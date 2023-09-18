🔊 Listen to this

Lucia Campenni and Lyla Rehill led the way Saturday when the Wyoming Area field hockey team defeated the hosts, 4-2, to win the Selinsgrove Tournament.

The Warriors began the three-team, round-robin event with a 4-0 victory over Line Mountain.

Wyoming Area opened a 4-0 halftime lead against Selinsgrove, scoring the only goals the Seals have allowed in their last five outings.

Campenni scored the first and last goals.

Rehill scored early in the second quarter and set up Campenni for the last goal before halftime.

Ella McKernan scored, off a Nina Angeli assist, to make it 2-0 after one quarter.

Riley Muniz made nine saves, including one on a penalty stroke.

Selinsgrove, which competes with WVC teams in the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional where it reached last year’s championship game against Crestwood, is 6-3 overall after beating Line Mountain, 3-0.

Wyoming Area has won six straight, all by multiple goals, to improve to 7-1 overall. The Warriors have three shutouts in the streak and four overall.

The defense held Line Mountain to two shots, neither of which was on goal, and without a penalty corner.

McKernan scored one fourth-quarter goal, then assisted Julianna Gonzales on the final goal of the Line Mountain game.

Campenni scored 1:47 into the game and Ainsley Flynn scored late in the third quarter, both on assists from Rehill.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Dallas won nine out of 10 sets while going 3-0 in pool play, then followed that up with victories over Abington Heights in the semifinals and Tunkhannock in the final to win its own Mountaineers Invitational Saturday.

Abington Heights defeated Scranton in the third-place match.

Four teams were eliminated from title contention during pool play.

Wyoming Area defeated Elk Lake in the fifth- and sixth-place match while Wyoming Valley West topped Hanover Area in the match to decide seventh and eighth place.