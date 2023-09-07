🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shut out the host Columbus Clippers 6-0 on Wednesday night. The pitching staff allowed just two hits, while Andres Chaparro launched his 25th home run of the season in the victory.

A pitcher’s duel ensued from the start of the contest as the game went five innings scoreless on either side.

Zach McAllister, Michael Gomez and Zach Greene combined for 6.2 no-hit innings. The Clippers worked two hits in the seventh, but that was all they could muster.

The RailRiders took advantage in the top of the sixth. Estevan Florial walked to reach and Andres Chaparro blasted one 416 feet to left for a 2-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tacked on a run in the next frame. Florial recorded a base knock this time and raced home on RBI double from Carlos Narvaez.

In the eighth inning, the visitors added three more for insurance. Franchy Cordero led off with a walk and Jamie Westbrook singled to reach. Jake Lamb knocked a hit to load the bases. A wild pitch let Cordero score one. Brandon Lockridge followed with a two-run double to clear the bases for a 6-0 advantage.

McAllister set down all nine he faced, tying a season-high five strikeouts. Gomez (W, 2-5) had two scoreless frames despite three walks. Greene allowed the only two hits in his his inning and two thirds. Ron Marinaccio stranded the bases loaded in the seventh and worked the next frame clean.

Columbus’ Hunter Gaddis pitched five and two thirds, allowing two runs on five hits and a pair of walks. Major League rehabber Michael Kelly recorded 24 pitches.

The RailRiders and Clippers continue their series with a 6:15 p.m. first pitch on Thursday. Righty Will Warren is set to make the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.