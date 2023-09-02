🔊 Listen to this

On a warm first night of September, the Tunkhannock Tigers held on for their first victory of the young high school football season with a 14-6 triumph over the visiting Hanover Area Hawkeyes.

The Tigers bounced back in big way in week two, as they followed a 49-0 home shutout season-opening defeat to Wyoming Area by claiming their first win under new head coach Pat Keating. Meanwhile, Hanover Area came into the contest flying high after trouncing Holy Cross 51-20 on the road in Dunmore last weekend.

By game’s end, Keating was honored with a celebratory Gatorade bath from his joyous players, as he was proud of their victorious effort throughout.

“I’m just really happy for the kids right now,” said Keating, who previously coached at Wyoming Valley West. “They’ve been working extremely hard and to grind out in a close game like this.

“One of the things we talked about was to get over the hump you have to start learning how to win football games. We were in a tight game tonight, and hats off to our kids here, they really played hard and they got the deal done.”

Though he points were few and far between on the night, they came in a flash.

With just one second remaining in the first quarter, Tunkhannock’s senior tailback Logan Ross barreled his way into the end zone from 24 yards out to give his Tigers an early 7-0 advantage.

On the very next play, Hanover Area sophomore Jayden Skipalis got the kickoff and took it all the way to the house on an electrifying 76-yard touchdown return right at the first quarter buzzer to cut the deficit to 7-6.

Just 20 seconds into the second quarter, Tunkhannock seized the momentum right back. Ross scored his second rushing touchdown of the contest, this time on a lightning-quick 80-yard scamper to increase his team’s lead to 14-6.

Both squads defenses would clamp down in the second half, as both were held scoreless the rest of the way.

The player of the game was Tunkhannock’s Ross, as he ran for a game-high 206 yards on 30 carries to go along with his pair of touchdown runs.

“Now that we have three straight games on the road coming up, it’s huge to get the first one,” Keating said. “I told them you have to get that first taste. Once we get that first taste, we have to come back and we have to build on it.”

Now the 1-1 Tigers will look to continue their winning ways when they go on the road next week to take on Holy Redeemer at Spartan Stadium in Kingston. Meanwhile coach Jason Majiros and his 1-1 Hawkeyes will look to bounce back from this tough defeat next Friday night under the lights in their week three home opener against Carbondale Area.

Tunkhannock 14, Hanover Area 6

Hanover Area `6`0`0`0 — 6

Tunkhannock`7`7`0`0 — 14

First Quarter

TUN — Logan Ross 24 run (Paige Adams kick), 0:01

HAN — Jayden Skipalis 76 kickoff return (kick failed), 0:00

Second Quarter

TUN — Logan Ross 80 run (Adams kick), 11:40

Team statistics`HAN`TUN

First downs`5`11

Rushes-yards`21-121`38-240

Passing yards`44`16

Total yards`165`256

Passing`5-10-0-0`2-5-0-0

Sacked-yards lost`4-18`1-5

Punts-avg.`5-30`4-28

Fumbles-lost`1-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`14-118`11-85

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HAN, Rahmel Currie 10-96, Jayden Shortz 6-11, Jayden Skipalis 4-17, Tyler Herbert 1-neg. 3. TUN, Logan Ross 30-206, Evan Montross 4-7, Joey Ross 3-25, David Hoff 1-2.

PASSING — HAN, Rahmel Currie 5-9-44-0-0, Camden Kratz 0-1-0-0-0. TUN, Joey Ross 2-5-16-0-0.

RECEIVING — HAN, Deacon Eisenbach 3-33, Jayden Skipalis 2-11. TUN, Logan Ross 1-18, Jayden Ransome 1-neg. 2.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.