In times like these, I turn to the wise words of Bill Belichick to lead me through.

“We’re on to Cincinnati.”

Much like Belichick when he said this, I too am coming off of a tough showing on the football field. Multiple tough showings, in fact; my picks last week were 1-3, 1-4 if you include the Chiefs pick that didn’t make print but did make it into our weekly tlsportsbetting.com picks video.

Yeah, that’s not great. To be fair, if the teams that I bet on simply played better, I’d be in a much better spot. So really, who’s to say where the blame should lie?

For those of you who have been following along that are new to sports betting, this type of weekend will happen. It’s frustrating, no doubt, but it’s a part of the game.

This is the best wisdom I could dispense for you folks: have a short memory. One loser of a weekend is just that, it’s just one weekend.

It’s onwards and upwards from here, and I’ve got a couple of picks here that I think will get us all back in the win column this weekend.

If you missed the picks video that myself and executive editor Joe Soprano put out yesterday, be sure to go and find it on the Times Leader Youtube channel, because there’s a Friday night pick in there that you’ll only be able to get from that video.

Kansas State -3.5 vs. Missouri — Saturday, 12 p.m., SEC Network

The one winner I did have last week was at the collegiate level, and I feel like that may be my strength this year, though there’s still so much NFL ball to be played.

Here, I’ve got the 15th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats going on the road to Mizzou and taking care of business against an inferior team.

Both teams are unbeaten, but there’s levels to those 2-0 records: Kansas State is also 2-0 ATS, with a 45-0 win over Southeast Missouri State and an impressive 42-13 beatdown of Troy, a team that won 12 games and a Sun Belt title last season.

Mizzou? 0-2 against the spread, failing to cover against South Dakota and only beating Middle Tennessee State by four points — both games at home, so it’s not like the Tigers are returning after a long road trip for a boost in front of the Mizzou faithful.

I think K-State is much better, I think their defense will have no issue keeping Missouri in check and look for QB Will Howard to keep the Tigers defense guessing with his dual-threat ability; Howard’s got nine total touchdowns in his first two games — five passing, three running and one as a receiver.

West Virginia ML vs. Pittsburgh — Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC

The Backyard Brawl is back again, the second year in a row these bitter rivals will play after the rivalry game was revived following an 11-year hiatus.

Pitt got the better of the Mountaineers in Pittsburgh last year. I think West Virginia will hold serve and get that win back this year with the game in Morgantown.

Home field advantage just means a bit more in college sports, and West Virginia’s home atmosphere ranks among the craziest in the country. There may be more than a few couches lit on fire in Morgantown this year.

On the field, I don’t think either team is as good as they were last year, but Pitt is coming off a loss at home as 6.5-point favorites to Cincinnati. In that game, QB Phil Jurkovec (a former Notre Dame guy, so I would love him to be good) had a completion percentage of 31.3%.

That’s so bad.

West Virginia easily handled Duquesne last week after opening up the year with a 38-15 loss at Penn State.

I think this will be a low-scoring game, and West Virginia’s pretty solid rushing attack will be the difference-maker.

Cincinnati Bengals -3 vs. Baltimore Ravens — Sunday, 1 p.m.

That’s right, it wasn’t just a metaphor: I am literally on to Cincinnati this week.

Week 1 is always a tricky fellow, and this year’s openers were especially tricky: a number of the NFL’s best teams, or at least the teams we thought would be the best, either struggled to win or outright lost.

In the AFC, the three top seeds from last year’s playoff picture all went down: the Chiefs, the Bills and the Bengals. Of those three, I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m worried about any, but I do really like Cincy to shake off the rust this week.

In Joe Burrow’s young career, he’s 1-3 against the spread in Week 1, the latest being a pretty ugly loss in Cleveland last week.

Last year, Burrow’s Week 1 stat line included four interceptions and a lost fumble. All was not lost; Cincy won 12 games, advanced to the AFC title game and Burrow finished fourth in the MVP voting.

The Bengals are fine. They have so many weapons offensively, the defense has steadily improved since he’s been there and they are coming home after playing in brutal conditions in Cleveland.

I wasn’t all that impressed with the Ravens last week, they covered but they only led the lowly Texans 7-6 at the half and were outgained in total yards by Houston. They also lost the services of JK Dobbins for the rest of the year after an Achilles injury, and Mark Andrews’ status is still uncertain.

Trust Joe Cool. Take the Bengals.