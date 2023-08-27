🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders swept the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in a doubleheader on Saturday at PNC Field. SWB took the first contest 7-4 and the second 6-3. The RailRiders had three straight homers in the first contest, including a grand slam from Jamie Westbrook.

The IronPigs took an early 1-0 lead in the opener on a Darick Hall home run in the first inning.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre stormed back in the bottom half for a season-high seven runs on eight hits. Estevan Florial and Austin Wells singled to reach and Franchy Cordero walked to load the bases. Then Westbrook stepped up to the plate and launched a grand slam, the RailRiders sixth of the season.

Jake Lamb and Michael Hermosillo followed with back-to-back homers for three straight. Jasson Dominguez later laced an RBI single to complete the frame.

Lehigh Valley got one back with Hall’s second homer of the game in the fourth inning. The visitors chipped away with another long ball this time off the bat of Kody Clemens in the sixth inning. Clemens tacked on another RBI in the next frame, but it wasn’t enough.

Will Warren (W, 6-4) pitched a quality start allowing just three runs in five innings. The righty struck out seven.

Shaun Anderson (L, 2-2) was handed the loss after allowing seven runs in the first inning.

It was the RailRiders who struck first in the nightcap, getting five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Three straight walks to Lamb, Brandon Lockridge, and Jesus Bastidas loaded the bases. Then Florial drew a free pass of his own to plate the first run of the game.

Dominguez followed with with a bases clearing double to give him eight RBI in in just five games with the team. Andres Chaparro laced a run scoring single for an early 5-0 advantage.

The IronPigs were there again with the long ball as Dustin Peterson launched one in the fourth inning.

The RailRiders got it right back with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Carlos Narvaez to bring in Dominguez for a 6-1 lead.

In the next frame, Drew Ellis homered for the IronPigs’ second run. Cal Stevenson added another solo shot as well in the seventh.

Randy Vasquez impressed in his start, allowing just one earned run and striking out five. Anthony Misiewicz (W, 3-1) and Zach McAllister each allowed one run apiece in their outings.

Griff McGarry (L, 0-2) tossed an inning and two thirds giving up five runs on five walks and a hit. Noah Skirrow finished the contest with just a run in four and a third frames.