The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 6-5 decision to the Columbus Clippers in Tuesday’s series opener.

Estevan Florial smashed his team-leading 25th homer of the season for the RailRiders 200th long ball of the summer.

Columbus led off the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Daniel Schneemann launched a two-run blast for an early lead.

The RailRiders cut it in half as Jake Lamb swatted in Andres Chaparro who drew a walk to get aboard. SWB trailed just 2-1.

But the Clippers got the run right right back in the home half. Kyle Manzardo doubled to reach and raced home on a base hit by Angel Martinez.

Columbus increased their advantage to 5-2 in the sixth. Back-to-back walks put two on and Bryan Lavastida knocked them in with his RBI double.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre worked similarly in the next frame. Wilmer Difo and Brandon Lockridge worked free bases and Estevan Florial brought them in with his career-high 25th homer of the season. Florial’s home run traveled 408 feet to tie things up at five apiece.

The Clippers again took the lead right back. In the bottom of the seventh, Jhonesky Noel batted in the go-ahead run to take the game 6-5.

Florial doubled with two outs in the ninth inning, but the RailRiders stranded the tying run aboard.

Edgar Barclay pitched five innings of work allowing three run sand striking out four. Zac Houston and Anthony Misiewicz (L, 3-2) each gave up runs in their outing. Matt Bowman worked a scoreless frame.

Jerad Eickhoff tossed five innings letting up just two runs. Nic Enright (W, 4-2) took the win while James Karinchak (S, 5) closed the door in the ninth inning for the save.

The RailRiders and Clippers continue their series Wednesday night at Huntington Park with a 6:15 p.m. first pitch.