It seems strange to be writing a wrap up article for something that has been so present in my life for the last year.

The Back Mountain Triathlon was something that I talked about every day, worked on most days and certainly dreamed about nearly every night for the last year.

One night about four months ago at a committee meeting, a new volunteer asked some questions about the layout and logistics of the race. I proceeded to answer her with a detailed step-by-step account of everything that had to happen to make race day work. The description alone took 30 minutes. She told me later that it really freaked her out. To tell the truth, it freaked me out too.

I had a pretty good idea of how the race needed to flow, but the amount of work seemed insurmountable. But thanks to our amazing race committee we got it done.

The Back Mountain Triathlon team includes assistant race director Kim Seward, Steve Taren, marketing team Chris Kuhar, Kayla Gronkowski, Shaun Daney, Teresa Kalinay, the volunteer coordinator Wendy Guzenski and her assistant coordinator Karen Renard, the segment managers Andrea Butchko (swim), Tim Tyson (bike), Crystal Wright (run), Ken Wall, Ed Kupstas, Sid Halsor, Mary Jo Kluger, Paul Lumia, Mike Adamshick, Kelly Adamshick, Sean Robbins, Don Havard, Brian Linder, Jessica Matushek, Jodi Sprau and Ed Maghamez. Special thanks to Bob Guzenski who built us bike racks for 400 bikes from scratch.

Race day was a blur for me, but I knew it was a success by looking at peoples’ faces. Everyone was smiling and having a good time. And there were a lot of people there.

As Lou Ciampi said, “It was old-timer’s day and it was a family reunion.”

Yes, it was all that. It was also the first shot for many young triathletes to try their hand at a local race.

Emily Mahler made up her mind that she wanted to do the triathlon this summer. Her parents weren’t thrilled about the date at first since Aug. 20 was the same day she had to be packed and on a flight to Paris to begin a semester abroad.

Undeterred, Emily borrowed a bike and started practicing with clip-in pedals in the Dallas High School parking lot for weeks to get comfortable on her bike. She had the second fastest female swim time of the day at 23:27 and even though she cramped up pretty badly on the run, she had a great day.

She especially enjoyed all the triathletes cheering for her on the course. Everywhere she went was some athlete who she grew up swimming with at the CYC or some triathlete buddy of her father’s (Eric Mahler, a former NC State standout swimmer).

She can’t wait to come back next summer and already has ideas about how to get faster and improve her nutrition.

At 22 years of age, Trevor Grohowski, of Nanticoke, raced like a seasoned professional. His bike split was 1:00:37. After a quick T2, he ran a 42:49 (that’s 6:53 pace) off the bike. He used that speed to hang with, and eventually pass area favorite Sean Robbins on the final straightaway of the run course for third place overall.

When Trevor shaves a few minutes off his swim, he is going to be a dangerous competitor for years to come.

Kayla Kruk competed in her first ever Olympic triathlon, won her age group and had a solid time of 2:46, which would have made her competitive even in some of the older age groups, where competitors benefit from years of experience and more expensive equipment.

She said “the atmosphere was electric.” It sure was. Whether you were competing or watching from the beach, or standing at the finish line, there was a palpable energy and excitement.

Kruk was a standout field hockey player and swimmer at Holy Redeemer and later at Sacred Heart University.

Jack Kashatus is 15 years old, and next week he will be starting 10th grade at Lake-Lehman High School. Jack is on the swim team at Lehman and had one of the fastest swim splits of the day at 22:03. Many of his swim team buddies were there to compete on relay teams, but not Jack. He wanted to do the whole thing.

He didn’t have a road bike so he borrowed his dad’s gravel bike. By the time he finished, the rest of Lehman swim program was vowing to come back and race the whole thing next year. The next day Andrew Morris even went on a bike ride!

I am looking forward to seeing the Lake-Lehman swimmers on the starting line next year, as well as their coach, Chris Kuhar.

John Quattrocchi decided a few months ago that he wanted to do a triathlon. He was inspired by many of his friends who have competed for years, so he forced himself into the pool and started working on his swim stroke. He had already done a marathon but really wanted to accomplish this too.

John went from learning how to swim this summer to having an outstanding race and finishing his first ever triathlon in a very solid 2:49. He will be one to watch in the future.

But the day offered plenty of human interest in the older age groups too.

Wayne Devine, who competed for his 33rd time in a Back Mountain triathlon, told me a story about passing a cyclist on Buckwheat Hollow who had his age ‘58’ written in marker on his leg. As Wayne approached the rider, he encouraged him and said, “You got this.”

The mystery rider told Devine that he was feeling too damn old. Wayne said, “Just look at my leg when I go by.” That’s when the rider saw the ‘68’ and he yelled out, “Go get ‘em!” He should have yelled out happy birthday, as it was Devine’s 68th birthday on race day. Devine had an outstanding race and continues to demonstrate why people think he doesn’t age.

Ann Balonis, 52, told me a story about her friend, 63-year-old Denise Thomas. Annie passed Denise as she was beginning her second loop of the bike course, while Denise was on her first loop. As Balonis pulled ahead, she told every cheering spectator she passed on the route to cheer for the woman behind her wearing black and that her name was Denise. The crowds did just that.

Annie got a rush hearing the cascading cheers behind her. Thomas had no idea how these cheering spectators knew who she was, but it certainly helped. Thomas was one of the athletes profiled in our TL series, and she is the woman who sat with Lance Armstrong at an athlete party 35 years ago. Thomas finished 3rd in her age group and not far behind her former Bishop O’Reilly classmate Colleen Lumia.

Lumia really touched my heart when I saw her running the last portion of the race in stride with three of her grandchildren. They took her all the way to the finish line.

The winner of the men’s race was Conrad Goeringer and the winner of the female race was Alexandra Leandri, both of Nashville, Tenn.. Both athletes have roots in NEPA and had family cheering for them as they won their respective races. They also train together back in Tennessee, as Goeringer is the coach for Leandri.

I have to mention the men’s 50-54 year old age group. Those old studs crushed the course – Sean Robbins went 2:17 for first place, followed by Bill Deemer at 2:24 and recent newlywed Kenny Quigley was at 2:25. There were 13 outstanding men in this age group. I feel bad that 2:26:11 didn’t even get you an age group trophy.

Robbins said, “I thought it went really well. I like the new course design. I was encouraged to see that much support for the first year, and I think it will only be bigger and better next year.”

Friedman Hospitality Group, a sponsor of the event, also put together a corporate team that included principal Rob Friedman and two of his bartenders from Rikasa and Kevin’s. The triathlon will be looking to offer a corporate challenge next year with local businesses entering as a team to compete for the Corporate Challenge Cup.

We put a lot of thought into our run course and making it fun for the athletes. Water Station No. 1 was manned by Balance Yoga, Station No. 2 was manned by North Branch Land Trust, Station No. 3 was manned by the Runner Chicks, and the turnaround was managed by Jill Snowdon. When you combine the energy of these water stations with funny signs, life-sized cardboard cutouts (thank you, Wet Paint), and even a live chicken, it all made for a fun time along the run course for our athletes.

Two important corners were manned by Wyoming Valley Striders Board Secretary Linda Wojnar-Krasnavage and Judge Dick Hughes.

Here are a few quick observations from race weekend that made me smile:

• Coverage by local media was overwhelmingly positive. They seemed to be as happy as the athletes with the triathlon returning to the area.

• Brian Orbin, the Clown Kid, announced the swim waves at the beach and acknowledged our special wave sponsors, including Shannon Sweitzer of Lewith & Freeman.

• Nick Hetro was back in town and faster than ever.

• Lawrence Lane, of Roaring Brook Township, showed up to register at 3:57 p.m. on Saturday before the race, just as we were packing up for the day. The next day he won his age group.

• Someone overheard a Dallas High School cross country runner say “I don’t think I am going to do marathons. This is way more fun.”

• There was a Bill Ruth cardboard cutout on the run course, continuing our link to the race’s history. Ruth was touched when he saw the race photos. He is so proud that his legacy can continue 40 years later at one of his favorite races, and he is excited to be inspiring the next generation of athletes.

• Bill Zarola was spotted leaving T1 with his bike helmet on backwards.

• Barbara Bell completed her first Olympic distance race as an individual competitor, at age 62.

• John Sheehan, of Boalsburg, told me he raced at the old Wilkes-Barre triathlon in 1986. The Dallas native joined us this past weekend at BMT, 37 years after his last Wilkes-Barre Triathlon.

• Kris Mead was thrilled that we lowered the age for athletes to compete and his son Jakob (15) crushed it and won his age group.

• “The Shark” cheering for our athletes on the bike course!

• The race’s logistics coordinator Paul Lumia was stuck in Greenland until Saturday afternoon. But he made it back in time and he sure worked hard on race day.

• Dock parties are springing up again. I heard that one dock had 40 people drinking mimosas and eating breakfast while they cheered for the swimmers.

• Mike Weaver drove a shuttle for spectators who parked on his property, all day back and forth in a passenger van on Westpoint Avenue.

• Con McCole competed on a team with Mike Tomalis. For Con this was his 36th consecutive Back Mountain triathlon (including all 35 of the former WB Triathlons).

• Kudos to the Halsor Family — flying in from all over the country so that all four of them could compete – Kyla and Chelsea with their mom, Cydney, on a relay team, and Sid Halsor as an individual competitor.

• Karen Renard was ready to grab the microphone at 6:48 a.m. when she found out our anthem singer was not going to make it. Not to fear, Karen. Chris Stapleton was on standby, you don’t have to sing.

• Andi Butchko designed the parking maps in my laundry room, two days before the race, while standing up using my washing machine as a desk.

• Mitch Kornfeld came out of retirement to complete the race. Solid work, Mitch.

• Seventy-five people showed up for the pre-race party at Grotto Pizza.

• How about a Sprint distance event next year in addition to the Olympic distance? If we add a Sprint next year, I know Elyse Wilson and Megan Hannon will be on the starting line. Rumor has it that former champion Kelly Ciravolo is also thinking about coming out of retirement.

• Thank you to all the athletes who sat for interviews in the Times Leader series “Back Mountain Triathlon Personal Stories.” Links to all these articles are posted on our website (backmountaintriathlon.com) and they begin the formation of a documented history of triathlon in our area. Thousands of photos from local photographers Steve Husted, Nick Bukofski, Teresa Kalinay and Alicia Stavitzski will further enhance that record. These amazing photographs were provided at no charge to athletes and their families.

• The race was a huge success. One way we measure that is in the amount of money we are able to give back to the community. I am pleased to announce that nonprofit organizations in the Back Mountain will receive $20,000 from the Back Mountain Triathlon. The groups that will benefit include Harveys Lake Fire and Ambulance, Harveys Lake Little League, Back Mountain Trail, North Branch Land Trust, Lake-Lehman Swim Booster Club and Food Dignity. Board member Steve Taren does so much for the race, but his real passion is in the charitable work we do and the organizations we choose to work with.

• Thank you to our generous sponsors. Thank you to all of the 150 volunteers. Thank you to Harveys Lake Borough. Thank you to Harveys Lake Beach Club. Thank you to Lake-Noxen Elementary school. Thank you to the whole swim, bike and run community. Thank you to my race committee, the most amazing group of can-do individuals who made my vision a reality last Sunday. They brought something back to life that many people thought was gone forever. (And I think they made it better than ever). See you next year on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Harveys Lake. Just wait until you see what we have planned for Year 2.