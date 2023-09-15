🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 4-2 on Friday night at PNC Field. Mitch Spence recorded his 12th quality start of the season while Jake Lamb homered in the win.

Buffalo got on the board in the third frame. Cam Eden led off with a walk and scored on Rafael Lantigua’s RBI double.

Orelvis Martinez added one with a solo shot in the next frame for a 2-0 advantage.

In the seventh inning, the RailRiders loaded the bases on free passes. Jesus Bastidas walked, Aaron Palensky was hit by a pitch and Wilmer Difo drew a walk as well. Franchy Cordero smoked a line-drive double to left to clear the bases for a 3-2 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tacked on another with Lamb’s home run in the eighth inning. A 408-foot blast made it 4-2 RailRiders.

Spence pitched six innings of two-run ball and struck out six on 100 pitches. Zac Houston (W, 3-0) threw two shutout innings. Aaron McGarity (S, 4) slammed the door shut in the ninth inning.

Mitch White pitched 5.1 clean innings as the starter for Buffalo. Jimmy Burnette (L, 1-2) allowed three runs in his outing.

The RailRiders and the Bisons continue their series Saturday afternoon in Moosic. Southpaw Edgar Barclay is slated to make the 4:05 p.m. start.