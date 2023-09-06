🔊 Listen to this

Hannah Fairchild’s second half goal proved the difference maker as Wyoming Area pulled out a 1-0 victory over Wyoming Seminary in Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer competition.

After a scoreless first half, Fairchild scored the eventual game-winner off of a corner kick with about 20 minutes remaining. The goal was assisted to Emily Kostik.

Tunkhannock 7, Hanover Area 0

Paige Adams led all scorers with a hat trick as Tunkhannock routed Hanover Area.

Noelle Alguire, Hailey Fenton and Marissa Heim each scored for the Tigers; Heim also added two assists in the victory. The Tigers also benefited from a Hanover Area own goal in the second half.

Lindsay Snook made seven saves for the Hawkeyes.

BOYS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 2, Crestwood 1

Ronan Hearne’s two goals were enough to win as Hazleton Area held off Crestwood.

Hearne put the Cougars up 1-0 with a score in the first half, and doubled their lead with his second goal in the second half. Ricky Paredes and Michael Bellas added assists for Hazleton, while Gus Canizares made 26 saves in goal.

Owen Kline scored the lone goal for Crestwood.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 6, Nanticoke Area 3

The Patriots built up an early lead and held on down the stretch in a win over Nanticoke Area.

Pittston scored three of their six goals in the first quarter, with Alison Kipp, Giuliana Latona and Maddie Karp each scoring in the period. Karp would go on to lead all scorers with three goals, with Latona finishing with two goals.

Julie Park scored twice for Nanticoke, and Allie Brown added the Trojans’ other goal.

Wyoming Valley West 11, Shikellamy 0

A big first quarter for the Valley West offense got the ball rolling in the Spartans’ rout of Shikellamy.

The Spartans scored six of their 11 goals in the first quarter, including three for Laila Zdancewicz, who would lead all scorers with four total goals.

Olivia Yelen added a hat trick, and Addison Marcin scored twice for Valley West. Riley Dwyer and Chelsea Kolesar added a goal apiece for the Spartans.

Wallenpaupack 2, Hanover Area 0

Despite a 23-save performance from goalkeeper Ava Malacarne, Hanover Area couldn’t find the offense in a loss to Wallenpaupack.

Wallenpaupack put shots on goal all game long, with Olivia Karp and Cameron Troch each scoring for the Buckhorns. Jaime Stella added an assist.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

It was a clean sweep for the Warriors, winning all five matches en route to a win over Wilkes-Barre Area.

Cadance Cable, Emma Kratz and Sarah Willison each won in singles for Wyoming Area, all in straight sets. The Warriors doubles teams of Morgan Slusser and Erica Gilligan, and Emily Shulde and Selena Nova sealed the victory with straight-set wins.

Hazleton Area 5, Berwick 0

The Cougars only dropped one set across all five matches in a win over Berwick.

Singles wins were tallied by Katy Harmonosky, Dallas Huff and Mia Harmonosky. The teams of Jenna Harmonosky and Nanci Major, and Jillian Genetti and Willow Lyons wrapped things up for Hazleton Area.

Berwick’s best performance came at No. 1 singles from Norah Hestor, who won her team’s only set before eventually falling in a tiebreak.

Crestwood 5, Tunkhannock 0

The Comets continued their unbeaten run to start the season with a sweep of Tunkhannock.

Hannah Ziegler, Cameron Carlos and Ella Richards all won in singles for Crestwood. The Comets picked up the final two points with doubles wins from the duos of Olivia Pesta and Mary Kate Banford, and Clover Newell and Jane Jenkins.

Dallas 5, Pittston Area 0

The Mountaineers had little trouble with Pittston Area, sweeping the Patriots without dropping a set.

Dallas had singles wins from Sophia DePolo, Cat Finn and Mahi Dhol. The two doubles matches were won by Natalie Vincelli and Sam Alaimo, and Juliana Konnick and Anna Dorofeeva.

GOLF

Wilkes-Barre Area 166, Hazleton Area 170

Mike Hamel earned medalist honors as Wilkes-Barre Area narrowly defeated Hazleton Area.

Hamel’s 38 was good enough to finish as the low score of the afternoon, edging out Hazleton’s Gabe Fatula, who shot 39.

Brady Gerrity shot 41 and Aiden Wiedlich posted a 43 for the Wolfpack. Jordan Wychock’s 44 rounded out the scoring for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Crestwood 164, Tunkhannock 173

Medalist honors were shared between Derek Johnson and Tommy Biscotti as the Comets beat Tunkhannock.

The two Comets tied for the low score, each shooting 37. Sienna Smith shot 42, and Brady Johnson shot 48 for Crestwood.

Tunkhannock was led by Aidan Montross, who shot a 41, and Caleb Georgetti, who carded a 43.

Holy Redeemer 146, Berwick 164

Arden Brunn shot a one-under-par 33 to earn medalist honors and lead Holy Redeemer past Berwick.

Teammate Nate Coates narrowly missed breaking par, finishing with a 35. Max Bowen added a 38 and Alex Martin a 40 for the Royals.

Cole Phillips was the low scorer for Berwick, carding a 39. Nick Definnis and Jackson Matash each shot 41 for the Bulldogs.

Pittston Area 158, Wyoming Valley West 218

Pittston Area’s team carded a bunch of low scores in a win over Valley West.

All four scorers for the Patriots finished lower than the top finisher from the Spartans; Patrick Ruane earned medalist honors for Pittston with a 38. Matt Mesaris was one stroke behind him at 39, and Andrew Nocito carded a 40.

Valley West was led by Kaden Dittus, who finished with a 47.

MMI Prep 186, Hanover Area 226

Nanticoke Area 225, Hanover Area 226

Despite Nick Schiel taking home medalist honors, Hanover Area fell just a stroke behind Nanticoke Area as both fell to MMI Prep in a tri-match on Tuesday.

Schiel’s 40 was the low score of the day, but Hanover’s next-lowest score was 58, shot by Jeffrey Peck.

Nanticoke Area was led by a trio of 54s: Lucas Yendrzeiwski, Ricky Weihbrecht and Dylan Brown. Ryan Vida rounded out scoring for the Trojans with a 63.

MMI Prep was led by Joseph Mayernik, who carded a score of 43. Lex Lispi shot 45 for the Preppers.

GIRLS GOLF

Tunkhannock 132, Abington Heights 155

Hallie Brown took home the medal with a 37 as the Tunkhannock girls defeated Abington Heights.

Megan Rickaby shot a 46 for the Tigers, and Kylie Zalesky added a 49.

Abington Heights was led by Rose Peters, who shot a 48.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, MMI Prep 0

The Royals swept away MMI Prep in three sets. Set scores were 25-8, 25-7 and 25-7 in favor of Holy Redeemer.

Bella Boylan had 24 points and five aces for Redeemer. Julia Desciak, Lucie Racicky and Brooke Kroptavich each had two kills.

Delaware Valley 3, Hazleton Area 2

Delaware Valley won the decisive fifth set in a rout to secure a win over Hazleton Area.

The Warriors won the first set 25-21, and Hazleton came roaring back to take the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-21. Delaware Valley won the fourth 25-15, and dominated in the fifth and final set to win 15-3 and secure the match.

Grace Guza had five kills, 11 digs and 14 service points for the Cougars. Jozaira Hernandez had six kills and 12 digs, while Amanda Merrick had 18 assists, 10 digs and seven service points.

Berwick 3, Crestwood 2

The Bulldogs held on to win in a tight five-setter against Crestwood.

Berwick won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-18. Crestwood would tie it up with 25-22 and 25-19 victories in the third and fourth sets, but the Bulldogs straightened things out and won the fifth set 15-11, clinching the match.

Claire Riera-Gomez had 20 kills and 18 digs for Berwick. Julia Troiani had 42 assists and 10 digs.

COLLEGE

GOLF

Marywood wins tri-match

Marywood edged out second-place finisher by a single stroke, 332 to 333, while Misericordia finished with a 356.

Cole Jungwirth of Wilkes earned medalist honors with a 78, while Colin Virkitis of Marywood shot 80. Misericordia’s top scorer was Brett Herman, who shot 82.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Misericordia 3, PSU Harrisburg 0

The Misericordia University volleyball team improved to 3-1 with a sweep at Penn State Harrisburg. Set scores were

Jenna Schuda had 20 assists, 10 digs and five aces and Meghan Peters had a team-high nine kills. Adele Decker added five aces and Jessica Cleveland had four aces.

H.S. Girls Soccer

Wyoming Area 1, Wyoming Seminary 0

Wyoming Seminary`0`0 —0

Wyoming Area`1`0 — 1

Second half: 1. WA Hannah Fairchild (Emily Kostik), 20:23.

Shots: SEM 4, WA 14. Saves: SEM 7, WA 2. Corner kicks: SEM 3, WA 5.

Tunkhannock 7, Hanover Area 0

Tunkhannock`3`4 — 7

Hanover Area`0`0 — 0

First half: 1.TUN Hailey Fenton (Addisyn Waterman), 31:02; 2. TUN Paige Adams (Marissa Heim), 23:56; 3. TUN Noelle Alguire (Heim), 17:29. Second half: 1. TUN own goal, 36:19; 2. TUN Adams, 25:08; 3. TUN Adams (Kayla Griffin), 24:44; 4. TUN Heim, 22:27.

Shots: TUN 16, HAN 2. Saves: TUN 1 (Piper Robinson), HAN 7 (Lindsay Snook). Corner kicks — TUN 13, HAN 1.

H.S. Boys Soccer

Hazleton Area 2, Crestwood 1

Hazleton Area`1`1 —2

Crestwood`0`1 —1

First half: 1. HAZ Ronan Hearne (Ricky Paredes). Second half: 1. HAZ Hearne (Michael Bellas); 2. CRE Owen Kline.

Saves: HAZ 26 (Gus Canizares), CRE 7 (Bailey Durofchalk). Corner kicks: HAZ 5, CRE 3.

H.S. Field Hockey

Pittston Area 6, Nanticoke Area 3

Pittston Area`3`1`0`2`— 6

Nanticoke Area`1`0`2`0`— 3

First quarter: 1. PIT Alison Kipp (Jenna Zalandonus), 10:24; 2. PIT Giuliana Latona, 4:32; 3. NAN Julie Park (Emma Brown), 2:10; 4. PIT Maddie Karp, 0:46. Second quarter: 1. PIT Karp, 6:40. Third quarter: 1. NAN Park, 14:20; 2. NAN Allie Brown (Lilli Nice), 10:02. Fourth quarter: 1. PIT Latona (Lola Sevino), 6:30; 2. PIT Karp (Jaiden Jadus), 4:45.

Shots: PIT 19, NAN 10. Saves: PIT 7 (Sam Thomas), NAN 13 (Kelsey Clark). Penalty corners: PIT 5, NAN 8.

Wyoming Valley West 11, Shikellamy 0

Wyo. Valley West`6`2`1`2`— 11

Shikellamy`0`0`0`0`— 0

First quarter: 1. WVW Laila Zdancewicz, 10:11; 2. WVW Chelsea Kolesar (Addison Marcin), 8:44; 3. WVW Marcin (Charlotte Yelen), 7:54; 4. WVW Zdancewicz, 3:01; 5. WVW Marcin (Olivia Yelen), 1:37; 6. WVW Zdancewicz (Riley Dwyer), 0:46. Second quarter: 1. WVW Olivia Yelen, 14:05; 2. WVW Olivia Yelen, 4:05. Third quarter: 1. WVW Olivia Yelen, 3:18. Fourth quarter: 1. WVW Dwyer (Madison Orrson), 7:42; 2. WVW Zdancewicz (Brianna O’Kane), 4:13.

Shots: WVW 21, SHI 0. Saves: WVW 2 (Kaya Sewell), SHI 9 (Skyler Wiest). Penalty corners: WVW 10, SHI 2.

Wallenpaupack 2, Hanover Area 0

Wallenpaupack`1`1`0`0`— 2

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0`— 0

First quarter — 1. WAL Olivia Karp (Jaime Stella), 12:40. Second quarter — 1. WAL Cameron Troch, 8:08.

Shots: WAL 25, HAN 3. Saves: WAL 3 (Delaney Murphy, HAN 23 (Ava Malacarne).

H.S. Girls Tennis

Wyoming Area 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Singles: 1. Cadance Cable (WA) def. Jimena Amigon 6-1, 6-1; 2. Emma Kratz (WA) def. Caitlyn Selkelsky 6-2, 6-4; 3. Sarah Willison (WA) def. Aaralynn Mbaye 6-1. 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Morgan Slusser/Erica Gilligan (WA) def. Alivia Mazurek/Stephanie Valencia 6-1, 6-1; 2. Emily Shulde/Selena Nova (WA) def. Erin Akouete/Elaycia Goode-Rios 6-2, 6-0.

Hazleton Area 5, Berwick 0

Singles: 1. Katy Harmonosky (HAZ) def. Norah Hestor 6-2, 6-7, (10-6); 2. Dallas Huff (HAZ) def. Addison Post 6-0, 6-4; 3. Mia Harmonosky (HAZ) def. Katya Newcomer 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Jenna Harmonosky/Nanci Major (HAZ) def. Mahi Brahmbhatt/Ashlyn Marshman 6-1, 6-0; 2. Jillian Genetti/Willow Lyons (HAZ) def. Audra Lear/Ava Lear 6-1, 6-1.

Crestwood 5, Tunkhannock 0

Singles: 1. Hannah Ziegler (CRE) def. Molly Keiser 6-0, 6-3; 2. Cameron Carlos (CRE) def. Addy Pineau 6-4, 4-6, (11-9); 3. Ella Richards (CRE) def. Alyssa Trauger 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Olivia Pesta/Mary Kate Banford (CRE) def. Emmalyn Westfield/Sara Mikus 7-5, 6-4; 2. Clover Newell/Jane Jenkins (CRE) def. Tal Pineau/Analyse Alters 7-5, 6-2.

Dallas 5, Pittston Area 0

Singles: 1. Sophia DePolo (DAL) def. Ayla Krieger 6-1, 6-3; 2. Cat Finn (DAL) def. Laura Farber 6-2, 6-1; 3. Mahi Dhol (DAL) def. Emily Hannon 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Natalie Vincelli/Sam Alaimo (DAL) def. Ella Swan/Gabby Gorzkowski 6-2, 6-1; 2. Juliana Konnick/Anna Dorofeeva (DAL) def.Sophia Montagna/Jayda Eike 6-2, 6-3.