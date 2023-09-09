🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. – The King’s College defense held Misericordia University to just 123 yards in a 42-10 victory in local college football Saturday.

King’s quarterback Russell Minor-Shaw put King’s up 7-0 at the 11:17 mark of the first quarter with a 31-yard touchdown run. The score capped a four-play, 48-yard drive.

The Monarchs (2-0) went up 14-0 when Shemar Ellis ran in from 32 yards out at the 14:11 mark of the second quarter.

Shaw pushed the Monarch lead to 21-10 in the third quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jayon Hailey. He would throw two more touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, a 17-yarder to Mike DiGregorio to make the score 27-3 and a 4-yarder to Ryan McCombs to make the score 35-3.

Misericordia (0-2) cut the score to 35-10 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Jacob Hunter.

Johnny Gilchrist closed out the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown run with just 1:47 left in the game.

Minor-Shaw finished 12 of 15 for 149 yards and three touchdowns to go with 55 yards on the ground on 17 rushes.

Bill McCleery led Misericordia offensively with four receptions for 43 yards.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 38, Wilkes 14

Jake Kazanowsky completed 16 of 24 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns to lead Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (2-0) past Wilkes in Troy, N.Y.

Wilkes (0-2) was led by quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez, who was 13 of 21 for 89 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Powell had 40 yards rushing on 10 carries and scored a touchdown for the Coloners, while Elijah Jules had 40 yards rusing on 13 carries.