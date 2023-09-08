🔊 Listen to this

If you thought last week was fun, we’re about to kick things up a notch or two this weekend.

A week ago, we celebrated the full-fledged return of college football. Now, it’s the NFL’s turn to take centerstage, starting with the Chiefs and Lions on Thursday (if you checked the Times Leader’s social media channels yesterday, you’d have seen my thoughts on that one) and continuing on to Bills-Jets on Monday Night Football.

We’re getting into the swing of things now. My inaugural Friday picks column went well: 2-1, Utah State and Washington covering while the over in the Ohio State-Indiana game came up woefully short.

Let’s see if we could keep up this positive momentum with a few more picks, this time from both the collegiate and professional ranks.

Colorado -2.5 vs. Nebraska — Saturday, 12 p.m., FOX

Again, if you managed to catch the picks video put out by myself and executive editor Joe Soprano on Thursday, you’ll have already seen this one. It’d be a good thing if you did, too: on Friday, the line has inched up to Colorado -3, perhaps a crucial half-point difference.

But don’t worry, because I would still hop on the Buffs at -3, and I think this game might not be as close as the oddsmakers seem to think.

I wasn’t sold on Deion Sanders and his Colorado squad heading into last week’s opener at TCU. I still wouldn’t say I’m fully onboard the bandwagon, but their offense is electric and the energy around the team is buzzing.

Contrast that with Nebraska: a 13-10 loss to Minnesota last Thursday, a game that the Huskers looked pretty rough, still were in position to win and let it slip away.

Now they’ve got to go to Colorado, for the first home game of the Coach Prime era, after a marquee road victory last week? I don’t envy Nebraska this week.

Quarterback Jeff Sims looked good as a runner, and will likely give Colorado some trouble there. As a passer? He threw for 114 yards, one touchdown and THREE interceptions.

Colorado’s defense is definitely a question mark, but I think they’ll be able to turn Nebraska over and I know that the Buffs would be better positioned to turn any takeaways into points than Minnesota was.

James Madison -6.5 vs. Virginia — Saturday, 12 p.m., ESPNU

We’ve got an in-state rivalry for our next pick, as second-year FBS school James Madison heads south to Charlottesville and the University of Virginia.

The Dukes, you may recall, made their debut at the FBS level last season after much success as an FCS program, and went 8-3 with a few nice wins, including an absolute pasting of then-ranked Coastal Carolina in the season finale.

With that year of experience under their belt, a fairly easy rout of Bucknell in their opener and a short road trip to one of the Power 5’s worst schools, I fully expect the Dukes to cover here.

For one, Virginia may be without starting quarterback Tony Muskett, who hurt his shoulder in last week’s opener at Tennessee.

Without him, the Cavaliers would likely turn to Anthony Colandrea, who got a little bit of run last week and completed 2-of-7 passes for 12 yards.

The Cavs had about five or six other injuries that popped up in the Tennessee game, so it looks like UVA will be a bit hobbled.

James Madison had a bit of a QB carousel themselves in the opener, but after a strong performance from backup Jordan McCloud, it looks like he’ll get the nod.

Don’t be rattled by the Group of 5 versus Power 5 dynamic here; James Madison is better on both sides of the ball, and will be fresher.

Look for running back Kaelon Black to have a big day, and the Dukes to roll.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsurgh Steelers OVER 40.5 — Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

First, a plug: you may have seen this pick already if you checked out the picks video I’ve been talking about this whole time, and you could also head over to tlsportsbetting.com (if you’re not there already) to read more about this matchup.

I’m hoping to have better luck with totals in the NFL than I had last week in college ball. I do feel like the total here (it’s climbed to 41.5 since we taped our video, I’m using that number for consistency’s sake but just be warned, it’s gone up a point) is a bit low.

The defenses involved here are great, no doubt. The Niners just got a nice boost too, locking up Nick Bosa to an extension and ensuring that he’ll be suiting up on Sunday.

In my estimation however, the undervalued side here is the Steelers offense. They were a bit rough a season ago, but I think Kenny Pickett takes a big leap, I think Najee will bust out and I love the Steelers receiving corps.

Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, the addition of Allen Robinson — add in Pat Friermuth and Najee’s pass-catching capabilities, and Pickett should have what he needs.

The Niners will do their part offensively, with enough weapons to stretch any defense thin, and I think this game will get to the over late in the fourth quarter.

Seattle Seahawks -5.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams — Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

This one comes down to my belief that, as bad as people think the Cardinals will be out of the NFC West, I don’t think the Rams will be too far behind.

The big news around Los Angeles to start the year: Cooper Kupp will miss this Week 1 showdown with the Seahawks (it’s in Seattle, just to be clear), and it’s not really known how long he’ll be out.

That means the No. 1 wideout for this team will be Van Jefferson, they have no running game unless Cam Akers pulls a miracle turnaround, and Matt Stafford is back after showing serious, almost alarming signs of regression and arm fatigue a season ago. (There’s also been a bit of a controversy involving Stafford’s wife Kelly saying on some podcast that the Rams locker room camraderie isn’t in great shape; make of that what you will.)

Seattle, and Geno Smith in particular, were the surprise team of last season, with a Pro Bowl and Comeback Player of the Year nod for Smith and a playoff berth for the Seahawks.

Is that success replicable for Geno? Who’s to say, but he’s in a comfortable spot and he’s still got DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to throw to, he’ll have Kenneth Walker back after a strong rookie season in the backfield and a defense that continues to hold its own, even with a couple injuries in the secondary.

The Seahawks swept both matchups last year, and I expect them to do the same again, starting with a comfortable win at home in Week 1.