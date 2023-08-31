🔊 Listen to this

Matt Schwartz scored three goals as Wyoming Seminary defeated Lake-Lehman 3-1 Thursday in Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer.

Schwartz scored unassisted and on a penalty kick in the first half. He added his final goal early in the second half off an assist from Owen Stretanski.

Trailing 2-0, Lehman cut the deficit in half when Evan Kaiser scored off an assist by Andrew Mathes in the first minute of the second half.

West Scranton 5, Nanticoke 4

Selemani Dunia scored midway through the second overtime to give West Scranton the victory.

Ethan Ball scored two unassisted goals and Gio Huertero converted two penalty kicks for Nanticoke Area.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 4, Pittston Area 0

Freshman Adelyn Kostik scored three goals for Wyoming Area. Hannah Fairchild added two assists.

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Wyoming Seminary 0

Jordan Prushinski and Isabel Sikorsky scored in the first half for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Sikorsky and Leah Pryor added second-half goals.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dallas 4, Tunkhannock 0

Caitlin Mizzer and Cora Finn each scored twice to lead Dallas to a victory over host Tunkhannock.

Davyn Bonvie made one save in goal to record the shutout for Dallas. Nora Rickaby had 20 saves for Tunkhannock.

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Nanticoke Area 0

Olivia Cook scored twice in the fourth quarter as the Wolfpack pulled away for a win. Velanie Valle assisted her second goal.

Anna Vitali got WBA on the board in the first quarter, scoring off an assist by Kendall Krzywicki. Amya Jenkins added a goal late in the third quarter. Kaycee Martin assisted.

Wyoming Area 7, Pittston Area 0

Lyla Rehill had three goals and two assists for Wyoming Area, which led 6-0 at halftime.

Wyoming Area opened the season as the No. 24 team in the country, according to Maxfieldhockey.com. The Warriors are the only ranked WVC team.

H.S. GOLF

Crestwood 152, Wyoming Area 169

Derek Johnson shot a 2-under 34 at the Blue Ridge Trail Golf Course to lead Crestwood past Wyoming Area.

Also scoring for Crestwood were Tommy Biscotti (38), Sienna Smith (38) and Brady Johnson (42).

Scoring for Wyoming Area were Dane Schutter (41), Brady Noone (41), Jack Mulhern (42) and Mario Belza (47).

Dallas 165, Wilkes-Barre Area 171

Charlie Letuwsky fired a 37 to get medalist honors and help Dallas to a victory at the par-36 Wilkes-Barre Municipal course.

Ryan Vallack and Brad Kugler had 42s and Ryan Roman added a 44 for Dallas.

Jordan Wychock had a 40 and Mke Hamel had a 41 for WBA. Brady Gerrity (43) and Aiden Wiedlich (47) also figured in the scoring.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Panther Valley 3, Hazleton Area 1

Hazleton Area won the opener 27-25, but Panther Valley rallied for wins of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-20.

Top players for Hazleton Area were Lynzee Buglio (10 kills, 2 digs, 4 service points, 2 aces), Grace Guza (6 kills, 13 digs, 3 service points) and Amanda Merrick (23 assists, 8 digs, 11 service points, 3 aces, 3 kills).

Wyo. Valley West 3, Hanover Area 0

The Spartans won 25-11, 25-19, 25-19.

Top players for Hanover Area were Flora Tirado (4 blocks, 2 kills), Skyler Urbanski-Pilch (11 digs) and Aliyah Samkough (7 service points, 2 digs).

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Seminary 3, Lake-Lehman 1

Wyoming Seminary`2`1 — 3

Lake-Lehman`0`1 — 2

First Half: 1. WS, Matt Schwartz, 10:55; 2. WS, Schwartz (penalty kick), 25:13; Second Half: 3. LL, Evan Kaiser (Andrew Mathes), 0:57; 4. WS, Matt Schwartz (Owen Stretanski), 5:19.

Shots: WS 15, LL 9, Saves: WS 2 (Jack Herron), LL 9 (Seth Berry/Aiden Gallagher). Corners: WS 6, LL 3.

West Scranton 5, Nanticoke Area 4

West Scranton`2`2`0`1 — 5

Nanticoke Area`3`1`0`0 — 4

First Half: 1. WS, Kellen Burnside (Bryan Barbosa), 18:33; 2. NA, Ethan Ball, 17:57; 3. NA,, Ball, 11:33; 4. WS, Barbosa, 4:46; 5. NA, Gio Huertero (penalty kick), 0:03; Second Half: 6. WS, Selemani Dunia, 13:22; 7. NA, Huertero (penalty kick), 11:12; 8. WS, Andrea Elish, 9:03; Second OT: 9. WS, Dunia, 5:23

Shots: WS 31, NA 26. Saves: WS 11 (Costance Jules); NA 10 (Derek Miller). Corners: WS 8. NA 0.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dallas 4, Tunkhannock 0

Dallas`1`1`0`2`–4

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0`–0

First Quarter: 1. D, Caitlin Mizzer (Lindsey Yencha), 8:14. Second Quarter: 2. D, Misser (UA), 10:56. Fourth Quarter: D, Cora Finn (Sydney Bolesta), 9:39; 4. D, Finn (Bolesta), 6:49.

Shots: D 22, T 1. Saves: D (Davyn Bonvie) 1, T (Norah Rickaby) 20. Corners: D 10, T 1.

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`1`0`1`2 0 — 4

First Quarter: 1. WBA, Anna Vitali (Kendall Krzywicki), 0:21; Third Quarter: 2. WBA, Amya Jenkins (Kayce Martin), 1:13; Fourth Quarter: 3. WBA, Olivia Cook, 8:30; 4. WBA, Cook (Velanie Valle), 0:02.

Shots: NA 2, WBA 19. Saves: NA 14 (Kelsey Clark), WBA 2 (Sophie Styczen). Corners: NA 0, WBA 4.