WRIGHT TWP. — Crestwood found a way to end its losing streak with a 17-7 second-half comeback win over Wyoming Valley West on Friday night.

It had been 293 days since coach Ryan Arcangeli’s side could walk off the field victorious. Within that time frame, Crestwood dealt with heartbreak that included a state semifinal loss in 2022 and three defeats to start this season, all by seven points.

“Players win games, and they made plays tonight when they needed to,” Arcangeli said.

“It’s what we preached all week — you have to make a play.” Arcangeli continued. “We were sick of hearing ‘tough loss.’ We didn’t want to hear it anymore.”

Getting back to winning football would still be an uphill battle for the Comets (1-3), though, as Valley West’s defense seemed to have all the answers in the first half.

Crestwood’s potent offense was missing at the start of the game as the Comets would only run 12 offensive plays in the first two quarters, generating 15 rushing yards and one pass completion that netted 61 yards.

“Credit them, they did a great job. They were stopping us,” Arcangeli said.

Where Crestwood struggled, the Spartan offense flourished. Valley West (1-3) played a very sound offense to start the game as the Spartans converted six of nine third-down attempts and advanced the ball into the red zone three times in the first half.

Lucas Zdancewicz scored on a goal line plunge to open the scoring for the Spartans in the first quarter. Isaiah Cobb kept the Valley West offense moving on the night as he picked up 120 total yards from 17 touches in the game.

“We had to get him more involved,” Spartans coach Bob Stelma said. “We wanted the ball in his hands as much as possible.”

Mistakes would keep Crestwood in the game as the Spartans had three scoring chances spoiled with a failed fourth-down try, an interception and a missed field goal before the end of the half.

The Spartans defense was able to hold its own early in the contest, forcing Crestwood into two three-and-out possessions and withstood a goal-line threat.

Down 7-3 at the break, the Comets went back to their roots to start the second half. After their ground game was held in check in the early going, the Comets exploded for 137 rushing yards and two Jaden Shedlock touchdowns in the third quarter.

The Comets started the second half with an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 32-yard touchdown run from Shedlock to give them the lead. After a quick defensive stand, the Comets retook the field and this time took nine plays to move the ball 59 yards en route to Shedlock’s second touchdown.

Crestwood would generate 157 yards after the break, led by Shedlock’s game-high 126 rushing yards.

The Spartans offense would continue to move the football but wouldn’t threaten to score as the Comets’ defense came up big in key situations. Crestwood’s defense found all the gaps as they brought pressure on Valley West’s passing game all night, coming up with nine sacks in the contest.

Matt Urban was one of the many Comets to bring a Spartan down in the backfield on Friday night as he finished with two sacks.

“It was a tough game,” Urban said. “We practiced really hard this week and made a few adjustments to the defense.”

Crestwood 17, Wyoming Valley West 7

Valley West`7`0`0`0 — 7

Crestwood`3`0`14`0 — 17

First quarter

WVW — Lucas Zdancewicz 1 run (Roger Staron kick), 3:33

CRE — James Barret 21 FG, 0:40

Third quarter

CRE — Jaden Shedlock 32 run (Barret kick), 8:19

CRE — Shedlock 13 run (Barret kick), 2:00

Team statistics`WVW`CRE

First downs`14`9

Rushes-yards`38-94`34-172

Passing yards`136`61

Total yards`140`233

Passing`11-19-1`1-6-0

Sacked-yards lost`9-51`0-0

Punts-avg.`3-30`4-34

Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`5-30`4-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WVW, Isaiah Cobb 16-114, Lucas Zdancewicz 4-17, Tyler Mattis 1-2, Paul Riggs 2-0, Jake Dubaskas 2-(-2), Ty Makarewicz 2-(-16). CRE, Jaden Shedlock 17-126, Colin Lazo 6-29, Allen Angon 3-14, James Barret 4-7, Osten Grigas 1-2, Eli Meadows 1-1.

PASSING — WVW, Carson Brown 9-15-1-76, Lucas Zdancewicz 2-4-0-60. CR, Jaden Shedlock 1-6-0-61.

RECEIVING — WVW, Maki Wells 2-53, Tyler Mattis 2-40, Ty Makarewicz 3-15, Paul Riggs 1-16, Isaiah Cobb 2-6, Jonathan Otway 1-6. CRE, Matthew Sklarosky 1-61.

INTERCEPTIONS — CRE, Colin Lazo 1-2.