

Will the underclassmen step up?

Thw Wolfpack bring some experience back on offense in running back Howie Shiner and quarterback Jake Howe. However, the roster is young overall. The sophomore class has some promising skill players who will need to contribute to make the offense go.

Wyoming Valley West

What can be expected after last year?

Valley West didn’t win a game last year, a first for a program dating back to 1967. The Spartans’ 16-game losing streak is the longest in District 2. New coach Bob Stelma certainly has a difficult task afoot and a one-year turnaround will probably be asking too much. But another winless season is highly doubtful.

Division 2

Hanover Area

Can the Hawkeyes climb out of a rut?

Since a 6-5 finish in 2015, Hanover Area has compiled a 13-61 record. Among the factors were low roster numbers, key injuries and four different head coaches in that span. The Hawkeyes finished 1-9 in 2022 and appear capable of picking up a few more wins this season.

Holy Redeemer

What will the offense look like?

The Royals never had much success running the ball throughout their history. They’ve been able to throw it and last year’s pitch-catch combo of Jacob Hunter and Zach Perta was dynamic. They’ve graduated and there is plenty of inexperience in the passing game.

Lake-Lehman

Can the Black Knights avoid a third consecutive losing season?

Lehman hasn’t posted three consecutive losing seasons since 2002-2004. The Black Knights finished with a losing record only three times in coach Jerry Gilsky’s 13 previous seasons. But after consecutive finishes of 4-6 and 3-8, they’ll need to make significant progress this year.

Nanticoke Area

Will the Trojans pass more?

Well, it would be difficult to pass less as Nanticoke Area attempted just 36 passes in 2022. A season-ending injury to quarterback Payton Kepp early was one factor. Having two-time 1,000-yard rusher Zack Fox was another. Kepp is back, so expect a little more passing but not an arena football offense by any means.

Pittston Area

Can the Patriots continue their success?

Pittston Area won Division 2 last year and finished 7-4, its most wins since 2003. The Patriots, though, haven’t recorded consecutive winning seasons since 2002-2003. Quarterback Drew DeLucca is the most experienced signal caller in the WVC, but with an inexperienced supporting cast it will be interesting to see if another above .500 record is possible.

Tunkhannock

Can Pat Keating turn around the program?

The answer is … stay tuned. Keating posted an 81-35 record and won four district titles in a 10-year stint at Wyoming Valley West. Tunkhannock, though, hasn’t had a winning season since 1998, the longest streak in the WVC. After a 1-9 season in 2022, getting over the hump in one year would be quite an accomplishment.

Wyoming Area

Will the offense find some balance?

Wyoming Area has Aaron Crossley, who ran for over 2,000 yards with a power running style that sometimes obscured his excellent speed. But there was no balance as Wyoming Area threw for only 280 yards in the regular season. The Warriors don’t have to throw the ball 20 times per game, but if they can be successful on 10-12 passes every week that would be beneficial.