Wilkes-Barre Area linebacker Howie Shiner (16) intercepts a Scranton pass in the second quarter that led to a Wolfpack touchdown.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Connor Kelly (6) causes a fumble by Scraton punt returner Elijah Ortiz (0) in the second quarter. Hassan Howard (13) recovered for the Wolfpack.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Jake Howe threw for three touchdown passes in the Wolfpack’s 27-point second quarter.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Davon Underwood (26) finished off his 67-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter.

Sophomore Treyvon Gembitski (12) indicates touchdown as teammate Gabe Saracino (15) catches a 2-yard pass from quarterback Jake Howe with 13 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area couldn’t have asked for a better second quarter Friday night.

The other three quarters, though, doomed the Wolfpack in their football opener.

Scranton rallied with three second-half touchdowns after surrendering 27 points in the second quarter as the Knights defeated Wilkes-Barre Area 35-27.

A scoring drive to open the second half and two interception returns for touchdowns allowed Scranton to erase a 27-14 halftime deficit.

“I thought our young kids played well at times,” WBA coach Ciro Cinti said. “But we played like freshmen and sophomores other times. All we can do is learn from it and come back on Monday and work hard. That’s all we can do. That’s all we will do.”

First the good for the Wolfpack.

After giving up touchdown passes of 67 and 24 yards in the first quarter, WBA completely reversed the momentum in the second. Three plays after recovering a fumble on a punt, Jake Howe threw a 12-yard TD pass to Treyvon Gembitski.

An interception by WBA linebacker Howie Shiner on Scranton’s second play from scrimmage after the ensuing kickoff quickly turned into more points. Howe threw a perfect pass over a defender to sophomore running back Devon Underwood for another score at 9:05 of the second quarter.

Underwood followed up his receiving TD with a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown, giving the Wolfpack a 21-14 lead with 6:35 left until halftime. A sack by linebacker Logan Sincavage, WBA’s second of the quarter, forced a punt. Howe then capped a 13-play drive with a 2-yard TD toss to Gabe Saracino with 13 seconds left until halftime.

“We played as bad as we could in the second quarter,” Scranton coach Steve Shumbres said. “I think we all knew that, the kids knew that and everybody that was here knew that. Wilkes-Barre did a great job in that second quarter and really took it to us. Maybe we weren’t in shape enough and that was the issue.

“But then when we came back in the second half, we had a good prep talk at halftime and refocused. We said, ‘That drive to start the second half might be the most important drive of our season right now.’ ”

That drive by Scranton — 10 plays and 60 yards — ended with Memphis Shotto scoring on a 9-yard run and triggered a turnaround.

Five plays later, Scranton’s Chris Chandler intercepted a pass in the middle of the field and navigated through several players for a 40-yard touchdown. Chandler had a sack on WBA’s next possession to force a punt.

The Knights had just 50 yards of offense after the drive to start the third quarter, but didn’t need many the way the defense took over.

Chandler ended a WBA possession in one play by forcing a fumble. WBA’s next drive resulted in Ortiz returning an interception 76 yards for a score as Scranton went ahead 35-27 with 3:47 remaining.

Howe was injured on the interception and WBA had to insert sophomore Jordan Kieselowsky at quarterback. He was harassed often by the pass rush and was sacked by Chandler on the Wolfpack’s final drive of the game.

“We came out flat in the second half,” Cinti said. “The only time they drove the ball was the first drive after the (second-half) kickoff. Give Scranton all the credit in the world. They came to play. Their kids were cramping and coming right back in. I give them a lot of credit and they showed a lot of fortitude.”

Scranton 35, Wilkes-Barre Area 27

Scranton`14`0`14`7 — 35

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`27`0`0 — 27

First quarter

SCR — Elijah Ortiz 67 pass from Billy Maloney (Emran Ahmeberg kick), 9:05

SCR — Adrien Johns 24 pass from Maloney (Ahmeberg kick), 2:27

Second quarter

WBA — Treyvon Gembitski 11 pass from Jake Howe (Jaedyn Sanchez kick), 10:30

WBA — Devon Underwood 16 pass from Howe (Sanchez kick), 9:05

WBA — Underwood 67 punt return (Sanchez kick), 6:35

WBA — Gabe Saracino 2 pass from Howe (pass failed), 0:13

Third quarter

SCR — Memphis Shotto 9 run (Ahmeberg kick), 6:11

SCR — Chris Chandler 40 interception return (Ahmeberg kick), 4:56

Fourth quarter

SCR — Oritz 76 interception return (Ahmeberg kick), 3:47

Team statistics`SCR`WBA

First downs`13`14

Rushes-yards`36-136`34-152

Passing yards`131`87

Total yards`267`239

Passing`4-10-1`8-20-2

Sacked-yards lost`4-26`3-14

Punts-avg.`4-35.5`5-33.4

Fumbles-lost`2-1`2-1

Penalties-yards`5-30`5-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Scranton, Maloney 18-32, Shotto 10-60, Ortiz 5-46, Reece Whitman 1-0, team 2-(minus-2). WBA, Howie Shiner 11-50, Underwood 12-60, Howe 6-31, Jordan Kieselowsky 5-11.

PASSING — Scranton, Maloney 4-10-1-131. WBA, How 8-20-2-87.

RECEIVING — Scranton, Oritz 1-67, Shotto 2-30, Johns 1-24. WBA, N.Saracino 1-5, Jovan Goodwin 2-20, G.Saracino 3-35, Gembitski 1-11, Underwood 1-16.

INTERCEPTIONS — Scranton, Chandler 1-40, Ortiz 1-76. WBA, Shiner 1-8.