Hannah Fairchild scored her second goal of the game in the second overtime as Wyoming Area edged Wilkes-Barre Area 2-1 Saturday morning in girls soccer.

The Wolfpack led 1-0 at halftime as Jordan Prushinski scored off an assist by Alaina Reese. Fairchild added an unassisted goal in the second half to send the game to overtime.

Wyoming Area keeper Abigail Frances had four saves. WBA keeper Angelena Mendola had 23.

Pittston Area 9, West Scranton 0

Sadie Gregory and Kayla Rodzinak scored two goals each for Pittston Area while Maddie Jackubowski had a goal and two assists.

Milania Serino, Giana Welkey, Rowan Lazevnick and Jenna Grieco also scored.

West Scranton had just one shot on goal.

The Patriots also defeated Nanticoke Area 3-0 on Friday. Rodzinak, Grieco and Cami Karp scored.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 1, Lakeland 0

Andrew Mathes scored the game’s only goal midway through the first half as Lake-Lehman defeated visiting Lakeland.

Ben Wnuk assisted the score. Keeper Andrew Chapple posted the shutout, although he didn’t have to save any of Lakeland’s seven shots.

Pittston Area 7, West Scranton 1

Pittston Area took control with five second-half goals in its win over the Invaders.

Fabrice Gatsinzi scored twice after halftime for Pittston Area. Sadiki Murindabangabo, Asher Nichols and William Egan also added goals.

The Patriots led 2-0 at halftime as Nichols scored off an assist from Devon Cerasaro, and Cerasaro later converted a penalty kick. Gavin Wolfe finished with a pair of assists.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Valley View 2

David Coulibaly scored his second goal of the game with about 23 minutes remaining to snap a 2-2 tie and give Wyoming Valley West a road victory.

Aiden Kaminski assisted the game-winner, his third assist of the game. He also helped Luke Ginocchetti and Coulibaly score in the first half as the Spartans took a 2-0 advantage.

Valley View tied the score as Aidan Smola scored just before halftime and then assisted Andrew Burman early in the second half.

FIELD HOCKEY

Stroudsburg 1, Hazleton Area 0

Stroudsburg’s Riley Tepper scored the game’s only goal at 6:34 of the third quarter as Hazleton Area fell in a non-conference game.

Hazleton Area goalie Gretchen Darr had 14 saves. The Cougars managed just four shots.

Delaware Valley 7, Tunkhannock 0

Ciara Newton and Holly Olcott each scored three goals for Delaware Valley. Nicki Musselwhite had a goal and an assist.

Tunkhannock was held without a shot.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

North Pocono 3, Hazleton Area 0

North Pocono swept the Cougars 25-11, 25-21, 25-20.

Leading Hazleton Area were: Grace Guza (6 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 12 digs, 3 aces, 8 service points); Lynzee Buglio (6 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 3 digs, 1 ace, 3 service points); and Amanda Merrick (2 kills, 17 assists, 5 digs, 2 service points).

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 1 2OT

Wyoming Area`0`1`0`1 — 2

Wilkes-Barre Area`1`0`0`0 — 1

First Half: 1. WBA, Jordan Prushinski (Alaina Reese); Second Half: 2. WA, Hannah Fairchild; Second OT: WA, Fairchild.

Shots: WA 25, WBA 5. Saves: WA 4 (Abigail Frances), WBA 23 (Angelena Mendola). Corners: n/a

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 1, Lakeland 0

Lakeland`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman 1`0 — 1

First Half: 1 . LL, Andrew Mathes (Ben Wnuk), 19:44.

Shots: Lake 7, LL 17. Saves: Lake 9 (Ryan Bianchi), LL 0 (Andrew Chapple). Corners: Lake 0, LL 6.

Pittston Area 7, West Scranton 1

Pittston Area`2`5 — 7

West Scranton`0`1 — 1

First Half: 1. PA, Asher Nichols (Devon Cerasaro); 2. PA, Cerasaro (penalty kick); Second Half: 3. PA, Fabrice Gatsinzi (Gavin Wolfe); 4. PA, Sadiki Murindabangabo; 5. WS, Bryan Barbosa; 6. PA, Nichols (Wolfe); 7. PA, Gatsinzi (Egan); 8. PA, Egan (Gatsinzi)

Shots, saves, corners unavailable

Wyoming Valley West 3, Valley View 2

Wyoming Valley West`2`1 — 3

Valley View`1`1 — 2

First Half: 1. WVW, Luke Ginocchetti (Aiden Kaminski), 1:24; 2. WVW, David Coulibaly (Kaminski), 29:33; 3. VV, Aidan Smola (Mekhijah Petrini), 38:13; Second Half: 4. VV, Andrew Burman (Smola), 43:37; 5. VV, Coulibaly (Kaminski), 53:00

Shots: WVW 25, VV 11. Saves: WVW 6 (Grayson Ader), VV 8 (Patrick Kolcharno). Corners: WVW 4, VV 1.

FIELD HOCKEY

Stroudsburg 1, Hazleton Area 0

Stroudsburg`0`0`1`0 — 1

Hazleton Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Third Quarter: 1. STR, Riley Tepper, 6:34.

Shots: STR 14, HA 4. Saves: STR 4 (Ella Butz), HA 11 (Gretchen Darr). Corners: STR 4, HA 6.

Delaware Valley 7, Tunkhannock 0

Delaware Valley`1`3`2`1 — 7

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0 — 0

First Quarter: 1. DV, Ciara Newton 3:25; Second Quarter: 2. DV, Nicki Musselwhite 13:40; 3. DV, Holly Olcott 8:46; 4. DV, Olcott (Ava Ogrady) 0:06; Third Quarter: 5. DV, Newton (Musselwhite) 11:34; 6. DV, Newton 9:08; Fourth Quarter: 7. DV, Olcott 9:51

Shots: DV 31, TUN 0. Saves: DV 0 (Jaida Palacios), TUN 18 (Norah Rickaby). Corners: DV 9, TUN 1