Julia Homschek broke a scoreless tie at the 12:51 mark of the third quarter to lift the Pittston Area field hockey team to a 1-0 win over Delaware Valley on Friday.

Giuliana Latona picked up an assist on the game-winner. Samantha Thomas made five saves for the shutout.

Honesdale 9, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Claire Campen finished with four goals and added an assist for the host Hornets.

Roz Maciejewski (two goals, assist), Rozalyn Mikulak, Makayla Cobourn and Miranda Roegner all added goals. Jillian Hoey racked up four assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Crestwood 9, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Jordan Andrews finished with three goals and an assist to help lead the Comets. Keira Dougherty also figured in on four goals, scoring one and setting up three.

Emma Stroud had two goals and an assist while Ella Brady, Sarah Hondraski and Hope Kline had a goal apiece.

Wyoming Area 11, Hanover Area 0

Hannah Fairchild and Jules Potter each recorded a hat trick and two assists to power the Warriors.

Sofia Menta added two goals and an assist while Ella Shepulski (assist), Adison Yankovich and Emily Kostik (three assists) all scored once.

BOYS SOCCER

Hanover Area 2, MMI Prep 0

Tristan Imam scored a goal and set up another by Jack Garnett to lead the Hawkeyes to a win.

Noah Dewey made four saves for the shutout.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Pittston Area 0

The Bulldogs cruised to a 7-0 overall start on the season with a 25-10, 25-3, 25-4 sweep.

For Berwick, Cassidy Evans had 10 aces and 23 service points, Claire Riera-Gomez had 17 kills, Zoey force had five aces and 14 service points and Julia Troiani had six aces, eight service points, and 29 assists.

Hazleton Area 3, Nanticoke Area 0

The Cougars earned a 25-13, 25-12, 25-20 sweep. Leading Hazleton Area were Grace Guza (16 service points, 5 aces, 7 digs, 2 blocks, 6 kills), Jozaira Hernandez (5 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 4 digs, 5 service points, 3 aces) and Lynzee Buglio (8 service points, 3 aces, 2 digs, 2 blocks, 4 kills).

Claire Aufiero (10 kills, 3 blocks, 11 digs), Amiah Ceruti (13 assists, 1 dig) and Alyssa Rakowski (4 service points, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs) all contributed for Nanticoke Area.

GOLF

Lake-Lehman 143, Holy Redeemer 162

Cael Ropietski shot a 1-under 33 and teammate Chuckie Weidner was right behind with a 34 to lead the Black Knights to a win at Lehman Golf Club. Jackson Norconk and AJ Borchert both shot a 38.

Nate Coates (37), Arden Brunn (38), Noah Rokosz (43) and Alex Martin (44) scored for the Royals.

Wyoming Area 166, Wyoming Valley West 194

Matt Rusinchak earned medalist honors, leading the Warriors with a 38 at Irem Country Club. Dane Schutter shot a 32 while Brady Noone and Mario Belza each shot a 43.

Chris McNew made some history for the Spartans, recording a hole in one on No. 7. Seth Kranson topped Valley West with a 44, scoring along with Kaden Dittus (48), Luke Ginochetti (50) and Colton Adamski (52).

Wyoming Seminary 159, Berwick 169

Nick Werner, who broke the school record for a low round earlier in the week, followed it up with an even-par 36 in the Blue Knights’ win at Berwick Golf Club. Anna Zaplatova shot a 38 and was followed by Leo Nockley and Brady Wood, who had a 41 and a 44, respectively.

Grant Evensen and Nick Definnis shared the best score for the Bulldogs with each shooting 40. Jackson Matash had a 43 and Kale Knorr recorded a 46.

MMI Prep 194, Nanticoke Area 221

Lex Lispi finished with a 44 for medalist honors as the Preppers won at Edgewood. Kade Lutz had a 45 and was followed by Joe Mayernik (50) and David Yamulla (55).

Lucas Yendrzeiwski (53), Dylan Brown (55), Ryan Vida (56) and Ricky Weihbrecht (57) scored for the Trojans.

Hazleton Area 179, Pittston Area 188

Cougars teammates Gabe Fatula and Jake Babinchak were co-medalists, each shooting a 41 in the win at Huntsville. Mike Zamonas had a 48 and Luke Palmieri finished with a 49.

Matt Mesaris topped the Patriots with a 43. Chris Scavo, Robert Savakinas and Andrew Nocitio all shot 48.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hazleton Area 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

Dallas Huff and Mia Harmonosky scored singles wins for the Cougars while the teams of Jenna Harmonosky/Nanci Major and Jillian Genetti/Daryelin Moreno prevailed in doubles.

Kaiya Reisinger won at No. 1 singles for the Spartans.

Dallas 5, Berwick 0

Sophia DePolo, Cat Finn and Mahi Dhol all won at singles for the Mountaineers, who also got doubles victories from Natalie Vincelli/Juliana Konnick and Anna Drofeeva/Caroline Podskoch.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittson Area 1, Delaware Valley 0

Delaware Valley`0`0`0`0 — 0

Pittston Area`0`0`1`0 — 1

Third quarter — 1. PA, Julia Homschek (Giuliana Latona), 12:51.

Shots — DV 5; PA 5. Saves — DV 4 (Jenna Zuelch); PA 5 (Samantha Thomas). Penalty corners — DV 5; PA 6.

Honesdale 9, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Honesdale`4`3`1`1 — 9

First quarter — 1. HON, Claire Campen (Jillian Hoey), 11:51; 2. HON, Campen (Hoey), 10:38; 3. HON, Roz Maciejewski (Campen), 9:40; 4. HON, Maciejewski (Hoey), 0:44. Second quarter — 5. HON, Campen, 14:15; 6. HON, Campen (Maciejewski), 9:35; 7. HON, Rozalyn Mikulak, 3:45. Third quarter — 8. HON, Makayla Cobourn (Lily Murray), 11:30. Fourth quarter — 9. HON, Miranda Roegner (Hoey), 12:17.

Shots — WBA 0; HON 21. Saves — WBA 11 (Sophie Styczen); HON 0 (Jordan Patzuk). Penalty corners — WBA 4; HON 3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 11, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`6`5 — 11

First half — 1. WA, Jules Potter (Sofia Menta), 3rd minute; 2. WA, Ella Shepulski (Potter), 4th; 3. WA, Hannah Fairchild (Shepulski), 10th; 4. WA, Fairchild (Emily Kostik), 15th; 5. WA, Adison Yankovich (Fairchild), 17th; 6. WA, Fairchild (Potter), 26th. Second half — 7. WA, Potter, 46th; 8. WA, Potter (Kostik), 49th; 9. WA, Menta (Shepulski, Kostik) 51st; 10. WA, Kostik (Fairchild), 57th; 11. WA, Menta (Brianna Cheskiewicz), 80th.

Shots — HAN 2; WA 32. Saves — HAN 21 (Caityln Vigorito, Sophia Zadzura); WA 2 (Abby Francis). Corner kicks — HAN 1; WA 8.

BOYS SOCCER

Hanover Area 2, MMI Prep 0

Hanover Area`2`0 — 2

MMI Prep`0`0 — 0

First half — 1. HAN, Jack Garnett (Tristan Imam), 9th minute; 2. HAN, Imam, 30th.