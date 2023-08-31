🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders’ rise toward the top of the second-half standings has hit a snag in Rochester.

After winning seven of the last eight, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has opened a road trip with back-to-back losses to the Red Wings after Wednesday’s 8-4 matinee loss.

Estevan Florial clubbed his team-best 24th home run as the RailRiders stake a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. But Rochester fired back to take the lead for good with a four-spot in the bottom of the fifth when Luis Garcia drove a double into right field with the bases loaded, clearing the bags.

Florial manufactured a run in the first, stealing third base and coming home on a throwing error. Jamie Westbrook drove in a pair of runs, hitting an RBI double in the fourth and hitting a sac fly in the seventh to pull the RailRiders within 6-4.

But Travis Blankenhorn answered with a two-run homer in the home half of the frame to put the game away.

The RailRiders were held to five hits on the day. Starting pitcher Edgar Barclay took the loss, allowing three earned runs on two hits and four walks in 4.1 innings while striking out six.

Relievers Zach Greene, Ron Marinaccio and Nick Ramirez all gave up runs in their appearances.

The series continues at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Innovative Field.