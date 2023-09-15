🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton quarterback Austin Wilson runs the ball during the second quarter against Wilkes-Barre Area.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Hassan Howard carries the ball behind his blocker Treyvon Gembitski during the first quarter for yardage against Hazleton Friday night.

Hazleton running back Brady Mizenko gets brought down by Wilkes-Barre Area defenders Logan Sincavage and Max Gregor (33) after a gain in the first quarter Friday night.

Wilkes-Barre Area wide receiver Treyvon Gembitski carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter against Hazleton Friday night.

HAZLETON — It took Wilkes-Barre Area a little bit to figure it out, but eventually the Wolfpack landed on the right recipe for success against the Hazleton Area defense.

Run, run, run.

Howie Shiner ran for 220 yards and a touchdown, Davon Underwood added 114 yards and a score and the Wolfpack put Hazleton Area through the grinder in a 27-8 victory at Harman-Geist Memorial Field.

“Underwood has so much speed, and then Howie is just going to pound it. … It’s a great combination,” Wilkes-Barre Area coach Ciro Cinti said.

In total, Wilkes-Barre Area ran for 353 yards as a team, averaging nearly nine yards a carry as a banged up Hazleton Area defense was powerless to stop the combination of Underwood’s speed and Shiner’s pure power.

Even with those big numbers, the Wolfpack rushing tandem was relatively quiet through one half, with Wilkes-Barre Area throwing the ball a bit more with quarterback Jake Howe. Shiner had just four rushes and Underwood had only five in the first half, and the Wolfpack’s lone touchdown was a 53-yard strike from Howe to Treyvon Gembitski.

The Cougars, looking to rebound after two consecutive losses, rallied to take an 8-7 lead into halftime.

A touchdown on a shovel pass from Austin Wilson to Riley VanGilst, and the subsequent two-point conversion, put Hazleton Area ahead early in the second quarter, and the Cougar defense snuffed out a long Wilkes-Barre drive before the half to maintain the lead.

Things nearly went from bad to worse for the Wolfpack out of the break, as just a few plays into their opening drive, Howe threw an interception to Carlos Gonzalez that put Hazleton Area right back in scoring position.

It turned out to be a missed opportunity: the Cougars got inside the Wilkes-Barre 5-yard line, were forced to attempt a short field goal and a bad snap abruptly halted Hazleton Area’s momentum.

At this point in the game, early in the third quarter, Shiner had just four or five carries. That changed fast, as a long Wolfpack touchdown drive featured play after play of the big senior running through tackler after tackler, eating up yardage — and clock.

“I was always taught, get as many yards as you can. … Even if they hit you, just keep pumping your legs,” Shiner said. “Keep your pad level low and just keep driving.”

It ended up being Howe who capped off the drive with a quarterback sneak, putting Wilkes-Barre Area ahead 13-8.

Hazleton Area, which had sustained a few key injuries along the way, couldn’t muster much on offense, and the Wolfpack were free to keep pounding away.

“It seemed like as soon as we were able to patch one hole, we’d be looking to patch another,” Hazleton Area coach Dennis Buchman said. “We had a few guys go down. … The guys who went in showed tremendous effort.”

Underwood scored on a 58-yard run early in the fourth, and Shiner was able to cap off his big day with an 11-yard score late in the game to put the finishing touches on a big win for Wilkes-Barre Area.

“We lost to these guys two years in a row. They’re a good team, but it was time for payback,” Shiner said.

Wilkes-Barre Area improves to 2-2 with the win, 1-0 in the WVC’s Division 1 and will host Berwick next week. Hazleton Area (1-3, 0-1 Division 1) will try to snap a three-game skid against West Scranton.

Wilkes-Barre Area 27, Hazleton Area 8

Wilkes-Barre Area`7`0`6`14 — 27

Hazleton Area`0`8`0`0 — 8

First quarter

WBA — Treyvon Gembitski 53 pass from Jake Howe (Kaleb Dutko kick) 1:44

Second quarter

HAZ — Riley VanGilst 10 pass from Austin Wilson (Wilson run) 9:30

Third quarter

WBA — Howe 1 run (pass failed) 1:05

Fourth quarter

WBA — Davon Underwood 58 run (Dutko kick) 8:38

WBA — Howie Shiner 11 run (Dutko kick) 2:05

Team statistics`WBA`HAZ

First downs`18`15

Rushes-yards`40-353`29-119

Passing yards`99`102

Total yards`452`221

Passing`10-18-1`11-19-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`2-14

Punts-avg.`2-31`4-42.5

Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`5-60`4-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WBA, Underwood 10-114, Rajan Watson 1-(minus-1), Shiner 26-220, Howe 3-20. HAZ, Brady Mizenko 19-96, Wilson 7-2, Bryant Diaz 1-12, VanGilst 1-6, Ashton Karlick 1-3.

PASSING — WBA, Howe 11-19-99-1. HA, Wilson 10-18-93-1, Freddy Corrado 1-1-9-0.

RECEIVING — WBA, Gembitski 2-53, Jovan Goodwin 1-11, Watson 1-5, Underwood 4-6, Shiner 1-19, Gene Ardo 1-5. HAZ, Johncarlos Peralta 3-27, Yohansel Moran 3-22, VanGilst 1-10, Yadier Mateo 1-5, Carlos Gonzalez 1-27.

INTERCEPTIONS — WBA, Gembitski 1-14. HAZ, Gonzalez 1-18.