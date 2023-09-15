🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Area and Hazleton Area could both be undefeated heading into Friday’s Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 football game.

Alias, like several teams through Week 3, things haven’t fallen into place. Both suffered close losses and both are 1-2 when they meet at 7 p.m. at Harman-Geist Memorial Field in Hazleton.

WBA led Scranton and Abington Heights at halftime and lost both games — 35-27 and 35-21. The Wolfpack was then behind last Friday against Wallenpaupack, but dominated the second half for a 27-10 victory.

Hazleton Area opened with a 28-7 win over Pittston Area, but didn’t create any space until late in the third quarter. The Cougars then lost 28-21 to Wallenpaupack where the winning score came in the latter part of the fourth quarter. Last Friday’s 23-20 loss to North Pocono was painful. They had four cracks from the 3-yard line with less than a minute to play and failed to score.

“These last three weeks for us and those two weeks of camp just continued to bring us closer together,” Hazleton Area coach Dennis Buchman said. “We understand we’ve come out on the long side of things the last two weeks, but the adversity we had to overcome — injuries, other guys stepping up, some guys getting their first taste of varsity experience. All these things have provided a tremendous amount of growth.”

The Wolfpack and Cougars aren’t alone in what has been a turbulent three weeks. Defending District 2 Class 4A champion Crestwood is 0-3, with all three losses by seven points. Dallas is 3-0, but battled down to the wire to win all three games.

There’s more. Wyoming Area is off to a 3-0 start after winning just five games in 2022. Tunkhannock won one game last year, but is 2-1 and has a chance for its first three-game winning streak since 2019 when the Tigers play at Carbondale Area.

“We don’t take anything for granted,” said Tunkhannock first-year coach Pat Keating, who is trying to get the program its first winning season since 1998. “We put ourselves in a good spot. Our heads are above water and showing progression each week, but we’ve got to get better because we have some good opponents coming up down the stretch.”

The Lackawanna Conference hasn’t been immune from some oddities.

Lakeland won 12 games as part of its D2-3A championship season, yet the Chiefs are 1-2 with losses of 70-7 and 46-0 on their record. Defending D2-5A champion Delaware Valley is still hunting for its first win, although it must be noted the schedule has been brutal and the Warriors started last season the same way.

Meanwhile, Abington Heights and Wallenpaupack are off to 2-1 starts. Abington Heights won three games last year; Wallenpaupack won once.

Now back to WBA at Hazleton Area.

Both teams are extremely young and are seeking to make the D2/4/11 Class 6A playoffs once again. WBA is currently sixth in the D2/4/11-6A standings. Hazleton Area is tenth. Eight teams make the postseason. The only other team WBA and Hazleton Area play in the 6A bracket is Williamsport, so both need to keep winning and hope some District 11 teams falter down the stretch.

WBA has a strong sophomore class led by quarterback Jake Howe, a two-year starter who is tied in the WVC with eight TD passes. Fellow sophomores running back Davon Underwood and receiver Treyvon Gembitski have demonstrated big-play ability. Senior receiver Jovan Goodwin has two touchdown catches. Fellow seniors linebacker Max Gregor and running back/linebacker Howie Shiner have also contributed heavily. Gregor leads the team in tackles and sacks while Shiner picked up where he left off last season as a force on both sides of the ball.

“Their success speaks for itself in the way they keep having dynamic playmakers on the edges,” Buchman said. “The Howe kid, how tremendous he’s been playing in the first quarter of this season. … You have Shiner who is their leader on the football team. They have size up front and that size can move very well.”

Hazleton Area had to reinvent it offense after huge losses to graduation. New starting quarterback Austin Wilson has performed well as has new running back Brady Mizenko. Senior tight end Zander Coleman, one of the few holdovers, leads the team with three touchdown grabs.