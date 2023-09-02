🔊 Listen to this

Mark Galli, center, brother of beloved Pittston Area employee, David Galli, who died unexpectantly in 2022, was awarded a Lifetime of Service Award on behalf of his late brother. Left is Chris Barnic, Pittston Area High School assistant principal, and Dr. John Haas, right, Pittston Area assistant superintendent. The ceremony was conducted prior to the start of the Patriots-Williamsport football game at Charley Trippi Stadium, Yatesville, Friday night.

Millionaires wideout Semaj Hale (9) is upended for a loss by the Patriots’ Gerry Groom (10) in first half action.

Patriot sophomore running back Xzavyier Blackshear (12) looks for a crease to advance against Williamsport on Friday night.

Patriots linebacker Brody Spindler (20) lays into Williamsport’s Caleb Williamson (1) just before he gets off an incomplete pass.

YATESVILLE — Many fans might have mistaken the football game at Pittston Area for a baseball game when Williamsport took a 3-2 lead halfway through the second quarter, but the Millionaires would eventually find their offensive groove in the second half as they cruised to 25-2 victory on Friday night.

Pittston Area’s defense found holes in Williamsport’s offensive line throughout the first half, eventually leading to an intentional grounding call on Caleb Williamson in the end zone to give the Patriots an early lead on a safety.

Williamsport would eventually rebound.

“We didn’t change the scheme in the locker room,” coach Michael Pearson said. “Rather we focused on moving the ball forward,” Pearson explained.

The simplistic approach worked for Williamsport as the Millionaires ran an 11-play drive 82 yards for a score on their first possession in the second half.

The Millionaires defense turned their pressure up a notch as well, holding their opponent to minus-15 offensive yards in the third quarter.

Following the Patriots first three-and-out possession, Giovanny White would find space on the punt return and set his offense up at the 25-yard line. Two plays later the Millionaires Williamson would find an Yazhir Slaughter open over the middle of the field, leading to a 17-yard touchdown pass that gave the Millionaires a 25-2 advantage.

Friday’s contest began slowly with both sides only moving the chains twice. Williamsport and Pittston combined for nine scoreless offensive possessions in the first frame.

After Pittston’s fifth straight possession ending in a punt, Williamsport was finally able to string some offense together as the Millionaires marched into enemy territory.

On a third-and-5 play inside the Patriots’ red zone, Williamson’s pass would fly over a wide-open Kyreek Bradshaw leading to a Connor Poole field goal.

The Millionaires would force the Patriots into another three-and-out possession and their offense would finally finish the job.

A misplaced Pittston punt would give the Millionaires possession on the opponents’ half, and two plays later they would find themselves in the red zone. A Williamson to Slaughter 11-yard pass would eventually have the Millionaires knocking on the Patriots door.

Two power runs later, from Deacon Brown and Kahyear Whaley, would pick up the final three yards for the game’s first touchdown that gave Williamsport an 11-2 lead at halftime.

Pittston Area failed to keep pace as two of its three possessions in the third quarter failed to gain positive yards.

“Nothing too consistent,” Patriots coach Nick Barbieri said. “We had trouble handling pressure. We’d make a play, then lose five yards.”

The Millionaires were sure to take advantage of their opponents as they scored both touchdowns in the third quarter within 57 game seconds.

The Patriots looked to threaten the Millionaire defense in the fourth quarter when Drew DeLucca connected with Matt Walter for a 39-yard pass completion, but only three plays later the Patriots offense would be walking off the field to see the punt team enter.

Pittston Area would only run four plays in their opponent’s half in the contest, never getting any closer than the 46-yard line.

Williamsport 25, Pittston Area 2

Williamsport`0`11`14`0 — 25

Pittston Area`2`0`0`0 — 2

First quarter

PA — Safety, intentional grounding in end zone, 3:53

Second quarter

WIL — Connor Poole 29 FG, 10:09

WIL — Kahyear Whaley 2 run (#83 from Poole), 5:23

Third quarter

WIL — Caleb Williamson 1 run (Poole kick), 6:24

WIL — Yazhir Slaughter 17 pass from Williamson (Poole kick), 5:27

Team statistics`WIL`PA

First downs`20`6

Rushes-yards`27-152`10-54

Passing yards`243`62

Total yards`395`116

Passing`25-38-0`7-25-0

Sacked-yards lost`3-26`0-0

Punts-avg.`6-34`12-25

Fumbles-lost`1-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`13-105`6-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WS, Kahyear Whaley 9-65, Giovanny White 1-29, Devon Harris 3-19, Caleb Williamson 8-13, Deacon Brown 3-11, Elijah Way 1-10, Semaj Hale 1-3, Yazhir Slaughter 1-2. PA, Xzavyier Blackshear 12-41, Drew Delucca 2-12, Brady Spindler 3-7, Aiden Brody 7-(-6).

PASSING — WS, Caleb Williamson 24-37-0-235, Elijah Way 1-1-0-8. PA, Drew DeLucca 7-24-0-62, Victor Narsavage 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — WS, Yazhir Slaughter 7-87, Kyreek Bradshaw 4-65, Salaij Moses 6-41, Semaj Hale 5-34, Ky’ian Mims 1-8, Devon Harris 1-7, Trey Damschroeder 1-1. PA, Matt Walter 3-38, Lucas Loresto 2-14, Brady Spindler 2-10.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.