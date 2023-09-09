🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Ground and pound was Carbondale’s focus on Friday as the Chargers defeated Hanover Area 14-6 in non-conference play.

After attempting only three passing attempts in the first half, the Chargers went all-in on moving the ball on the ground.

“All week we practiced how we were going to go right at them,” Carbondale coach Jeff Arthur said.

Anthony Prince and Colin Ormes kept the Chargers in offensive control and wore down Hanover Area’s defense as the two combined for 171 yards on 38 carries.

“Colin Ormes loves contact,” Arthur said, “(and) if Prince gets a crack, he’s going to the house on you.”

Carbondale hoped that Prince’s 20-yard run to start the game would set the tempo early, but a stalwart Hawkeyes defense would prevent the Chargers from achieving the line of scrimmage on the ensuing series leading to a punt.

Hanover Area’s defense was in control for most of the first half and continued to stifle the Chargers’ run game and disrupted their passing game with two sacks. As the game progressed, Carbondale would continually gain an advantage in the trenches that ultimately led them to victory.

“We got tired defensively, because we were on the field too long,” Hanover Area coach Jason Majiros said.

After stifling Carbondale’s first drive, the Hawkeyes took the field 93 yards away from the end zone. A 10-yard run from Rahmel Currie and an 11-yard reception by Deacon Eisenbach would quickly get Hanover Area to the midfield. The drive would come to a screeching halt as an errant pass from Currie would end up in the hands of Mitchell Alexander, regaining possession for Carbondale.

“We’re trying to get over the hump with that,” Majiros said. “It keeps biting us in the butt at the wrong time.”

The Chargers would then find their own success moving the ball as they used eight plays to march the ball into the redzone.

After Colin Ormes came up a yard short on a third-down play, coach Arthur turned to Ormes again, this time he made sure to move the chains with an 11-yard run. On the ensuing series, Carbondale would face another fourth-and-1 play. However, the Hanover Area defense would stand its ground and stop Ormes at the line of scrimmage to end the scoring threat.

Following a punt, Carbondale would retake control at Hanover Area’s 31-yard line. The Chargers would be sure to make quick work of this drive as Mason Baron and Cody Ormes would connect on a 29-yard pass that had them knocking on the end zone. The very next play, Anthony Prince would finish the job with a 2-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score.

Jaydon Skipalis wouldn’t see his team down for long as it took him two plays to go the entire 66 yards for the score. The point-after would be just outside the uprights, keeping Carbondale ahead by a single-digit.

Carbondale Area 14, Hanover Area 6

Carbondale`0`7`0`7 — 14

Hanover Area`0`6`0`0 — 6

Second quarter

CAR — Anthony Prince 2 run (Collin Bailer kick), 9:25

HAN — Jaydon Skipalis 61 run (kick failed), 8:31

Fourth quarter

CAR — Prince 16 run (Bailer kick), 8:11

Team statistics`CAR`HAN

First downs`14`7

Rushes-yards`48-167`24-99

Passing yards`29`60

Total yards`196`159

Passing`1-4-1`5-14-2

Sacked-yards lost`2-9`2-14

Punts-avg.`5-30`3-33

Fumbles-lost`1-0`2-0

Penalties-yards`4-40`7-69

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CAR, Anthony Prince 17-91, Colin Ormes 21-80, Ethen Brewen 2-11, Mason Baron 4-(-2). HAN, Jaydon Skipalis 13-105, Jayden Shortz 5-8, Tyler Herbert 1-0, Rahmel Currie 5-(-14).

PASSING — CAR, Mason Baron 1-3-0-29, Colin Ormes 0-1-1-0. HAN, Rahmel Currie 5-14-2-60.

RECEIVING — CAR, Cody Ormes 1-29. HAN, Deacon Eisenbach 4-52, Derek Warman 1-8.

INTERCEPTIONS — CAR, Mitchell Alexander 1-0, Jon Reilly 1-0. HAN, Noah Boehm 1-7.