College football is back, folks — truly, fully, completely back.

Week Zero was a solid appetizer, I loved getting Notre Dame back on my television screen a week early, but this weekend is the real deal. EVERYBODY is back in action now, starting at 7 p.m. last night and going all the way through to Monday, it’s wall to wall football.

While our resources will help you figure out the best books to use and the best strategies to employ, I'm here to give you my personal board for the weekend, a couple of picks that I feel very strongly about.

If you've been reading my columns over the last year, you know the drill. If you're new here, welcome aboard.

Alright, let’s get down to business.

Utah State +23.5 vs. Iowa — 12 p.m. Saturday, Fox Sports 1

Best Odds: -105 on Fanduel

We’re diving right into the mud to kick off these picks.

Utah State is coming off a 6-7 season in the Mountain West, while Iowa went 8-5 in the Big Ten.

Famously, however, the Hawkeyes had a brutal time getting their offense going, and it showed: Iowa averaged just 17.7 points per game last year, one of the bottom 10 scoring offenses in the country.

They’ve brought in Michigan transfer Cade McNamara to run the offense, and it seems like an upgrade — but McNamara isn’t a sure bet to play on Saturday, listed as “questionable” on Thursday night and not likely to be 100% no matter what.

What really draws me in here: there’s almost a disconnect between the line (23.5 points) and the projected total, listed at 43.5 or 43 depending on the sportsbook.

Make no mistake, Iowa’s strength lies in the defense, and it’s not like Utah State will be able to score in bunches on them. But it’s almost impossible to shut anyone out in college football, and I can’t see Iowa scoring more than 30 points.

The Aggies feel right here.

Indiana vs. Ohio State OVER 59 points — 3:30 p.m Saturday, CBS

Best Odds: -110 on Draftkings

We all want points this weekend, right? No one’s out here rooting for a 17-13 slogfest (except for the top-tier sickos of the college football world, of course).

I think we’re going to see a bunch of them in this one.

Ohio State needs no introduction: even with CJ Stroud now a Houston Texan, this team is loaded to the gills on offense. Kyle McCord steps in at quarterback, a former five-star recruit out of St. Joseph’s Prep in Philly. He’ll be handing off to TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, both studs, and throwing to Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., both studs.

They’ll have no trouble scoring on an Indiana defense that’s losing eight starters from last season.

On the other side of the ball? Indiana, while they might not be an elite offense, did clock in as the fastest-tempo offense in the FBS last year.

There’s two ways to look at that — either they’re able to score a little bit in quick fashion, or they give the Buckeyes a few more possessions of their own by running through drives fast.

Ohio State’s secondary might be a little thin this year, so maybe the Hoosiers could find a little bit of success over the top.

Even if they don’t, this Buckeye team could very easily hang 50 on their own. All Indiana needs to do is chip in a little bit, and we’ll be good.

Washington -14 vs. Boise State — 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

Best Odds: -110 on DraftKings and BetMGM

If you believe the hype, this may be shaping up as a massive year for the UW Huskies, their last in the Pac-12 before heading to the Big Ten and essentially killing the once-proud Conference of Champions.

I am a big believer in this team. It’d be hard for Michael Penix Jr. to top 4,600 yards and 31 touchdowns, but I think he’ll be right in that ballpark again. It helps that his two 1,000-yard receivers from last year, Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, will be back to give opposing defenses fits.

I think Boise State will be good, too, but the defense has to replace six starters, and their biggest strength (running the ball) plays into a very stout Washington run defense.

I think the Huskies have a prime opportunity here to make a statement and get their Pac-12 swan song off to a strong start, and I think they’ll take full advantage.