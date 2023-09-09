🔊 Listen to this

Lackawanna Trail running back Issac Ryan slips past Nanticoke Area defensive back Gavin Turak to score the second touchdown for the Lions in the second quarter.

Nanticoke Area running back Stephen Armstrong (44) picks up a tough first down in the second quarter against Lackawanna Trail.

Zack Fox returns a kickoff in the second quarter 89 yards for the only Nanticoke Area score in the first half against Lackawanna Trail.

NANTICOKE — With its starting quarterback out for the season, the Nanticoke Area playbook was predictable, if not on brand. The Trojans will run and run and run.

So when the Trojans placed the towering Seth Raymor and his unconventional No. 80 jersey behind center and began to throw long to its wideouts, it took just about everyone in Frank Chicknosky Stadium by surprise.

Two early penalties backed up the reimagined Nanticoke Area offense, and the Trojans’ element of surprise backfired into the formidable Lackawanna Trail’s hands.

Lackawanna Trail remained undefeated with a 40-13 victory over Nanticoke Area on Friday night. A week away from a heartbreaking last-second loss to Old Forge, the Trojans fell to 1-2 on the season.

With the field stretched, the Lions’ Max Kimmel intercepted a pass and took the ball inside the red zone. The giveaway led to quarterback Stephen Jervis’ sneak that kickstarted a swing in momentum that led to a 19-point run.

“Raymor throws a good ball,” Trail coach Steve Jervis said. “The early pick changed the momentum. Coming down, we knew we wanted a quick start.”

It was Nanticoke Area’s special teams that was one of the few bright spots in the loss. After Kimmel caught a 56-yard touchdown pass, the Trojans’ Zack Fox returned the kickoff 89 yards into the end zone. Fox’s return put the Trojans behind just 19-7 midway through the second quarter.

“They use Fox very well, and we were very concerned about where he was going to be,” Jervis said. “We were able to contain him. But got a long one on that kickoff. You can only contain him so much.”

Any Nanticoke Area hope for a comeback was soon diminished as Kimmel caught a 55-yard touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining in the half.

The Trojans earned a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After the reserves forced a turnover on downs, Treston Allen turned a corner and sprinted to the pylon for a 12-yard touchdown with 2:13 left in the contest.

Lackawanna Trail led by Luke Gumble’s 160 yards on nine runs with one touchdown. Isaac Ryon had 95 yards on four carries, including a 31-yard first quarter touchdown in which he weaved around three Nanticoke Area defenders.

Five of Trail’s six touchdowns came from beyond the 30-yard line.

At first, Raymor succeeded in surprising Lackawanna Trail’s defense with his long throws. He completed two of his first four snaps for a combined 41 yards.

Lackawanna Trail 40, Nanticoke Area 13

Lackawanna Trail`13`13`14`0 — 40

Nanticoke Area`0`7`0`6 — 13

First quarter

LT — Stephen Jervis 1 run (run failed), 8:15

LT — Isaac Ryon 31 run (Holden Edwards kick), :53

Second quarter

LT — Max Kimmel 56 pass from Jervis (kick failed), 7:36

NAN — Zack Fox 89 kick return (Giovanni Huertero kick), 7:20

LT — Kimmel 56 pass from Jervis (Edwards kick), 1:56

Third quarter

LT — Ryon 57 run (Edwards kick), 10:35

LT — Luke Gumble 43 run (Edwards kick), 7:37

Fourth quarter

NAN — Treston Allen 12 run (run failed), 2:13

Team statistics`LT`NAN

First downs`12`10

Rushes-yards`30-303`40-127

Passing yards`111`45

Total yards`414`172

Passing`2-5-0`3-15-2

Sacked-yards lost`2-7`1-6

Punts-avg.`1-31`3-36

Fumbles-lost`1-1`3-1

Penalties-yards`5-25`5-16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — LT, Gumble 9-160, SJervis 7-16, Demetrius Douglas 3-6, Ryon 4-95, Logan Edwards 1-(minus-1), Brayden Martinez 2-3, Gavin Mulherin 1-(minus-1), HEdwards 2-28, TEAM 1-(minus-3). NAN, Mykal Julian 3-11, Zack Fox 11-44, Stephen Armstrong 5-11, Mike Stachowiak 4-36, Seth Raymor 1-(minus-6), Sam Petrini 3-4, Allen 5-13, Eugene Gyl 6-23, TEAM 2-(minus-9).

PASSING — LT, S.Jervis 2-4-0-111, Tyler Jervis 0-1-0-0. NAN, Raymor 3-12-44-1, Landon Lore 0-1-0-1, Stachowiak 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING —LT, Kimmel 2-11. NAN, Nemico Sosa 1-20, Lore 1-21, Allen 1-3.

INTERCEPTIONS — LT, Gumble 1-0, Kimmel 1-5.