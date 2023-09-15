🔊 Listen to this

CARBONDALE — After three weeks, it might be safe to think Tunkhannock found itself a diamond in the rough.

Having never played running back, senior Logan Ross has fit in well to his new position. So much so that he touched the ball 40 times and four-fifths of the Tigers’ offensive plays evolved around the former tight end.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Tunkhannock notched its third consecutive win on Friday. The Tigers ransacked Carbondale Area 25-14 on Friday.

It marks the first time Tunkhannock has won three straight games since the 2019 season.

Logan Ross garnered 293 yards on 40 carries with three touchdowns.

“He’s been unbelievable so far in this three-game stretch since we moved him there,” Tunkhannock coach Pat Keating said. “For someone that hasn’t had a whole lot of reps, it says something about him doing whatever he can to make us be successful.”

Tunkhannock did so despite nearly accruing as many penalty yards as the Carbondale Area offense produced. The Tigers committed 10 penalties for 125 yards, compared to the Chargers’ two for 20. A potential game-sealing 78-yard kickoff return touchdown by Joey Ross was called back for a pair of 15-yard penalties.

Echoing the vexed away crowd, Keating credited his players for fighting to the final whistle.

“Nobody really gave us a shot this year,” Keating said. “With their backs to the wall, I can’t even imagine the lopsidedness of penalties tonight. With that being said, they kind of had everything go against them tonight.

“I’m just proud of their resiliency and their ability to fight through that. These guys aren’t used to fighting through close games. You talk about what needed to be done — they kept their composure, they fought. Ultimately, we ended up being the more physical team tonight.”

Holding onto a six-point lead deep into the third quarter, Tunkhannock benefited from a Mahki Mickels blocked punt that gave the Tigers possession in Chargers territory. It paved the way for a Logan Ross 8-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers a 19-6 lead.

Carbondale took advantage of a Tunkhannock special teams mishap on its next possession. A punt touched a Tigers player, and the Chargers pounced on the ball. Carbondale showed a rare flash of offensive success, marching down the field to set up Ethan Bowen’s 15-yard touchdown run with 6:32 remaining. Bowen’s second score pulled the Chargers within one possession at 19-14.

To no surprise, Tunkhannock turned to Logan Ross to cement the victory. Ross hit the line, bounced off the initial tackle, and broke into a stride for a 31-yard rush into the red zone. Two plays later, he pounded 5 yards for a touchdown with 2:19 left.

“I liked the way we were playing up front,” Keating said. “Logan was running the ball really hard, and defensively we were out to get it.”

Tunkhannock had a 330-to-168 advantage in total yards.

Tunkhannock 25, Carbondale Area 14

Tunkhannock`0`13`6`6 — 25

Carbondale`0`7`0`7 — 4

Second quarter

TUN — Logan Ross 5 run (Paige Adams kick), 6:40

CAR — Ethan Brewen 4 pass from Mason Baron (Collin Bailer kick), 2:05

TUN — Joey Ross 1 run (kick fail), :21

Third quarter

TUN — LRoss 8 run (run fail), 1:39

Fourth quarter

CAR — Brewen 15 run (Bailer kick), 6:32

TUN — LRoss 4 run (run fail), 2:19

Team statistics`TUN`CAR

First downs`17`14

Rushes-yards`46-319`32-83

Passing yards`11`85

Total yards`330`168

Passing`1-5-0`10-13-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`2-10

Punts-avg.`2-27`3-30

Fumbles-lost`3-2`2-0

Penalties-yards`10-125`2-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — TUN, LRoss 40-293, JRoss 4-22, Caden Simmers 1-5, TEAM 1-(minus-1). CAR, Colin Ornes 12-41, Anthony Prince 7-12, Brewen 10-51, Baron 2-(minus-10), TEAM 1-(minus-1)

PASSING — TUN, JRoss 1-5-11-0. CAR, Baron 10-13-83-1

RECEIVING — TUN, Carter O’Neill 1-11. CAR, Prince 4-33, Brewen 3-16, Jordan Myers 1-(minus-4), Bailer 1-11, Daniel Gonzalez 1-28

INTERCEPTIONS — TUN, Garrett Bow 1-4.