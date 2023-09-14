🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 9-1 to the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday night at PNC Field.

Jesus Bastidas got the RailRiders on the board with a solo shot in the second inning. His 10th home run of the season gave the team an early 1-0 lead.

The RailRiders limited the Bisons to just three hits in the first six frames.

In the seventh inning, the Bisons came back with a vengeance. They loaded the bases and an error on a play at the plate allowed the tying run to score. Domiano Palmegiani was hit by a pitch to bring in the go-ahead run. Orelvis Martinez laced an RBI double to plate two more for a 4-1 advantage.

A walk loaded the bases again and Luis de los Santos delivered. He smoked a grand slam out to left field to cap off an eight-run frame.

An RBI base hit from Martinez in the eighth made it 9-1.

Zach Greene got the start in a bullpen contest, tossing three shutout innings. Jesus Liranzo and Matt Krook each had scoreless outings. Josh Maciejewski (L, 3-1) allowed eight runs, seven earned, in his frame. Bastidas set down the side on four offerings in his first-ever pitching performance.

Gabriel Ponce tossed two innings out of the gate and gave up the only run of the game. Yosver Zulueta got the win for Buffalo.