EXETER – Lake-Lehman came within five strokes of matching the winning score produced by last season’s eventual state champions when it won its third straight WVC Tom Tryba Tournament title Aug. 20 at Fox Hill Country Club.

Black Knights coach Tom Yoniski was pleased to be that close so early in the season with a partially revamped lineup, but he knew the team would need to be even better if it is to maintain its recent lofty status.

“I’m very happy,” Yoniski said after Lake-Lehman posted a four-man team score that was 15-over-par for 18 holes. “To shoot 299, I’m thrilled.

“I hate to sound like that, but I think they can play better. And, I think they know they can play better and at some point will have to; if we want to go back to the promised land, definitely.”

The Black Knights needed just 24 hours to play better.

They went under-par as a team the next day with a 139 at Wyoming Valley Country Club during an 87-stroke victory over Hanover Area.

Cael Ropietski followed up his Tryba-winning 67 at Fox Hill County Club with a 3-under-par, 32 for nine holes at Wyoming Valley.

Chuckie Weidner also went under with a 34 while Michael Lugiano matched par with a 35. Jackson Norconk completed the four-player team score with a 38.

Lake-Lehman is 3-0 to start its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title defense while Holy Redeemer is 2-0.

“This is a preseason tournament, so it doesn’t mean too much,” Ropietski said of the latest Tryba victory. “I hope this is a good indicator. Hopefully, we get better, too.”

Like Yoniski, Ropietski claimed both satisfaction with the 299 and the hope the team had better days ahead.

DIVISION 1 RACE

The other defending WVC division champion is unbeaten and in first place, but the first two weeks appear to indicate that Crestwood is not as clear a favorite to repeat.

A first-place showdown is set for Wednesday when Wyoming Area (6-1) travels to Blue Ridge Trail to challenge the Comets (4-0).

Crestwood is led by the return of Tryba runner-up Derek Johnson and Tommy Biscotti, but Wyoming Area has been the WVC’s most balanced team early in the season.

They were the second- and third-place teams at the Tryba Tournament with Crestwood just one stroke in front of Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area was alone in first after winning its first six matches, but was upset by Pittston Area Thursday at Fox Hill, the club the two teams share as their home.

In one sense, that result could be seen as taking some luster off Wednesday’s first-place match. Another possible interpretation is that it creates the potential of a four-team race.

Dallas is 5-1 and Pittston Area is 4-2 and the four teams were all within four strokes of each other at the Tryba Tournament.

When Wyoming Area and Dallas met in the first of their two WVC matches, a fifth score was needed to break a tie between the teams and give the Warriors the victory.

TOP RETURNEES

Several of the league’s top players are back this season.

In addition to contributing to Lake-Lehman’s state team title, Lugiano, Ropietski and Weidner were all individual state tournament qualifiers in Class 2A boys along with District 2 champion Nick Werner from Wyoming Seminary.

Lugiano was third, Werner fifth and Ropietski tied for sixth in the state.

Class 3A state qualifiers Johnson from Crestwood and Hallie Brown from the Tunkhannock girls team are also back along with Class 2A girls qualifier Arden Brunn from Holy Redeemer.