NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz, just 20 years old and already a two-time Grand Slam champion, is on the U.S. Open night schedule Tuesday. So is Venus Williams, who won twice in Flushing Meadows and is back for another try at 43.

Day 2 of the tournament includes other past U.S. Open champions Daniil Medvedev, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka, as well as some players who fell just short of the title. Ons Jabeur, Leylah Fernandez and Madison Keys, who have all lost in the final, play their opening-round matches.

HOW TO WATCH THE U.S. OPEN ON TV

• In the U.S.: ESPN (ABC on Sept. 3)

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE

• Tuesday: First Round (Women and Men)

• Wednesday-Thursday: Second Round (Women and Men)

• Friday-Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

• Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

• Sept. 5-6: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

• Sept. 7: Women’s Semifinals

• Sept. 8: Men’s Semifinals

• Sept. 9: Women’s Final

• Sept. 10: Men’s Final

WHEN ARE TUESDAY’S MATCHES?

Play on most courts begins at 11 a.m. EDT, when Jabeur meets Camila Osorio and Fernandez takes on No. 22 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. Murray follows that match on the Grandstand against Corentin Moutet, with Wawrinka on next against Yoshihito Nishioka. The day session on Ashe starts at noon, with both No. 3 seeds in action. Medvedev, the 2021 champion, opens play against Attila Balazs, followed by Jessica Pegula against Camila Giorgi. The evening session is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, opens play there on Ashe against Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen. Alcaraz then opens his title defense against Dominik Koepfer. At about the same time on Louis Armstrong Stadium, No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka opens against Maryna Zanevska.

WHAT WERE MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS?

Women’s singles: No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat Rebecca Peterson 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Elena Rybakina beat Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1; Rebeka Masarova beat No. 8 Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-4; No. 10 Karolina Muchova beat Storm Hunter 6-4, 6-0.

Men’s singles: Roberto Carballes Baena beat No. 4 Holger Rune 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 5 Casper Ruud beat Emilia Nava 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5); No. 9 Taylor Fritz beat Steve Johnson 6-2, 6-1, 6-2; No. 10 Frances Tiafoe beat Learner Tien 6-2, 7-5, 6-1; Dominic Thiem beat No. 25 Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

BETTING GUIDE

Williams, despite her past success in New York, is the underdog in her match Tuesday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Minnen is the minus-156 favorite, while Williams is listed at plus-130. Alcaraz is minus-7000 in his opener but Djokovic remains the U.S. Open favorite at plus-110. Alcaraz is at plus-185 and Medvedev at plus-1,000. For the women, Swiatek became a stronger choice at plus-210, followed by Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open title in January, at plus-500.

SOCK’S SWAN SONG

Jack Sock, a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion who was on the winning side in Roger Federer’s final match, will join John Isner in retirement after they team up in U.S. Open doubles. Sock, who also won two Olympic medals in doubles in 2016, revealed his retirement plans in an Instagram post on the eve of the tournament. He and Isner were given a wild card in the men’s doubles draw. Isner announced he was retiring last week. Sock and Frances Tiafoe edged Federer and Rafael Nadal last year at the Laver Cup after Federer had said it would be his final match before ending his career.

WHO’S NO. 1?

It’s still Alcaraz and Swiatek, but perhaps not for long. Both spots are up for grabs in New York. Alcaraz took the top spot in the men’s rankings when he won the U.S. Open last year, but Djokovic, who is 20 points behind, is guaranteed to return to the top in the next rankings, on Sept. 11, if he wins his opening match. That’s because since he couldn’t play at the U.S. Open last year, Djokovic has no points to defend in the rankings system. The 36-year-old from Serbia has already held the No. 1 ranking for 389 weeks, a record in men’s or women’s tennis. Swiatek’s stay at the top of the WTA rankings will reach 75 consecutive weeks, but Sabalenka will surpass her if she goes one round further in Flushing Meadows.

PRIZE MONEY

Total player compensation is rising to a record $65 million, up from about $60 million in 2022. This is the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the sport’s first event to pay women and men the same, and both singles champions will get $3 million in 2023. That’s below the pre-pandemic pay of $3.9 million for each winner in 2019.

STATS TO KNOW

199 — Career Grand Slam victories for Andy Murray entering his first-round match.

2019 — Last time Venus Williams won a singles match at the U.S. Open.

WORDS TO KNOW

“I thought that I would, but I was wrong.” — Maria Sakkari, on if she thought before her loss Monday that she could still turn around her Grand Slam season in New York after falling in the first round at the French Open and Wimbledon.