STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s biggest challenge on Saturday wasn’t on offense or defense. It was keeping as many players happy as possible.

The Nittany Lions could have taken any number of roads to their 63-7 demolition of FCS Delaware. But in the transfer portal era, coaches have to concern themselves with much more than the score.

So the Lions made sure to feed both of their future NFL running backs after they were a bit overshadowed by Drew Allar’s starting debut last week at quarterback. Eight different players caught passes in the first half.

It’s not a coincidence. Coach James Franklin said during the week he has had conversations with parents who have questioned their sons’ usage.

He was even more blunt on his weekly radio show on Thursday.

“I’m trying to keep a locker room of egos – and I don’t want that to come off the wrong way, because we all have egos – but I’m trying to manage the locker room,” Franklin said when discussing a new clock rule. “And less time and less reps mean less opportunities for guys.”

So it was that Kaytron Allen got the start over Singleton and ran 19 times for 103 yards and a touchdown in which he ran over a defender and gave a flex in the end zone.

“I just love getting my hands on the ball,” Allen said. “Anytime I can do that, I just express myself.”

He had 10 carries in the first quarter alone, matching his workload from the entire game against West Virginia in the opener.

Franklin went out of his way early in the week to pump Allen’s tires, saying “how fortunate we are and how blessed we are to have Kaytron.”

Nick Singleton, who typically gets the most national attention in the Lions’ backfield, found the end zone three times in the first half.

After the game, Franklin said he doesn’t believe the situation will become a problem moving forward.

“We’re gonna play them both like starter reps,” Franklin said. “Obviously they’re competitors, and they get out there and they want the ball. They want opportunities to make plays. But I think they also understand the long term. Not only for their collegiate careers but afterwards, showing that those guys have a lot of tread left on their tires. They’re fresh for their careers.

“So I think they’re bought into it. Sometimes in the heat of the battle, they want more opportunities and more touches. But I think big-picture-wise, they really get it.”

Penn State certainly needs them both to help fuel the offense as the Lions hunt for their first College Football Playoff berth.

More clean games from Allar don’t hurt either.

Allar took no deep shots as the No. 7 Lions (2-0) were content to throw to open receivers underneath and run 91 total plays for the game, maximizing their chances to spread the ball around. Allar was an efficient 22-for-26 for 204 yards and led a two-minute drill before halftime, going 49 yards with no timeouts and capping it off with a short touchdown to tight end Tyler Warren.

He added 27 yards on the ground with a goal-line sneak for another touchdown.

“I think we’ve been really well-balanced for the first few games, and we take pride in that,” Allar said. “I think it’s just really taking advantage of what the defense is going to give us. They’re always going to be giving up something, so we just have to be keen to what they are giving up and take advantage of that as much as possible.”

“He never gets too high, never gets too low,” Franklin said of his new quarterback. “You can pat him on the back, you can scream at him and he’s just Steady Eddie. And it’s his preparation on a daily basis, on a weekly basis. Obviously it’s a small sample size. But last year I thought he prepared as if he was the starter, and he’s taking it to another level this year.”

It was Penn State’s second straight game without a turnover while the defense came up with two takeaways in the second half, highlighted by a 26-yard pick six by former Wyoming Area star Dominic DeLuca in the third quarter.

Backup quarterback Beau Pribula and tacked on two more scores, one on the ground to go with his first career passing touchdown, connecting with Omari Evans.

Penn State dominated the first half save for one very notable exception in the first quarter. The Lions’ linebackers lost contain and allowed Delaware’s Marcus Yarns to cut left to absolute daylight, sprinting to a 66-yard score.

“We had the one play where we were not gap sound,” Franklin said. “The ball found that gap, and they’ve got some talented guys that can run. So just a really good example that everybody’s got to do their job on a consistent basis. If you’re supposed to be in the B-gap, you have to be in the B-gap. If you’re supposed to be in the C-gap, you have to be in the C-gap.”

The Blue Hens’ other 21 plays before the break gained just 18 total yards. The final total offense numbers favored the Lions 541-140. Penn State had 33 first downs to five for Delaware.