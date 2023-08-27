🔊 Listen to this

SUSQUEHANNA — The opening day assignment was a tough one for a Holy Redeemer football team featuring as many freshmen and sophomores as it did seniors and juniors.

Long road trip; a veteran team with returning starters at 18 of 22 positions; and an opposing coach looking to make an impression in his debut as the head of a high school varsity program.

The combination proved to be far too much for the young and undersized Royals, who did not pick up a first down, never gained more than four yards on any play and observed a 49-0 beating in a non-league high school football opener.

“For us, it’s just a matter of taking a minute to remind ourselves of what we’re here to do,” Holy Redeemer coach Tyson Kelley said. “While trying to use the right perspective in understanding that days like today are going to happen, it’s all about trying to find ways to get better each time we’re on the field.

“We’re really young. We started a lot of freshmen and sophomores today. For a lot, it was their first chance playing.”

The Sabers opened a 42-0 halftime lead. The defense produced 13 points, the special teams added two points and Susquehanna held Holy Redeemer to minus-44 yards total offense.

Susquehanna traded in the deep passing game it employed the last two years for a return to the option attack that had been the tradition behind the program’s greatest successes.

While the Royals faced a different offense than the one they went against in a 44-12 loss a year ago, they saw a familiar leader.

William Marcy, who scored three touchdowns as a running back and linebacker last season, ran the option offense for every snap of the game. He was still on the field at quarterback, attempting a pass on the final play of the game.

“The team wanted to see how well I performed as much as I wanted to see how well they performed,” new Sabers coach Mose Perry said. “I think we both were happy.”

Nathan Oropallo led the Sabers with three touchdowns. He returned second-quarter interceptions 50 and 44 yards for touchdowns, then ran 35 yards in the fourth quarter for the only touchdown of the second half.

Owen Boshek led the Holy Redeemer defensive effort, making two tackles for losses and two others to stop plays for no gain.

The Royals gained yardage on just eight of their 27 offensive plays.

Susquehanna 49, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0 — 0

Susquehanna`15`27`0`7 — 49

First quarter

SUS — Cooper Payne 18 run (Colton Stone kick), 7:26

SUS — Safety (punt snap through back of end zone), 5:29

SUS — Samuel Callahan 7 run (kick blocked), 2:17

Second quarter

SUS — Weston Yannone 26 pass from William Marcy (Stone kick), 11:33

SUS — Nathan Oropallo 50 interception return (Stone kick), 11:09

SUS — Stone 5 run (Stone kick), 1:27

SUS — Oropallo 44 interception return (bad snap, kick failed), 1:06

Fourth quarter

SUS — Oropallo 35 run (Stone kick), 6:47

Team statistics`HR`SUS

First downs`0`10

Rushes-yards`17-(-42)`25-160

Passing yards`(-2)`37

Total yards`(-44)`197

Passing`2-10-3`2-7-0

Sacked-yards lost`3-35`1-15

Punts-avg.`5-24.0`2-33.0

Fumbles-lost`3-0`3-1

Penalties-yards`3-20`9-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HR, Ryan Garvin 6-11, Luke Kopec 2-0, Kyaire McClean 1-minus 4, Team 2-minus 13, Thomas Dugan 6-minus 36. SUS, Oropallo 5-63, Marcy 11-46, Payne 3-33, Callahan 4-10, Stone 1-5, Griffin Fisk 1-3.

PASSING — HR, Dugan 2-10-3-(-2). SUS, Marcy 2-7-0-27.

RECEIVING – HR, Garvin 1-0, Zbierski 1-minus 2. SUS, Yannone 1-26, Stone 1-11.

INTERCEPTIONS — HR, None. SUS, Oropallo 2-94, Yannone 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.