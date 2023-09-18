🔊 Listen to this

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy on the 17th hole during day four of the 2023 PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England, on Sunday.

Spain’s Jon Rahm approaches the 18th green during day four of the 2023 PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England, on Sunday.

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Ryan Fox overcame a three-shot deficit and a triple bogey early in the final round Sunday with six birdies on the back nine — the last one from 6 feet on the 18th hole — for a 5-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton in the BMW PGA Championship.

Fox started shaking his right fist as the final birdie putt was inches from going in, the final stroke of a masterpiece over his last 15 holes that carried the Kiwi to his fourth European tour title, and by the far the biggest of his career.

“I played great,” Fox said. “Pretty much didn’t miss a shot from the third hole onwards and saw a couple of putts go in and it was pretty cool feeling on the last to know I had one to win and actually make it.”

Ludvig Aberg, the Swedish rookie, never recovered from an atrocious start of his own. Aberg, going for his second straight win, started with a two-shot lead and it was long gone by the time he made the turn.

Aberg took two double bogeys on the front nine with poor chips and missed putt. He missed five putts from inside 6 feet. He closed with a 76 and tied for 10th.

That turned the back nine at Wentworth into a free-for-all among four players chasing the flagship event on the European tour in the rain and a one-hour delay from lightning in the area.

Hatton opened with five birdies in seven holes and had the lead until a tee shot that sailed out-of-bounds on the 15th hole, and he did well to escape with bogey. Hatton birdied the 18th for a 66 to momentarily tie Fox for the lead.

Rai boldly hit the par-5 18th green with a fairway metal, and his 40-foot eagle putt to take the lead caught the left edge of the cup. He tapped in for birdie and a 68, joining Hatton in the lead. Jon Rahm needed eagle on the 18th, and his 20-foot putt narrowly missed. He had a 68 and wound up two shots behind.

That set the stage for Fox, who chose to lay up on the 18th not trusting his lie in moderate rough with water in front of the green. His wedge spun back to 6 feet and made the winner.

None of this seemed possible to Fox when he drove out-of-bounds on No. 3, went into a bunker and took triple bogey. At the time, he was five shots out of the lead.

“I certainly didn’t think I’d be talking to you after the third hole,” Fox said to Sky Sports. “I don’t know what to think at the moment. I’ve always struggled around here. To have a back nine like that, especially with how I started the day, it’s amazing.

“I just tried to steady the ship and I played great.”

His longest birdie putt on the back nine was from 12 feet on No. 11. His most impressive was after the weather delay, when he hit out of the trees to 8 feet for birdie to take the lead for good. Fox finished on 18-under 270.

Hatton said he had mixed emotions, happy to have a great week heading into the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone but disappointed by not winning in front of a spirited English gallery that included his father. His drive out-of-bounds came during the heaviest rain.

It was an inspiring day for Europe as it relates to the Ryder Cup. All 12 players were at Wentworth and all 12 made the cut, including Captain Luke Donald.

At one point early Sunday, the leading six players were Ryder Cup members and nine of them were among the top 20. In the end, Viktor Hovland (67) finished fifth, followed by Tommy Fleetwood (72) and Rory McIlroy (65).

McIlroy had to make birdie on the final hole Friday in the dark to make the cut, and he wound up with another top 10.

“To shoot the scores I’ve done over the last two days, it’s been nice, and I saw some improvements from Thursday and Friday which has been great,” he said. “Now it’s just all about looking forward to Rome and getting the game in the best shape possible.”

Fox had not registered a top 10 in what he said has been a tough year. His second child was born 4 months ago, and his father-in-law died in June after a brief battle with cancer. He was third last week in the Irish Open and now has his first Rolex Series title.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Steve Stricker holed a 20-foot eagle putt to catch K.J. Choi and then picked up a pair of late birdies that sent him to a 4-under 66 to win the Sanford International for his sixth victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Stricker earned $300,000, leaving him just short of $4 million for the year and setting a record for most money in a single season on the 50-and-older circuit.

He has not finished worse than eighth all year, and three of those six wins have come in majors on the senior circuit. He won the Sanford International for the third time.

Stricker started the final round with a one-shot lead but found himself trying to catch Choi, who got off to a fast start and closed with a 65. Stricker made eagle on No. 12 and then had birdies on the 15th and 16th to surge ahead toward the win.

KORN FERRY TOUR

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (AP) — Grayson Murray birdied four of his last five holes Sunday to close with a 6-under 66 and win the Simmons Bank Open, securing his return to the PGA Tour next year.

Murray was locked in a tight battle on the back nine at The Grove when he pulled away for what turned out to be a three-shot victory. He rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the long par-4 17th hole to take a two-shot lead over Jamie Lovemark, and then birdied the par-5 18th.

Lovemark missed the 17th green from the fairway and failed to save par, falling three shots behind and all but clinching the victory for Murray. Lovemark closed with a 70 and tied for second with Mason Anderson (66) and Carter Jenkins (70).

Murray won for the second time this year on the Korn Ferry Tour. He moved to No. 6 in the standings, and the top 30 earn PGA Tour cards for 2024. Murray won the opposite-field Barbasol Championship in 2017 for his lone PGA Tour victory.

OTHER TOURS

Cydney Clanton birdied three of her last four holes and shot a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Guardian Championship on the Epson Tour. … Hideto Tanihara overcame a three-shot deficit by closing with a 5-under 67 for a one-shot victory in the ANA Open. Tanihara won for the 19th time on the Japan Golf Tour. Young-han Song (67) and Koshiro Maeda (66) were one shot back. … Marco Penge won his first Challenge Tour event when he shot a 2-under 70 for a four-shot victory over Lorenzo Scalise and Julian Suri in the Portugal Open. … Alexandra Forsterling of Germany shot a 5-under 66 and won the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open by two shots over Madelene Stavnar of Norway on the Ladies European Tour. … Kyle Barker closed with a 6-under 65 and beat Pieter Moolman (72) in a playoff to win the Vodacom Origins of Golf-Western Cape on the Sunshine Tour. … Akie Iwai closed with a 2-under 70 for a one-shot victory over Sakura Koiwai in the Sumitomo Life Vitality Ladies Tokai Classic on the Japan LPGA.