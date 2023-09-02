🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area appeared well on its way to tying its Friday night game against Abington Heights with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

But an Abington Heights shoestring tackle and play that fans will sure to be arguing about well into next week left the Wolfpack smarting from a 35-28 loss, their second to open the season.

“We don’t play 48 minutes again, that’s what happens,” Wilkes-Barre Area coach Ciro Cinti said. “I’m not making excuses. Our theme is next guy up. When there is an injury that happens. Next guy up has to be ready and some of us weren’t.

“That’s what happens.”

The Wolfpack nearly pulled out the game anyway.

After Abington Heights went up 28-21 on a 56-yard run by Delcan Walsh with just 6:45 left to play, the Wolfpack couldn’t handle the ensuing squib kick. The Comets jumped on the loose ball at the WBA 33-yard line and seemed to have the game well in hand.

But the Wolfpack defense stiffened and got the ball back to its offense at its own 24 yard line with 2:30 left to play in the game.

After Wolfpack quarterback Jake Howe was sacked for a 5-yard loss on first down, he found wide received Treyvon Gembitski open over the middle. Gembitski grabbed Howe’s pass and outraced several Comet defenders to the sideline. He appeared gone for a game-tying touchdown, but a desperation shoestring tackle brought him down at the Comet 45.

One play later, a Wolfpack receiver was hit just has he was pulling in a Howe pass. The ball feel to the ground and Walsh picked it up and raced 55 yards for a touchdown and a 35-21 Abington Heights lead with just 1:42 left in the game.

“I thought it was an incomplete pass …,” Cinto said. “The guy said he took a step, and he didn’t. But it is what it is.

“What are you going to do?”

Wilkes-Barre Area did manage to answer with a quick touchdown, going 84 yards in eight plays with Davon Underwood pulling in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Howe. Abington Heights recovered the ensuing onside kick to clinch the victory.

The Wolfpack attack was led by Underwood with 120 yards rushing on 19 carries and Howie Shiner with 63 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Howe finished 13-of-28 for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The Comets were led by Walsh, who in addition to his defensive heroics picked up 77 yards on the ground eight carries, and Anthony Curra, who had 65 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Abington Heights quarterback Nick Bradley finished 8-of-14 for 105 yards.

Wilkes-Barre Area (0-2) will play at Wallenpaupack next Friday, while Abington Heights (1-1) will travel to Berwick also on Friday.

Abington Heights 35, Wilkes-Barre Area 28

Abington Heights`7`6`8`7 — 35

Wilkes-Barre Area`7`7`7`14 — 28

First quarter

WBA — Jovan Goodwin 20 pass from Jack Howe (Jaedyn Sanchez kick), 7:56

AH – Keith Schmidt 24 pass from Nick Bradley (Jack Farrell kick), 4:24

Second quarter

WBA – Howie Shiner 25 run (Kick failed)

AH – Gavin Anders 20 pass from Howe (Farrell kick), :56

Third quarter

WBA – Shiner 12 run (Davon Underwood pass from Howe), 1:21

AH – Anthony Curra 25 run (Farrell kick), :00

Fourth quarter

AH — Delcan Walsh 58 run (Farrell kick), 6:45

AH — Delcan Walsh 55 fumble recovery (Farrell kick), 1:42

WBA – Underwood 26 pass from Howe (Sanchez kick), :23

Team statistics`AH`WBA

First downs`13`19

Rushes-yards`32-217`36-195

Passing yards`105`185

Total yards`322`380

Passing`8-14-1`13-28-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`2-10

Punts-avg.`2-38.5`3-30.75

Fumbles-lost`2-1`2-2

Penalties-yards`7-57`3-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — AH, Walsh 8-77, Anthony Curra 10-65, Howe 8-28, Austin Boersma 5-28, Gavin Anders 1-19. WBA, Underwood 19-120, Shiner 11-63, Howe 5-11, Logan Sincavage 1-1.

PASSING — AH, Nick Bradley 8-14-1-105. WBA, Howe 13-28-0-185

RECEIVING — AH, Kevin Schmidt 4-86, Boersma 2-17, Anders 1-2, Mason Fedor 1-0. WBA, Treyvon Gembitski 5-82, Goodwin 4-34, Underwood 1-26, Kevon Creech 2-24.

INTERCEPTIONS — WBA, Sincavage 1-16.