With a defense that had been hammered for three straight weeks — a stretch that has included head coach Mike Bennett being away from the team — things had been looking dire for Berwick.

On Friday night, the Bulldogs responded in a big way.

Berwick stepped up on both sides of the ball, erasing an early deficit to earn its first win of the season, defeating Williamsport 21-7 on the road at STA Stadium.

The Bulldogs (1-3) outmuscled the Millionaires with three short touchdowns on the ground, getting two scores from Tyler Winter and another from James DeAndrea to secure the victory.

It was a welcome reversal for Berwick, which saw teams pull away in the second half in the first three games, including last week in which a halftime lead quickly evaporated in a 47-21 loss to Abington Heights.

This time it was the Bulldogs taking control after halftime after Williamsport (1-3) struck first on a 47-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Caleb Williamson to Deacon Brown in the first quarter.

Winter answered with his first score of the night from 5 yards out in the second quarter, sending the game into the locker room tied at 7-7.

After the break, Winter put Berwick on top with a 3-yard touchdown and DeAndrea added a 5-yard score in the fourth quarter.