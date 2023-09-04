🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Conference has its usual assortment of nationally recognized teams and players as it prepares to open the field hockey season with Division 2 games Tuesday and Division 1 games Wednesday.

Wyoming Area, the last WVC team standing a year ago, opened the season in the national rankings. The Warriors were No. 24 nationally in the maxfieldhockey.com preseason rankings. They were also 11th in the Pennsylvania rankings for all classifications while Wyoming Seminary and Lake-Lehman begin the season listed among the other teams considered for the state rankings.

The conference is sprinkled with players who competed in national events throughout the offseason and has several who are committed to National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I programs and many more on the radar of recruiters.

After a 2022 season in which five different WVC teams won titles, there are again multiple contenders.

Wyoming Area made it to its first Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state final in 2022 and won its first District 2 championship, but the Warriors are still looking for their first WVC title.

Wyoming Seminary won its sixth straight WVC Division 1 championship last season, beating Wyoming Area in a playoff before the Warriors avenged that loss in the district title game to end the Blue Knights’ record streak of four straight state championships.

Abington Heights, a program that went through some serious struggles for much of the previous decade, rose to the top of the Division 2 standings with a perfect season.

Like the Blue Knights, however, that division title did not help in the postseason.

Crestwood won the championship of the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional where Abington Heights went in as the top seed.

Honesdale won District 2 and its first-ever state tournament game. The Hornets were Class 3A champion.

Like Honesdale, Crestwood won a PIAA game, reaching the state quarterfinals before being eliminated.

Those championship teams along with Lake-Lehman and its three already committed Division I players should again be big factors as the championship races unfold.

“I expect this team to be determined and to be ready to compete this season,” Wyoming Area coach Bree Bednarski said. “We had a lot of success last year and we are excited to build off of that this season.”

The list of decorated individuals is again lengthy.

Wyoming Valley West’s Olivia Yellen and Honesdale’s Claire Campen were first-team Class 3A all-state selections by the Pennsylvania State Field Hockey Coaches Association last season.

Kylah Kelly from Crestwood was a first-teamer in Class 2A.

Seven first-team, all-staters, including the Wyoming Area and Wyoming Seminary leaders, graduated in Class A, but Lake-Lehman’s Bella DeCesaris and Lackawanna Trail’s Lena Ryon return.

Roz Maciejewski from Honesdale is back after earning second-team, all-state honors in Class 3A.

Ava McConnell from Crestwood and Madison Zalewski from Abington Heights made the second team in Class 2A.

Nanticoke’s Allie Brown, Lake-Lehman’s Callie Dieffenbacher and Sophia Lenza, Wyoming Area’s Nina Angeli and Alyvia Yatsko and Wyoming Seminary’s Ellie Para are all back after being second-teamers in Class A.

The honorable mention all-staters returning are: Hazleton Area’s Gabriella Bredbenner, Wyoming Valley West’s Laila Zdancewicz and Honesdale’s Roz Mikulak in 3A; Crestwood’s Aubry Macri and Wallenpaupack’s Jillian Tate in 2A; and Wyoming Area’s Lyla Rehill and Lake-Lehman’s Ava Klopp and Lackawanna Trail’s Lauren Fahey and Nora Evans in A.