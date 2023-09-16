🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – King’s College celebrated homecoming in style on Saturday, recording a 56-0 victory over overmatched Albright.

Russell Minor-Shaw threw for 246 yards and four touchdowns to lead King’s as eight different Monarchs (3-0) scored.

King’s got on the board just over two minutes into the game when Minor-Shaw found Jayon Hailey for a 26-yard touchdown pass. A 25-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jack Ruppert and Shemar Ellis’s 1-yard touchdown run left King’s up 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Shaw connect with Tyler Carey for a 9-yard touchdown and EJ Schreiner for a 14-yard touchdown to push the lead to 35 at halftime.

A 53-yard run by Brennan Robinson and a 14-yard pass to Ryan McCombs had King’s up 49-0 heading into the final 15 minutes.

Johnny Gilchrist closed out the scoring with a 9-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

The Monarch defense held Albright to a negative 2 yards passing and 111 yards of total offense. The Monarchs rushed for 190 and threw for 250.

Minor-Shaw completed 16 of 24 passes. His favorite target on the day was Jayon Hailey, who pulled in five passes for 69 yards.

Robinson led the Monarchs on the ground rushing for 79 yards on six rushes.

King’s is back in action Saturday with a game at Delaware Valley at noon.

Lebanon Valley 31, Misericordia 3

The Lebanon Valley scored three touchdowns over the final 30:06 to break open a close game and defeat Misericordia, 31-3.

After MU’s Steve Lopez kicked a 26-yard field goal to get with 10-3 with :40 left in the first half, the Flying Dutchmen went 61 yards in five plays before halftime to go up 17-3.

LVC added a pair of second half touchdowns to pull away.

Matt Maransky led the Cougars on offense with 55 yards rushing on 12 carriers.

Lebanon Valley went in front 3-0 with a field goal on its opening possession.

The Dutchmen went 85 yards in three plays to take a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Cougars got on the board late in the second quarter. After forcing an LVC punt, the Cougars took over at their own 32 yard line with 4:01 remaining in the first half. Maransky went up the middle for five yards and Connor Beans hit Ryan Krisiak for eight yards to the MU 45.

Beans connected with Mike Rozell down the middle for 24 yards and a personal foul penalty moved the ball to the LVC 16.

Lopez connected from 26 yards to get the Cougars within 10-3 with :40 to play in the first half.

Drew Eisenhower led the MU defense with eight tackles and Justin Moreno added seven stops while Derik Sauve had four tackles and an interception.

SUNY Brockport 31, Wilkes 7

Visiting SUNY Brockport piled up 225 yards rushing, including two scores on the ground, on way to a non-conference victory over the Wilkes.

Wilkes fell to 0-3 overall on the year while Brockport improved to 2-1 on the season following the road win.

Brockport wasted little time finding the end zone with its potent rushing attack as Gino Fontanarosa broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run to put the Golden Eagles up 7-0 just 1:12 into the contest.

After the teams traded punts twice, Brockport was forced to punt a third time in the quarter only to see the ball carom off returner Zane Grover and bounce into the end zone where a Brockport player recorded the ball for the second score of the game. Brockport used the special teams play to extend the lead to 14-0 with 6:32 left in the first quarter.

The Colonels finally got some momentum going on offense as Isaiah Rodriguez found Justin Moore for a 34-yard strike to move the ball to the Brockport 7. From there Rodriguez called his own number rushing four yards in for the Wilkes touchdown cutting the lead to 14-7 with 8:56 left in the first half.

In the third quarter, Brockport used a quick screen pass to Fontanarosa that went 61 yards for the third Golden Eagles touchdown of the game. Brockport led 21-7 with 6:32 left in the third following the long touchdown play.

Brockport then added a field goal late in the third then sealed the win with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Jala Coad to put the Golden Eagles ahead by 24 points with 3:21 left in the game.

Rodriguez finished 12-for-29 for 98 yards and one interception, never really finding a rhythm throughout in part to an aggressive, tough Brockport defense. Wilkes only managed 47 yards on the ground with Rodriguez (27 yards) and Elijah Jules (18 yards) as the Colonels top rushers.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Misericordia drops pair at Cougar Classic

Misericordia dropped a pair of hard-fought matches on the second day of the Cougar Classic.

The Cougars dropped their opener to Wentworth Institute of Technology, 3-1, and lost the nightcap to Montclair, 3-0. All four sets against Wentworth were decided by three points or less.

Fiona Pyfer had a team-high 21 kills in the opening set to surpass Cailin McCullion as Misericordia’s all-time kills leader. She added 10 kills against Montclair and has 1,087 for her career.

Jenna Schuda had 38 assists, six kills and four aces against Wentworth and Meghan Peters had 13 kills and Jessica Cleveland had a team-high 12 digs.

Against Montclair, Schuda had 24 assists and Cassandra Genduso had seven kills.

Misericordia will open MAC Freedom play at FDU-Florham, Wednesday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia 3, Moravian 1

Julia Beck scored a pair of goals to lead nationally-ranked Misericordia to a win over Moravian at Mangelsdorf Field.

Emma Sweitzer added a goal to move into a tie for first place with Miki Bedics with 52 career goals and Brenna Field added an assist.

Beck put the Cougars in front with an assist from field just 2:07 into the game.

Moravian tied it three minutes later and the score stood until halftime.

Sweitzer put MU ahead in the 60th minute and Beck added an insurance goal three minutes later.

MEN’S SOCCER

Kean 2, Misericordia 1

The Misericordia University men’s soccer team dropped a heartbreaking defeat to Kean as Kean netted the game-winning goal with just :12 remaining.

Anthony Yarabinee gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead less than six minutes into the second half.

Kean tied the score midway through the second half.

Charlton Alonso made four saves in goal for the Cougars.

H.S. FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 4, Lewisburg 2

Crestwood scored in each of the final three quaters to defeat Lewisburg in a non-league field hockey game on Saturday.

Morgan Koons scored twice for the Comets, whil Aubrey Macri and Alex Geiger each added a goal.

Lewisburg got goals from Maddy Moyers and Avery Mast.

Madi Geiger made six saves in goal for Crestwood, while Addyson Shedleski had seven for Lewisburg.

H.S. BOYS SOCCER

Dallas 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Dallas saw three different players scored as the Mountaineers blanked Wilkes-Barre Area.

Devon Nelson, Rowan Lauback and Abe Hobson-Tomascik all scored for Dallas.

Cole Kutch made five saves in goal to record the shutout for Dallas, while Joe Egidio had two for the Wolfpack.

Lake-Lehman 3, Valley View 0

Ben Wnuk, Reilley Kirkutis and Evan Kaiser all scored to lead Lake-Lehman past Valley View.

Kaiser and Wnuk also recorded assists.

Andrew Chapple made two saves in goal to record the shutout for the Black Knights, while Patrick Kolcharno had 11 for Lehman.