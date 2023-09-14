🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves clinched their sixth straight NL East title, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Wednesday night behind Spencer Strider’s major league-leading 17th win and Austin Riley’s two-run homer.

Kirby Yates struck out Brandon Marsh to end the game and the players danced in a mob near the mound as Phillies fans booed them off the field. Yates earned his fifth save.

Atlanta took special satisfaction in clinching on the same Citizens Bank Park field where the Phillies eliminated them last October in the NL Division Series. The Phillies won that series 3-1 — just as Atlanta won this four-game set.

The Phillies lead the NL wild card and the teams could face each other in October.

Cristopher Sánchez (2-4) struck out a career-best 10 in 7 1/3 innings.

Strider (17-5) won for the fifth time in six starts, allowing one run and four hits in seven innings. Strider struck out nine to boost his MLB-best total to 259. He also gave the bullpen some needed rest after a rough first three games in Philly.

PIRATES 7, NATIONALS 6

PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds hit his 21st homer and singled twice to help Pittsburgh beat Washington.

Josh Palacios and Liover Pegeuro added two hits and an RBI apiece for the Pirates, who jumped on Jackson Rutledge (0-1) early in his major league debut — then held on late.

Pittsburgh rookie Quinn Priester (3-2), back up for his second stint in the majors after six rocky starts earlier in the season, worked four-plus innings to earn the victory. David Bednar endured a bumpy ninth, allowing a run and loading the bases with one out before getting C.J. Abrams to strike out and Lane Thomas to fly out to end it.

CARDINALS 1, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE — Richie Palacios homered, rookie Drew Rom and four relievers combined on a three-hitter and St. Louis beat Baltimore to trim the Orioles’ lead in the AL East to two games.

Gunnar Henderson’s two-out triple off Ryan Helsley in the ninth inning gave the Orioles a chance to pull even, but Aaron Hicks popped out.

Palacios provided the lone run with a solo shot over the right-field scoreboard in the fourth inning off Kyle Gibson (14-9). It was his fourth homer of the season and third in two nights.

Making his fifth major league start since being traded from Baltimore to the Cardinals on Aug. 1, Rom (1-2) allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings and left with a 1-0 lead.

RAYS 5, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS — Randy Arozarena hit a tiebreaking home run with two outs in the ninth inning, helping Tampa Bay beat Minnesota heading into a weekend showdown with AL East leader Baltimore.

Arozarena sent a 448-foot drive to the third deck above left field on a 3-2 sweeper from Griffin Jax (6-10), who leads the staff in losses.

Colin Poche walked pinch hitter Jordan Luplow with one out in the ninth and pinch-runner Andrew Stevenson stole second base, but Robert Stephenson recorded his first save for the Rays by striking out pinch hitter Christian Vázquez to end the game.

MARINERS 3, ANGELS 2

SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez hit a run-scoring double and later scored the tiebreaking run after drawing an intentional walk, leading the playoff-contending Seattle over Los Angeles.

Luis Castillo (13-7) added six strong innings for the Mariners, who rebounded from Monday’s extra-innings loss to take two of three from Los Angeles. He allowed two runs and three hits in a 104-pitch outing. He struck out eight and walked three.

ROCKIES 7, CUBS 3

DENVER — Kris Bryant went deep for the second straight game, one of four home runs by Colorado, and the Rockies earned their first series win in a month.

Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero each hit a two-run homer in a four-run fifth, and Ryan McMahon homered and finished with three hits for the Rockies, who took two of three from the playoff-contending Cubs.

GIANTS 6, GUARDIANS 5

SAN FRANCISCO — LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and San Francisco rallied past Cleveland in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Xzavion Curry (3-4) walked a pair to load the bases with no outs. Wade hit a fly ball to left and Patrick Bailey beat a strong throw from left fielder Steven Kwan, sliding under Bo Naylor’s tag at the plate. The call was upheld upon video review.

J.D. Davis tied the game in the eighth with a towering three-run homer to left.