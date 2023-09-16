🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 3-2 to the Buffalo Bisons in extra innings.

A 2-2 tie moved into the 10th and the RailRiders fell on Saturday. SWB will finish out their season at home with one more game tomorrow beginning at 1:05 p.m.

Though both teams had base runners the contest was held scoreless through the first four frames.

Buffalo’s Damiano Palmegiani and Orelvis Martinez had back-to-back solo shots in the fifth inning. The pair gave the visitors a 2-0 lead.

The RailRiders got their first hit of the game when Wilmer Difo doubled to start off the sixth. Andres Chaparrorecorded an RBI single to get within one.

In the next frame, Josh Breaux smacked a home run off to tie the contest. It was his second here with SWB.

Edgar Barclay got the start allowing just two runs in five innings of work. He struck out six. Josh Maciejewski and Matt Krook each had scoreless outings. Ron Marinaccio set down the side in the ninth. Jesus Liranzo (L, 0-2) gave up the go ahead run, although unearned, in the tenth.

Andrew Bash gave up just one run in his start. Adam Cimber let up a home run in his Major League rehab inning. Matt Wisler (W, 6-2) and Gabriel Ponce (S, 2) were sharp in the final two frames for Buffalo.

The RailRiders and Bisons finish their series tomorrow with a 1:05 PM contest. Righty Will Warren is set to make the start for the final game at PNC Field this summer.