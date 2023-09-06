🔊 Listen to this

Trailing by a goal in the fourth quarter, the Wilkes-Barre Area field hockey team got scores from Olivia Cook and Aubrey Kuhl to earn a 3-2 win on the road at Delaware Valley on Wednesday.

Cook finished with two goals and an assist while giving the Wolfpack a 1-0 lead at halftime. The Warriors, though took a 2-1 lead on goals by Nicki Musselwhite and Ciara Newton.

Cook answered with the tying goal less than a minute later before Kuhl, who also had an assist, picked up the game-winner at the 4:01 mark.

Sophie Styczen made eight saves in net for the win.

Wyoming Area 6, Dallas 0

Lylah Rehill finished with two goals and two assists for the Warriors, who also got a pair of goals from Lucia Campenni.

Nina Angeli and Ainsley Flynn added a goal apiece.

Lake-Lehman 5, Hazleton Area 0

Ava Kloppe figured in on all five goals for the Black Knights, scoring three and setting up two more.

Gianna DeCesaris and Callie Dieffenbacher added goals. Ruby Sorber made six saves for the shutout.

Lackawanna Trail 3, Honesdale 3

The Hornets rallied to score the only two goals of the second half and earn a tie with the Lions.

Nora Evans, Megan Fahey and Emma Shaw scored for Trail. Rozlyn Maciejewski, Jaydan Beisner and Rozalyn Mikulak had the goals for Honesdale.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Big day for Dallas

The Mountaineers opened the season with the top four finishers in a cluster meet to earn wins over Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock. Maddie Hedglin was first in 20:16.

The Black Knights defeated the Tigers as Alaina Palmaioi was Lehman’s top finisher.

Crestwood wins two

Katie Kozich, Ellie Kozich and Kaelyn Barker took the top three spots for Crestwood as the Comets earned wins against Hazleton Area and host MMI Prep.

The Preppers also edged the Cougars by a point in the cluster meet.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Dallas prevails

The host Mountaineers picked up two wins including a narrow 26-29 victory over Lake-Lehman as Bryce Phillips and Aidan Jenning finished one-two for Dallas.

Tunkhannock’s Brendan Yatsko finished third and Lehman’s Spencer Smith took fourth. The Black Knights picked up a win over the Tigers.

Crestwood 20, Hazleton Area 36

Mason Staude took first in 17:17 to lead the Comets.

The Cougars’ Franklin Ritz finished in second place to lead his team.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

The Royals eanred a 25-19, 25-13, 25-11 sweep. Kaylee Gryboski (11 kills, 3 blocks, 11 service points), Olivia Bilbow (8 kills, 13 assists, 13 service points), Megan Albrecht (6 kills, 14 assists, 6 service points) and Bella Boylan (7 kills, 7 service points, 3 aces) all contributed.

Sarah Dudick had two kills and three blocks for the Wolfpack.

Nanticoke Area 3, MMI Prep 0

The Trojans defeated the Preppers 25-18, 25-11, 25-17. Leading the way were Hailey Kerigan (10 service points, 6 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Rylie Lewis (17 service points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist) and Jain Auferio (4 kills).

Alexa Fazio (2 kills, 9 service points, 1 ace, 1 dig), Angelica Jiminezt (1 kill, 4 digs, 4 service points) and Arushi Solgoma (5 assists, 3 digs) topped the Preppers.

Lake-Lehman 3, Hanover Area 0

Ella Wilson had 13 kills to lead the Black Knights in a 25-6, 25-6, 25-7 sweep.

Hailey Corey added 15 assists, 10 aces and 13 service points in the win.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 1, Hanover Area 0

Andrew Mathes broke a scoreless tie in the second half, scoring the game’s only goal to lift the Black Knights.

Ben Wnuk had the assist on the goal while Andrew Chapple picked up the shutout. Noah Dewey made 13 saves for the Hawkeyes.

Holy Redeemer 6, MMI Prep 1

Mark Atherton finished with four goals to lead the Royals to a win. Jake Ohrin picked up the other two goals for Redeemer while Tyler Tarnalicki made four saves in net.

Hasan Arain scored for the Preppers.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 3, Bethlehem Liberty 2

Lizzie Weaver and Addison Priebe won in singles play and the team of Elisabeth Moules and Jophie Li won at first doubles to lift the Blue Knights to a non-conference win.

Hazleton Area 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Katy Harmonosky, Dallas Huff and Mia Harmonosky helped the Cougars sweep singles competition.

Nanci Major/Jenna Harmonosky and Willow Lyons/Darielyn Moreno won for Hazleton Area in doubles play.

GOLF

Wyoming Seminary 147, Holy Redeemer 155

Nick Werner led the field with a 33 as the Blue Knights earned a win at Lehman Golf Club. Anna Zaplatova followed with a 36 while Julia Lewis and Brady Wood each shot a 39.

Alex Martin (37), Nate Coates (38), Aiden Brunn (38) and Noah Rokosz (42) scored for the Royals.

COLLEGES

GOLF

Wilkes 317, King’s 323

Trevor DuBoff shot a career-best 74 to top all scorers and give the Colonels a win at Huntsville.

Michael Conflitti led the Monarchs with a 76.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Delaware Valley 2

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`1`0`2 — 3

Delaware Valley`0`0`1`1 — 2

Second quarter — 1. WBA, Olivia Cook (Anna Vitali), 5:56. Third quarter — 2. DV, Nicki Musselwhite (Ciara Newton), 13:11. Fourth quarter — 3. DV, Newton, 8:33; 4. WBA, Cook (Aubrey Kuhl), 7:59; 5. WBA, Kuhl (Cook), 4:01.

Shots — WBA 14; DV 12. Saves — WBA 8 (Sophie Styczen); DV 8 (Jenna Zuelch). Penalty corners — WBA 9; DV 6.

Wyoming Area 6, Dallas 0

Wyoming Area`2`1`2`1 — 6

Dallas`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter — 1. WA, Lucia Campenni (Lylah Rehill), 7:48; 2. WA, Campenni (Ella McKernan), 2:59. Second quarter — 3. WA, Nina Angeli (Rehill), 3:17. Third quarter — 4. WA, Rehill (penalty stroke), 11:38; 5. WA, Rehill (penalty stroke), 9:22. Fourth quarter — 6. WA, Ainsley Flynn, 6:44.

Shots — WA 25; DAL 0. Saves — WA 0 (Rylee Muniz); DAL 19 (Davyn Bonvie). Penalty corners — WA 16; DAL 0.

Lackawanna Trail 3, Honesdale 3

Lackawanna Trail`1`2`0`0 — 3

Honesdale`0`1`1`1 — 3

First quarter — 1. LT, Nora Evans, 0:00. Second quarter — 2. HON, Rozlyn Maciejewski (Claire Campe), 13:02; 3. LT, Megan Fahey (Greta Krimmel), 9:06; 4. LT, Emma Shaw (Kimmel), 7:02. Third quarter — 5. HON, Jaydan Beisner (Jillian Hoey), 12:21. Fourth quarter — 6. HON, Rozalyn Mikulak (Maciejewski), 0:59.

Shots — LT 6; HON 13. Saves — LT 7; HON 5 (Jordan Patzuk). Penalty corners — LT 6; HON 15.

Lake-Lehman 5, Hazleton Area 0

Lake Lehman`1`2`1`1 — 5

Hazleton Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter — 1. LL, Gianna DeCesaris (Ava Kloppe), 10:37. Second quarter — 2. LL, Kloppe (Dieffenbacher), 8:31; 3. LL, Kloppe (Sage Morgan), 5:01. Third quarter — 4. LL, Dieffenbacher (Kloppe), 10:09. Fourth quarter — 5. LL, Kloppe (Bella DeCesaris), 14:22.

Shots — LL 20; HAZ 8. Saves — LL 6 (Ruby Sorber); HAZ 15 (Gretchen Darr). Penalty corners — LL 7; HAZ 5.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 1, Hanover Area 0

Lake-Lehman`0`1 — 1

Hanover Area`0`0 — 0

Second half — 1. LL, Andrew Mathes (Ben Wnuk), 3:12.

Shots — LL 25; HAN 4. Saves — LL 1 (Andrew Chapple); HAN 13 (Noah Dewey). Corner kicks — LL 9; HAN 3.

Holy Redeemer 6, MMI Prep 1

MMI Prep`0`1 — 1

Holy Redeemer`2`4 — 6

First half — 1. HR, Mark Atherton (Charles Schaffer), 12th minute; 2. HR, Jake Ohrin, 31st. Second half — 3. HR, Atherton (Ian Finnegan), 48th; 4. HR, Ohrin, 60th; 5. HR, Atherton (Tyler Tarnalicki), 62nd; 6. MMI, Hasan Arain (Adam Frask), 63rd; 7. HR, Atherton (Ayden Hannigan), 75th.

Shots — MMI 6; HR 26. Saves — MMI 20 (Reed Floryshak); HR 4 (Tarnalicki). Corner kicks — MMI 0; HR 6.