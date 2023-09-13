🔊 Listen to this

The Comets bounced back from a rare loss in league play with a win the next day to clinch the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title with a 158-176 victory over Wilkes-Barre Area on Wednesday.

Derek Johnson shot a 3-under 33 at Blue Ridge Trail to lead the field. Tommy Biscotti shot a 38 for Crestwood while Aidan DeMarzo had a 43 and Brady Johnson carded a 44.

Brady Garrity led the Wolfpack with a 40, followed by Mike Hamel (42) and Jordan Wychock (44). Ethan Collum and Nick Lussi each shot a 50.

Pittston Area 163, Wyoming Area 165

Pat Ruane took medalist honors with a 37 to help the Patriots edge rival Wyoming Area at Fox Hill.

Robert Savakinas followed with a 40 while Matt Mesaris and Chris Scavo each had a 43 for the Patriots.

Scoring for the Warriors were Jack Mulhern (40), Matt Rusinchak (41), Kristian Pugliese (41) and Brady Noone (43).

Lake-Lehman 140, MMI Prep 175

The Black Knights finished at even par for their top four scorers as a team, fueled by matching 4-under 31 performances from Cael Ropietski and Michael Lugiano at Valley Country Club.

Chuckie Weidner finished at 36 while AJ Borchert was at 42 in the win.

Kade Lutz shot a 38 for the Preppers. Lex Lispi, Joseph Mayernick and David Yamulla recorded 40, 46 and 51, respectively.

Wyoming Seminary 148, Hanover Area 237

Nick Werner set a new school record for the Blue Knights by recording a 5-under 31 at Huntsville. Anna Zaplatova (37), Ayden Wilkenson (38) and Leo Nockley (42) also scored in the win.

Nick Schiel topped the Hawkeyes with a 43 and was followed by Jeff Peck, Kaiden McArdle and Owen Cipriani.

Tunkhannock 166, Hazleton Area 173

The Tigers’ Mason Berkheimer was the medalist with a 39 in a victory at Shadowbrook. Caleb Georgetti was right behind with a 40 while Devin Airgood shot a 43 and Aidan Montross had a 44.

Jake Babinchak (42), Gabe Fatula (43), Luke Palmieri (43) and Mike Zamonas scored for the Cougars.

GIRLS GOLF

Tunkhannock 139, Hazleton Area 156

Hallie Brown led the field at Shadowbrook, shooting 42 for the Tigers. Teammates Kylie Zaleski and Maddy Bevan finished at 45 and 52, respectively.

Gia Rainey topped the Cougars with a 48, followed by Kiele Schoch with a 52 and Maddison Matteo with a 56.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Pittston Area prevails

Patriots teammates Preston Klem, Caden Boettger and Jake Mead finished in a pack to take the top three spots at a home cluster meet, helping Pittston Area to wins over Wyoming Area, Wyoming Valley West and Wilkes-Barre Area.

Wilkes-Barre Area finished with two wins and Wyoming Area had one as the Warriors were led by top finisher Roger Orlandini, who took fourth place.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Patriots win cluster

Bella Dessoye led the field, finishing in 20:41 for Pittston Area, which picked up three wins in a home cluster meet, defeating Wyoming Area, Wyoming Valley West and Wilkes-Barre Area.

Wyoming Area picked up two wins at the meet and Valley West edged Wilkes-Barre Area.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Area 2, Crestwood 0

The Warriors won an early season battle of contenders as Ella McKernan scored the game-winner in the second quarter and Lyla Rehill added an insurance goal off of a penalty corner in the third.

Riley Muniz made four saves for the shutout. Comets counterpart Madi Geiger had five saves.

Wyoming Valley West 2, Wyoming Seminary 1

Laila Zdancewicz tied the game with 8:36 left in the fourth quarter and then scored the game-winner in overtime for the Spartans.

Sophia Medico opened the scoring for the Blue Knights in the second quarter off of an assist from Emmy Swartz.

Dallas 1, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Amber Zimmerman broke a scoreless tie at the 8:51 mark of the third quarter to lift the Mountaineers to victory. Sydney Bolesta picked up an assist on the goal.

Davyn Bonvie finished with 10 saves to preserve the shutout.

Lake-Lehman 4, Delaware Valley 0

Ava Klopp opened the scoring on an assist from Gianna DeCesaris, who added a pair of late goals to lead the Black Knights.

Callie Dieffenbacher finished with a goal and two assists.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Dallas 0

The Cougars earned a 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 sweep of the Mountaineers.

Lynzee Buglio (10 kills, 4 digs, 6 aces, 15 service points), Jozaira Hernandez (12 kills, 3 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace, 4 service points) and Amanda Merrick (3 kills, 31 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace, 5 service points) led Hazleton Area.

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Olivia Yuhas (3 kills, 9 assists, 3 digs), Grace Volker (1 kill, 1 dig, 1 block), Elaina Kulsicavage (4 kills, 1 ace), Makenzie Bevan (3 kills, 1 dig), Bella Scotti (2 kills, 1 block) and Chloe Keller Faux (4 digs) all contributed for the Tigers in a sweep. Set scores were not reported.

Leading the Spartans were Lilliana Brzezinski (18 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces), Chloe Orfanela (24 digs, 2 kills, 3 aces), Alyvia McLaughlin (14 digs, 1 kill, 2 aces), Nicole Littman (7 digs, 5 aces, 3 kills) and Ashley Mena (12 digs).

Berwick 3, Blue Mountain 0

The Bulldogs won a non-conference match 25-17, 25-14, 25-20 to improve to 6-0 overall on the season.

Makayla Brown had three aces, 13 service points and 10 digs for Berwick. Kaylee Hacker had eight kills and two assists. Cassidy Evans had two aces, 17 service points, five kills and eight digs. Claire Riera Gomez had 17 kills and nine digs and Julia Troiani had 31 assists.

GIRLS TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 4, Hazleton Area 1

Alanna Gilchrist, Theresa Khoudary and Addison Rosenko all won to help the Royals sweep singles play. Amanda Zemetro and Julia Gilchrist earned a three-set victory at second doubles.

The Cougars got a win at No. 1 doubles from Jenna Harmonosky and Nanci Major.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

The Blue Knights earned a sweep, dropping just two games along the way. Ilana Rosenthal, Kimi Li and Lizzie Weaver each earned a 6-0, 6-0 singles victory.

Addison Priebe/Elisabeth Moules and Jophie Li/Cecelia Pons won in doubles play.

BOYS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 2, Dallas 1

Ronan Harne scored the game-winner in the second half for the Cougars.

Hazleton Area’s Jonas Aponick and Dallas’ Rowan Laubach scored in the first half.

Crestwood 1, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Lars Stephenson scored the lone goal of the night to lift the Comets over the Wolfpack.