Grace Martin scored the game-winner in double overtime as Lake-Lehman won a 3-2 thriller over Wilkes-Barre Area in Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer action on Wednesday.

Martin’s goal was the difference-maker in an otherwise tight contest from start to finish: Lehman and Wilkes-Barre finished the first half tied at 1, the second half tied 2-2 and held each other scoreless in the first period of overtime.

Ashley Hudak and Carly Rittenhouse scored Lehman’s other two goals, with Hudak assisting on Rittenhouse’s goal.

Kathryn Tarnalicki and Jordan Prushinski each scored for the Wolfpack. Prushinski added an assist, as did Leah Pryor.

Nanticoke Area 7, Holy Cross 0

Nevaeh Baran led the way with a hat trick as Nanticoke Area blanked Holy Cross.

Baran scored all three of her goals in the first half, as the Trojans ran out to a 5-0 lead before halftime. Natalee Atkins added two goals, and Ashley Sewald scored once for Nanticoke.

Trista Chickeletti made 20 saves for Holy Cross.

Berwick 4, Shamokin 0

Abby Hess pitched a shutout in goal with 12 saves as Berwick cruised past Shamokin.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Lybbi Switzer, who scored two goals and assisted on another. Caitlyn Kukorlo and Kaylie Fraind added a goal each for Berwick, and Fraind chipped in with an assist, as well.

BOYS SOCCER

MMI Prep 9, Marian Catholic 0

The Preppers jumped out early and never took their foot off the gas in a rout of Marian Catholic.

Three different players had multiple goals for MMI, with Evan Pedri’s hat trick leading the way. Reed Floryshak and Edgar Lopez each scored twice, while Hasan Arain and Alex Composto added a goal apiece for the Preppers.

Arain led the team with two assists as well.

GIRLS TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 4, Hanover Area 1

The Royals won two of three singles matches and swept the doubles matches to beat Hanover Area.

Allana Gilchrist and Theresa Khoudary gave Redeemer an advantage with singles wins. The teams of Kim Dinh and Carolyn Phillips, and Amanda Zemetro and Julia Gilchrist sealed the deal for the Royals with doubles victories.

Hanover Area’s lone victory of the afternoon came from Maggie Murphy in singles.

Crestwood 4, Pittston Area 1

The Comets remained unbeaten with a win over Pittston Area, sweeping the three singles matches to clinch victory.

Hannah Ziegler, Cameron Carlos and Ella Richards each notched wins for Crestwood, as did the doubles team of Clover Newell and Jane Jenkins.

Pittston’s doubles tandem of Ella Swan and Gabby Gorzkowski picked up the lone win for the Patriots in straight sets.

GOLF

Crestwood 165, Hazleton Area 182

A two over-par round of 33 for Derek Johnson gave the Crestwood golf team a crucial edge as they defeated Hazleton Area on Wednesday.

Johnson’s medal-winning score was nine strokes better than the next-best round, a 42 from Hazleton’s Gabe Fatula.

The Comets rounded out their score with three 44s from Tommy Biscotti, Brady Johnson and Luke Joseph.

Jake Babinchak shot a 43 for the Cougars, one shot behind teammate Fatula. Luke Palmieri and Troy Gaydos rounded out Hazleton’s day with a 48 and 49, respectively.

Wilkes-Barre Area 172, Wyoming Valley West 191

Mike Hamel’s 38 earned him medalist honors and helped Wilkes-Barre Area get past Wyoming Valley West.

Brady Gerrity shot a 42 and Jordan Wychock a 43 for the Wolfpack in their win.

Seth Kranson and Luke Ginochetti tied for Valley West’s lowest score, each shooting a 46. Kaden Dittus shot a 47 for the Spartans.

Wyoming Seminary 157, Nanticoke Area 234

Two sub-4o rounds for Seminary from Nick Werner and Anna Zapletalova were the highlights as the Blue Knights rolled through Nanticoke.

Werner took medalist honors with a 35, one stroke under par; Zapletalova finished a stroke behind him, with a 36. Collin Donovan and Brady Wood added scores of 42 and 44 respectively for Sem.

Nanticoke was led by a 54 from Lucas Yendrzeiwski. Ryan Vida shot 59 to finish as the second lowest scorer for the Trojans.

Holy Redeemer 171, Hanover Area 224

Despite not winning the individual medalist honors, Redeemer’s team scores were consistent enough to get past Hanover Area.

The Royals were led by a trio of 42s, from Alex Martin, Nate Coates and Arden Brunn. Noah Rokosz added a 45 for Redeemer.

Nick Schiel earned medalist honors for Hanover Area with a 37. Jeffrey Peck carded the next-lowest score for the Hawkeyes, with a 55.

Berwick 178, MMI Prep 194

Medalist honors went to Cole Phillips as Berwick defeated MMI Prep.

Phillips went low with a 39 to lead the Bulldogs. Kale Knorr and Jackson Matash each shot 42.

MMI’s low score came from Kade Lutz, who shot a 45.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2 (2OT)

Wilkes-Barre Area `1`1`0`0 — 2

Lake-Lehman `1`1`0`1 — 3

First Half: 1. WBA Kathryn Tarnalicki (Jordan Prushinski); 2. LL Carly Rittenhouse (Ashley Hudak). Second Half: 1. LL Hudak; 2. WBA Prushinski. Second Overtime: 1. LL Grace Martin.

Shots: WBA 9; LL 17. Saves: WBA 14; LL 7.

Nanticoke Area 7, Holy Cross 0

Nanticoke Area `5`2 — 7

Holy Cross `4`1 — 5

First Half: 1. NAN Nevaeh Baran, 10th minute; 2. NAN Raiden Ball, 12th; 3. NAN Baran (Jenna Sewald), 13th; 4. NAN Baran (Ella Alles), 15th; 5. NAN Natalee Atkins, 25th. Second Half: 1. NAN Ashley Sewald, 43rd; 2. NAN Atkins, 52nd.

Shots: NAN 27; HC 2. Saves: NAN 2 (Ball 1, Olivia Cromer 1); HC 20 (Trista Chickeletti). Corner Kicks: NAN 14; HC 0.

Berwick 4, Shamokin 0

Berwick `3`1 — 4

Shamokin `0`0 — 0

First Half: 1. BER Lybbi Switzer (Kaylie Fraind) 37:00; 2. BER Caitlyn Kukorlo (Switzer) 30:00; 3. BER Fraind, 0:15. Second Half: 1. BER Switzer, 8:00.

Shots: BER 17; SHA 10. Saves: BER 12 (Abby Hess); SHA 12 (Ava Hughes). Corner Kicks: BER 5; SHA 4.

BOYS SOCCER

MMI Prep 9, Marian Catholic 0

MMI Prep `5`4 — 9

Marian Catholic `0`0 — 0

First Half: 1. MMI Evan Pedri, 31:20; 2. MMI Edgar Lopez (Adam Frask), 28:14; 3. MMI Pedri, 12:14; 4. MMI Lopez (Hasan Arain), 11:37; 5. MMI Pedri (Reed Floryshak), 11:00. Second Half: 1. MMI Alex Composto (Arain), 33:49; 2. MMI Arain, 24:41; 3. MMI Floryshak, 22:37; 4. MMI Floryshak, 10:55.

Shots: MMI 28; MC 4. Saves: MMI 4 (Floryshak 2, Charlie Carter 2); MC 19 (Jayson Herkheiser 11, Edison Mitchell 8). Corner Kicks: MMI 6; MC 4.

GIRLS TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 4, Hanover Area 1

Singles: 1. Alanna Gilchrist (HR) def. Lydia Chafin 6-0, 6-0; 2. Theresa Khoudary (HR) def. Brenna Slusser 6-2, 6-0; 3. Maggie Murphy (HAN) def. Addison Rosenko 7-6 (5), ret.

Doubles: 1. Kim Dinh/Carolyn Phillips (HR) def. Caitlyn Majiros/Santina Saraka 6-3, 6-2; 2. Amanda Zemetro/Julia Gilchrist (HR) def. Azariah Muhammad/Allyson Brodie 6-0, 6-0.

Crestwood 4, Pittston Area 1

Singles: 1. Hannah Ziegler (CRE) def. Ayla Krieger 6-1, 6-0; 2. Cameron Carlos (CRE) def. Laura Farber 6-2, 6-1; 3. Ella Richards (CRE) def. Emily Hannon 6-1, 6-0.