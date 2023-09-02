🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The rare blue supermoon peaked over the Nanticoke treeline with the most inopportune timing. It was an ominous — if not too on the nose — sign that an upset victory over a football powerhouse might not come as easy for the upstart Trojans.

Disregarding any cosmic forces, the numbers looked fortuitous for the Nanticoke Area defense. After all, Old Forge had less than two minutes to travel more than four-fifths of the field for a touchdown. The Trojans’ defense held the Blue Devils to only three first downs, and Old Forge’s total yards hadn’t yet eclipsed the century mark.

Suddenly, an uncharacteristically sputtering Old Forge team suddenly seemed like the Old Forge of yore. The Blue Devils marched down the field with ease for a winning touchdown and extra point just as the scoreboard expired.

Nanticoke Area fell to Old Forge 14-13 in a mystifying final two minutes on Friday night.

“Being young is great because they are not smart enough to be worried and they’re not intimidated,” Old Forge coach Mike Schuback said. “That’s a heck of a football team they have over there in Nanticoke. They are big. They are physical.”

TJ DiMattia hit Joe Granko on a 9-yard quick slant for the game-tying touchdown. The final siren blared just as Granko powered his way across the goal line to even the score at 13 apiece. Old Forge kicker Isiah Rodriguez hit the winning extra point.

“I was wide open, but I got hit,” Granko said. “Somehow I hung onto it.”

After the Blue Devils moved into the red zone with ease thanks to an outstanding reception by Chris Rasmus, Nanticoke’s defense put them on the ropes with 23 seconds remaining. Seth Raymer and Jaidyn Johnson combined for a sack to put Old Forge in a 3rd-and-27 dilemma on the Trojan 24.

“Nanticoke has two big defensive ends,” Granko said. “They were making plays all game. I trusted my guys to pass block really well on that last drive, and they got it done.”

Old Forge’s DiMattia found Nicholas Novak down the sideline for a 28-yard game-saving reception. Three plays later, Granko caught a third-down touchdown for the Blue Devils.

Granko engineered the Blue Devils’ only other score of the game. He blocked and recovered a first-quarter punt, taking the ball to the Nanticoke 5. DiMattia sneaked the ball into the end zone to take a 7-0 lead.

Nanticoke Area responded at the end of the first quarter. Zack Fox capped a 96-yard drive with a 62-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds remaining.

The Trojans took their first lead of the game late in the third quarter. Mykal Julian exploded through a wide-open hole created by his offensive line, taking the ball 55 yards to the Old Forge 17.

Fox converted a 4th-and-7 to salvage a Nanticoke Area scoring drive. On the next play, he ran 9 yards to give the Trojans a 13-7 advantage.

Pressed with carrying the offense due to Payton Krepp’s season-ending injury, Fox carried the Trojans on his back for the second straight game. Fox ran 31 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Old Forge 14, Nanticoke Area 13

Old Forge`7`0`0`7 — 14

Nanticoke`7`0`6`0 — 13

First quarter

OF — TJ DiMattia 5 run (Isiah Rodriguez kick), 7:57

NAN — Zack Fox 62 run (Giovanni Heratauro kick), :53

Third quarter

NAN — Fox 4 run (kick fail), 1:54

Fourth quarter

OF — Joe Granko 9 pass from DiMattia (Rodriguez kick), :00

Team statistics`OF`NAN

First downs`6`11

Rushes-yards`21-61`45-249

Passing yards`124`0

Total yards`185`249

Passing`8-22-1`0-1-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-3`0-0

Punts-avg.`5-34.4`3-33

Fumbles-lost`1-0`5-1

Penalties-yards`8-65`6-44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — OF, Cael Krushnowski 12-37, DiMattia 4-21, Granko 4-9, TEAM 1-(minus-7). NAN, Fox 31-170, Stephen Armstrong 4-10, Mike Stachowiak 1-8, Mykal Julian 6-73, TEAM 3-(minus-12).

PASSING — OF, DiMattia 8-20-124-1, Rodriguez 0-1-0-0, TEAM 0-1-0-0. NAN, Stachowiak 0-1-0-0

RECEIVING — OF, Frank Pero 1-11, Granko 2-17, Chris Rasmus 4-68, Nicholas Novak 1-28.

INTERCEPTIONS — NAN, Jaylin Collins 1-20