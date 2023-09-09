🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Weather forced Holy Redeemer and Tunkhannock to play just one half of football late Saturday afternoon.

Tunkhannock running back Logan Ross crammed a game’s worth of stats into those two quarters.

Ross rushed 14 times for 110 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers defeated Redeemer 35-0 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game.

The game was halted for 30 minutes because of lightning midway through the first quarter. The teams were able to squeeze in the rest of the first half as ominous clouds surrounded the stadium. The officiating crew told the teams halftime would be extended to 30 minutes because of more lightning.

Tunkhannock coach Pat Keating and Redeemer coach Tyson Kelley then agreed to end the game based on weather radar showing thunderstorms would continue throughout the night. The game is official since it reached halftime.

“If we didn’t I don’t think we’d get out of here until midnight,” Keating said. “I think it’s going to get progressively worse here. I think that was the big thing. The radar was not showing promise. The initial delay killed us from probably getting a full game in or at least three quarters of it.”

Heavy rain and lightning began about 30 minutes after the decision to call the game. Tunkhannock already reached the 35-point mercy rule, meaning the final two quarters would utilize a running clock except for injuries or change of possession.

Ross got Tunkhannock on the board five plays into the game on a 5-yard run. He carried the ball all but once in a seven-play, 51-yard drive that followed and ended it with a 12-yard touchdown. The Tigers scored again on their next possession on a 23-yard run by Ross. All but one of his 110 rushing yards came in the first quarter as Tunkhannock built a 21-0 lead.

Tunkhannock turned over the ball on downs on its next possession, but then scored on its next two drives. Running back Evan Montross carried three times for all 29 yards — the final yard on a scoring run — to make it 28-0 at 6:27 of the second quarter.

The Tigers needed just three plays to score again. Montross carried for gains of 22 and 17 yards before quarterback Joey Ross ran in for a 2-yard touchdown. Paige Adams kicked her fifth extra point for the game’s final point at 1:45 of the second quarter.

Redeemer’s offensive woes continued. The Royals finished with minus-50 yards on offense. Quarterback Thomas Dugan was sacked six times, including on three consecutive plays. They finished with three first downs, two of which came on Tunkhannock penalties.

Tunkhannock 35, Holy Redeemer 0

Tunkhannock`21`14 — 35

Holy Redeemer`0`0 — 0

(Game called at halftime due to weather)

First quarter

TUN — Logan Ross 5 run (Paige Adams kick), 10:25

TUN — L.Ross 12 run (Adams kick), 5:28

TUN — L.Ross 23 run (Adams kick), 2:33

Second quarter

TUN — Evan Montross 1 run (Adams kick), 6:27

TUN — JOey Ross 2 run (Adams kick), 1:45

Team statistics`TUN`HR

First downs`13`3

Rushes-yards`22-232`14-(-44)

Passing yards`5`(-6)

Total yards`237`(-50)

Passing`1-3-0`4-7-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`6-55

Punts-avg.`0-0`3-22.6

Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`5-65`4-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Tunkhannock, L.Ross 14-110, J.Ross 3-54, Montross 5-68. Redeemer, Ryan Gavin 7-15, Thomas Dugan 6-(minus-55), Zach Schultz 1-(minus-4).

PASSING — Tunkhannock, J.Ross 1-3-0-5. Redeemer, Dugan 4-7-0-(minus-5).

RECEIVING — Tunkhannock, Carter O’Neill 1-5. Redeemer, TJ McDermott 1-0, Mike Zbierski 1-(minus-1), Nick Latinski 2-(minus-4).

INTERCEPTIONS — none

MISSED FGs — none