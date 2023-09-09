🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Area waited through a weather delay and then shook off a halftime deficit on the road, earning a 27-10 victory at Wallenpaupack on Friday night.

Down 10-6 at halftime, the Wolfpack put a pair of close losses to open the season behind them and outscore the Buckhorns 21-0 the rest of the way.

Treyvon Gembitski hauled in a 4-yard touchdown catch to give Wilkes-Barre Area (1-2) the lead for good at 14-10 midway through the third quarter.

The Wolfpack put the game away in the fourth as Howie Shiner scored his second touchdown of the night on a 9-yard run. Jovan Goodwin caught a 13-yard touchdown later in the frame to make it 27-10.

Shiner added a touchdown catch of his own in the second quarter for the Wolfpack.

Wallenpaupack (2-1) led 3-0 after one quarter and then scored its lone touchdown of the night shortly before halftime on a Dylan Podrazil 3-yard run.

NORTH POCONO 23, HAZLETON AREA 20

North Pocono’s defense came through when it counted, denying Hazleton Area at the goal line late in each half as the Trojans held on for a win in Moscow.

In a back-and-forth game, Hazleton Area couldn’t break through for one final score as the Cougars were turned away by a goal line stand with time running down in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars (1-2) had grabbed their first lead of the second half midway through the fourth when quarterback Austin Wilson got loose for a 15-yard touchdown that put the visitors up 20-16.

But as they did all night, the Trojans (2-1) answered with a score as Noah West connected with Cole West on a 32-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive to put North Pocono back in front for good.

The game was tied 6-6 at halftime as Brady Mapes hit two field goals for the Trojans and the Cougars missed an extra point after a 2-yard touchdown run by Brady Mizenko in the second quarter.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter as Brady Lavery had an 11-yard run for North Pocono before Mizenko countered with his second score of the night, this time from 5 yards out.

Mapes kicked his third field goal of the night early in the fourth to put the Trojans up 16-13 before each team found the end zone late.