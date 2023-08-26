🔊 Listen to this

Lauren Brace, standing left, and Judd Brace, standing right — aunt and father of Avery Brace — cheer on during Thursday’s event.

Fans hold up signs in support of Avery Brace at the Little League Home Run Derby Championship at Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Avery Brace tied for the third-best, opening-round performance in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship, but an unfortunate draw led to the Mountain Top Area Little Leaguer’s early elimination from the national event.

The finals of the fifth annual competition were held Thursday at Volunteer Stadium, the site of most International Bracket games in the Little League Baseball World Series. It was the third straight year that the final step of the event, which was aired by ESPN Friday night, was held at Volunteer Stadium.

Brace was among 16 Little Leaguers – eight baseball and eight softball players – out of more than 10,000 to make it to the national championship. With a bracket format in place, featuring head-to-head matchups, Brace was unable to make the Final Four because of a loss to eventual champion Ronin McCrea from San Diego.

McCrea defeated Brace, 13-10, in the baseball quarterfinals, which gave each player 90 seconds to hit as many home runs as possible over a temporary fence 170 feet from home plate.

While acknowledging the tough bracket draw, Brace pointed out that he was also hurt by the competition rule that the pitcher had to wait for the previous ball to land before throwing another pitch. His home runs that carried over the permanent 225-foot fence came at a price.

“A lot of them went far, which took time off,” he said.

After a foul ball on his first swing, Brace hit the next four pitches for home runs.

Brace was one of four batters to reach double figures in homers in the first round, but they were all in two matchups with the two losers being eliminated despite higher home run totals than two of the semifinalists.

McCrea went on to win the competition in dramatic fashion. He won a three-swing tiebreaker in the semifinal and called his one allowed timeout of the two-minute final with seven seconds left and facing a one-homer deficit. He then hit the tying and winning homer in a 20-19 victory over Austin Patti from Monroe, Conn.

Players needed to get through qualifying steps to get to Williamsport.

Brace won a competition on his home field, then went to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City needing to finish in the top four out of 10 East Region finalists. He placed third there.

The same swing that produces home runs in volumes for the Expos in the Mountain Top Little League and Grind Baseball, a travel team out of Pittston, is what Brace tries to employ in Home Run Derbys.

“I try to take the same approach,” he said. “But, there’s a lot more people here than when you’re just hitting in a game.”

Brace arrived in Williamsport the day before the competition to watch Little League World Series games and get ready for his competition, which was moved up three hours to try to avoid weather issues. After taking batting practice elsewhere in the morning, he made his way to the Little League Baseball International Complex.

“I really liked being at the hotel with everyone I met from all over the country,” Brace said, “and, just getting to hit on this field.”

Each participating league around the country received equipment donations from T-Mobile.

“Providing a fun and memorable experience is one of the most important aspects of the Little League program,” Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener said, according to a press release. “Thanks to our incredible friends at T-Mobile, we are able to provide hundreds of children across the nation with a unique opportunity through this Home Run Derby program.”