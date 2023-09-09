🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — While the rest of the local football teams got their seasons underway a few weeks ago, Wyoming Seminary had to wait until Saturday afternoon to get their first taste of game action this season.

They certainly didn’t waste much time once the opening whistle blew.

The Blue Knights scored 36 points in the first quarter, and held Harlem, N.Y.-based Capital Prep to negative yards of offense in a 50-0 beatdown at Nesbitt Field.

“We wanted to come in and make sure everyone played. … We don’t scrimmage, so we came into this game with some questions,” said Seminary head coach Kevin Burke. “We want to put some stuff on tape, and get better for Week 2.”

The tape on this game will likely tell the story for Sem better than the stat sheet will; the Blue Knights ran just 15 offensive plays and only accumulated 131 total yards of offense.

But five of those 15 plays went for touchdowns, and the Blue Knights were gifted great field position on every drive, starting every possession in Capital Prep territory and multiple drives inside the Lions’ 10-yard line.

This was thanks, in large part, to the Sem defense and special teams units, which were fantastic throughout. The scoring started when Gavin Green picked up a Capital Prep fumble and ran it 20 yards for a scoop-and-score, putting Sem ahead just over a minute into the ballgame.

As a unit, the Sem defense held Capital Prep to negative 7 yards of total offense. The Lions only had one first down — which came after a facemask penalty — and didn’t cross into Seminary territory the entire game.

The special teams unit would later partially block two punts, leading to short field for Wyoming Seminary, and recover a kickoff after the Capital Prep returners failed to pick up a live ball that looked like it was heading out of bounds before dying inside the 5.

With opportunities like that, Sem’s talented offensive core didn’t need to do much, but it did enough: Malichi Greaves had two touchdown runs, and quarterback Michael McMaugh found Chief Montalvo for two touchdown receptions — all in the first quarter.

“It was a great overall team win, I’m proud of the fact that everyone gave 100% all of the time,” Montalvo said.

The Blue Knights added a safety to close out the quarter, setting the mercy rule into effect, and Justin Denson kept the fireworks rolling with a 63-yard kick return to the house in the second quarter.

The Michigan State commit was looking for an opportunity to make a play all game, and he found it here: slashing and gashing his way through defenders on his way to paydirt.

“I was just looking at the end zone, there was nothing else but a score on that play,” Denson said.

The clock was kept running and the quarters shortened to eight minutes after halftime, leading to a quick half.

Sem added one more touchdown courtesy of Nico Andrews, who took a QB keeper 42 yards for the score at the end of the fourth quarter.

The Blue Knights will be back at home next Saturday, taking on The Kiski School at 2 p.m.

Wyoming Seminary 50, Capital Prep (N.Y.) 0

Capital Prep`0`0`0`0 — 0

Hanover Area`36`7`0`7 — 50

First quarter

SEM — Gavin Green 20 fumble return (Gio Gallo kick) 10:58

SEM — Chief Montalvo 4 pass from Michael McMaugh (kick failed) 8:13

SEM — Malichi Greaves 5 run (Gallo kick) 8:10

SEM — Montalvo 14 pass from McMaugh (Gallo kick) 4:57

SEM — Greaves 5 run (Gallo kick) 2:18

SEM — safety 0:01

Second quarter

SEM — Justin Denson 63 kick return (Gallo kick) 11:45

Fourth quarter

SEM — Nico Andrews 42 run (Gallo kick) 3:00

Team statistics`CAP`SEM

First downs`1`3

Rushes-yards`19-(minus-7)`11-95

Passing yards`0`36

Total yards`(minus-7)`131

Passing`0-0-0`4-6-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-7`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-10`1-50

Fumbles-lost`5-2`0-0

Penalties-yards`4-40`7-69

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CAP, Simere Alston 7-1, Edwin Olarte-Gonzalez 1-(minus-6), Kendhi Davis 2-4, Ardenis Polanco 6-(minus-6), Ninjah Gawa 2-2, Neshaun Chambers 1-(minus-1). SEM, Montalvo 1-0, Malichi Greaves 2-9, Alex Roman 3-14, Andrews 3-53, Tanner Ferguson 2-18.

PASSING — CAP, Olarte-Gonzalez 0-5-0-0. SEM, McMaugh 3-6-28-0, Andrews 1-1-8-0.

RECEIVING — CAP, none. SEM, Montalvo 3-28, Andrews 1-8.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.

MISSED FGs — None.