🔊 Listen to this

Friends, teammates and loved ones of the late Colin MacLean will once again gather this weekend to pay tribute the best way they can: with some good old-fashioned softball.

Saturday marks the sixth annual Colin R. MacLean Memorial Softball Tournament, set to begin at 8 a.m. with games played at Kirby Park and the Kingston Rec softball fields.

Growing and expanding with each passing year, the tournament is a fitting tribute for MacLean, who passed away in 2018 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

“He would play in every tournament, every weekend,” said Colin’s mother, Janet MacLean. “He breathed and loved sports, and he especially loved his teammates.”

Ever since its debut back in 2018, this tournament provides Colin’s teammates, along with the community as a whole, a chance to show just how much they love him back.

It’s about so much more than just softball, though: the MacLean tournament also serves as a fundraiser, to assist those fighting their own battles with addiction.

“The money raised will be used to help people in recovery, expenses for sober living, plane tickets for out-of-state treatment … a lot of people don’t have the family support,” MacLean said.

It’s a powerful showing of how the MacLean family has been able to use Colin’s story as a force for good, to reach out to others in his memory.

“We’re keeping Colin’s memory alive by doing what we can to raise awareness … if we could help one person in his name, then we’re going to do it.”

Additionally, proceeds generated from the tournament will also go toward the YMCA’s Camp Kresge program, where Colin was a counselor.

The MacLean family, through the fund established in Colin’s name, has set up a scholarship to help send kids to Camp Kresge.

“He absolutely loved it, he loved nature,” MacLean said, referring to her son’s time at the camp. “He really bonded over friendships made.”

So far this summer, the MacLean’s have been able to send five children to Camp Kresge, where they’ll be able to participate in a variety of outdoor programs and sports.

There are plenty of ways to chip in at the tournament: in addition to signup fees, several local businesses will be donating baskets and gift cards to be raffled off, in addition to making donations to the Colin R. MacLean Memorial Fund themselves.

Friends, family and members of the community will contribute baskets for the raffle, as well; the baskets, along with merchandise for sale, could be found at the main pavilion inside Kirby Park on Saturday.

T-shirts, bracelets, magnets and more fun accessories will also be for sale on Saturday.

Janet MacLean acknowledged that, while she’s eternally grateful and blown away by all of the support her family has gotten over the years, Saturday’s tournament will still be a bittersweet occasion, without Colin there with them.

“It’s touching to see everyone come out,” she said. “I know Colin would be so pleased and honored to see all the love people have for him.”

The unwavering community support is a testament to the fact that, even if Colin won’t be there on the field Saturday, his memory and spirit will be felt as strongly as ever, and his story will continue to help and empower others.

“He’s given us the strength to do this,” Janet said. “He was a very bright light.”

To read more about Colin, and to learn more about the Colin R. McLean Memorial Fund, readers could go to www.colinrmacleanfund.com.