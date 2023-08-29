🔊 Listen to this

Kayla Rodzinak broke a late tie with her third goal of the game, lifting Pittston Area girls soccer to a 6-5 win over Wallenpaupack on Tuesday.

Rodzinak figured in on the final four goals for the Patriots, scoring three and adding an assist.

Jenna Grieco, Madison Jackubowski and Sadie Gregory also scored for Pittston Area. Ella Smith had three goals to lead the Buckhorns.

Wyoming Area 3, Scranton Prep 1

Hannah Fairchild contributed on all three goals in a win over the Classics, scoring twice and adding an assist while picking up her 50th career goal in the process.

Hannah Stoss had the game-winner, breaking a 1-1 tie midway through the second half before Fairchild hit her milestone a few minutes later.

Abby Francis finished with six saves for the Warriors.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunkhannock 3, Berwick 0

Shane Moyer’s goal in the 15th minute gave the Tigers the lead for good. Ethan Ergott and Calem Kmieciak each added a score in the second half.

Andrew Lupinski finished with five saves for Tunkhannock.

Hazleton Area 6, Shenandoah 1

Six different players scored for the Cougars in a non-conference win. Vince Ciaverella led the way with a goal and two assists.

Jonas Aponick, Ronan Harne, Braulio Sanchez, Oier De La Cruz and Yan Diaz all had goals for Hazleton Area while Gus Canizares made six saves in net.

Nanticoke Area 5, Gregory the Great 4

Gio Huertero recorded a hat trick with two second-half goals helping the Trojans hold on for a non-conference win.

Brandon Egenski and Ethan Ball added goals in the victory.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Holy Redeemer 0

Aubrey Kuhl had the opening goal and set up two more scores by Velanie Vale in the Wolfpack’s win.

Sophie Styczen finished with three saves for the shutout.

Crestwood 7, Pittston Area 2

Ava McConnell scored the first and last goals of the first half as the Comets opened up a 7-0 lead en route to the win.

Alyse Wanchisen, Kylah Kelly, Alex Geiger, Emily Delvecchio and Aubrey Macri also scored for Crestwood. Giuliana Latona had both goals for the Patriots.

Honesdale 16, Tunkhannock 0

Claire Campen scored four goals to lead the Hornets to the victory.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Williamsport 0

The Bulldogs opened their schedule with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 victory over the Millionaires.

For Berwick, Claire Riera-Gomez had six aces and 18 service points, Julia Troiani had 31 assists, Angelina Colone had 13 kills and 11 digs, Cassidy Evans had five kills and 12 digs, Zoey Force had 19 digs and Isabella Varvaglione and Kaylee Hacker had six kills each.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 5, Berwick 0

The Blue Knights swept the Bulldogs, dropping just three games along the way.

Lizzie Weaver, Kimi Li and Addison Priebe won in singles play while the teams of Elisabeth Moules/Jophie Li and Cecelia Pons/Sarah Connors prevailed in doubles.

Holy Redeemer 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

Theresa Khoudary and Addison Rosenko triumphed at singles for the Royals, who swept the doubles matches with wins by Kim Dinh/Carolyn Phillips and Amanda Zemetro/Julia Gilchrist.

The Spartans’ Kaiya Reisinger won a hard-fought battle at No. 1 singles.

GOLF

Pittston Area 176, Hazleton Area 178

Matt Mesaris earned medalist honors for the Patriots in their win, shooting a 41 at Valley Country Club. Patrick Ruane (42), Andrew Nocito (46) and Nick Cook (47) also scored for Pittston Area.

Leading the Cougars were Gabe Fatula (43), Troy Gaydos (43), Jake Babinchak (44) and Luke Palmieri (48).

GIRLS SOCCER

Pittston Area 6, Wallenpaupack 5

Pittston Area` ` `4`2 — 6

Wallenpaupack` ` `4`1 — 5

First half — 1. PA, Jenna Grieco (Madison Jackubowski), 8th minute; 2. PA, Jackubowski (Camryn Karp), 12th; 3. WAL, Abby Kimler (Carly Cerciello), 17th; 4. PA, Kayla Rodzinak, 20th; 5. PA, Rodzinak, 22nd; 6. WAL, Ella Smith, 24th; 7. WAL, Kimler, 25th; 8. WAL, Smith, 26th. Second half — 9. PA, Sadie Gregory (Rodzinak), 64th; 10. WAL, Smith, 67th; 11. PA, Rodzinak (Gregory), 76th.

Shots — PA 14; WAL 17. Saves — PA 10 (Anabele Viglione); WAL 5 (Josie Leighton). Corner kicks — PA 2; WAL 2.

Wyoming Area 3, Scranton Prep 1

Scranton Prep` ` `0`1 — 1

Wyoming Area` ` `1`2 — 3

First half — 1. WA, Hannah Fairchild, 16th minute. Second half — 2. SP, Elyanna Lawler (Reese O’Donnell), 46th; 3. WA, Hannah Stoss (Fairchild), 62nd; 4. WA, Fairchild, 67th.

Shots — SP 12; WA 17. Saves — SP 12 (Nina Beistline); WA 6 (Abby Francis). Corner kicks — SP 6; WA 8.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunkhannock 3, Berwick 0

Berwick` ` `0`0 — 0

Tunkhannock` ` `1`2 — 3

First half — 1. TUN, Shane Moyer (Andrew Lupinski), 15th minute. Second half — 2. TUN, Ethan Ergott (Caden Newswanger), 68th; 3. TUN, Caleb Kmieciak, 73rd.

Shots — BER 6; TUN 12. Saves — BER 6 (Elijah McCreedy); TUN 5 (Andrew Lupinski). Corner kicks — BER 1; TUN 5.

Hazleton Area 6, Shenandoah 1

Shenandoah` ` `1`0 — 1

Hazleton Area` ` `5`1 — 6

First half — 1. HAZ, Jonas Aponick (Vince Ciaverella); 2. HAZ, Ronan Hearne (Michael Bellas); 3. HAZ, Braulio Sanchez (Martin Ortega); 4. HAZ, Ciaverella (Julian Cartwright); 5. HAZ, Oier De La Cruz (Ciaverella); 6. SHE, Elvis Lara. Second half — 7. HAZ, Yan Diaz (Alejandro Margarin).

Shots — SHE 7; HAZ 15. Saves — SHE 7 (Gordon Slater); HAZ 6 (Gus Canizares). Corner kicks — SHE 3; HAZ 5.

Nanticoke Area 5, Gregory the Great 4

Gregory the Great` ` `1`3 — 4

Nanticoke Area` ` `2`3 — 5

First half — 1. NAN, Brandon Egenski, 3rd minute; 2. GTG, Lang (Seele), 38th; 3. NAN, Gio Huertero (Gabe Ibriga), 40th. Second half — 4. NAN, Ethan Ball (Reese Kaczmarczyk), 41st; 5. GTG, Lang, 42nd; 6. GTG, Seele (Prieto), 45th; 7. NAN, Huertero, 46th; 8. NAN, Huertero, 58th; 9. GTG, D’Anselmi, 72nd.

Shots — GTG 10; NAN 25. Saves — GTG 6 (Fogleman); NAN 6 (Derek Miller). Corner kicks — GTG 3; NAN 4.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`2`0`1`0 — 3

First quarter — 1. WBA, Aubrey Kuhl, 10:45; 2. WBA, Velanie Vale (Kuhl), 5:15. Third quarter — 3. WBA, Vale (Kuhl), 6:19.

Shots — HR 3; WBA 21. Saves — HR 18 (Marissa Miller); WBA 3 (Sophie Styczen). Penalty corners — HR 3; WBA 11.

Crestwood 7, Pittston Area 2

Crestwood`4`3`0`0 — 7

Pittston Area`0`0`0`2 — 2

First quarter — 1. CRE, Ava McConnell (Morgan Koons), 12:41; 2. CRE, Alyse Wanchisen (Koons), 11:11; 3. CRE, Kylah Kelly (Aubrey Macri), 2:35; 4. CRE, Alex Geiger, 1:21. Second quarter — 5. CRE, Emily Delvecchio (Geiger), 6:16; 6. CRE, Macri (Delvecchio), 1:05; 7. CRE, Ava McConnell, 0:16. Fourth quarter — 8. PA, Giuliana Latona (Julia Homschek), 12:27; 9. PA, Giuliana Latona (Maddie Karp), 5:10.

Shots — CRE 25; PA 8. Saves — CRE 6 (Madi Geiger); PA 17 (Samantha Thomas). Penalty corners — CRE 8; PA 3.

Honesdale 16, Tunkhannock 0

Honesdale`5`2`5`4 — 16

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter — 1. HON, Claire Campen, 14:28; 2. HON, Lily Murray (Makenzie Cabara), 12:41; 3. HON, Jayden Beisner (Roz Maciejewski), 11:02; 4. HON, Campen, 9:36; 5. HON, Chloee Spry (Makayla Cobourn), 8:42. Second quarter — 6. HON, Maciejewski, 9:05; 7. HON, Cobourn, 4:12. Third quarter — 8. HON, Beisner, 9:04; 9. HON, Campen (Roz Mikulak), 7:21; 10. HON, Cobourn (Mikulak), 3:57; 11. HON, Jillian Hoey, 1:27; 12. HON, Campen, 0:50. Fourth quarter — 13. HON, Maciejewski, 11:54; 14. HON, Murray (Cobourn), 8:54; 15. HON, Hoey, 6:20; 16. HON, Hailey Brady (Mikulak), 1:49.

Shots — HON 41; TUN 0. Saves — HON 0 (Jordan Patzuk); TUN 13 (Norah Rickaby, Hannah Milner). Penalty corners — HON 16; TUN 0.